NBA scout on Victor Wembanyama: 'You don’t pass on him No. 1 because you’re worried about an injury at his size'

The only question some around the league have is whether Wembanyama will be able to remain healthy due to his unique size and skill set, given injuries to fellow unicorn types such as Chet Holmgren, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. As one NBA scout told HoopsHype, “Some people compared his physique with Chet Holmgren, but Victor’s shoulders and frame are better. You don’t pass on him No. 1 because you’re worried about an injury at his size.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama hit some big shots to push his team to a major comeback
eurohoops.net/en/proa/143894… – 5:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bonjour everyone: I’ll be color commentator for Victor Wembanyama”s game against Cholet today, at 230 ET on the NBA app. pic.twitter.com/4X6X8WNqWg – 11:20 AM
More on this storyline
Another NBA scout suggested Wembanyama try to emulate the body growth of Giannis Antetokounmpo to maintain as much flexibility and athleticism as possible while maximizing the filling out of his frame. -via HoopsHype / December 26, 2022
Unsurprisingly, the top prospect according to the All-World Draft Ranking is Victor Wembanyama. The 18-year-old unicorn is averaging 22.6 points per game on 61 percent shooting, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in the French LNB, one of the toughest leagues in Europe. He’s also the clear MVP so far by Global Rating. Only Luka Doncic, who was the best player in the Euroleague before joining the NBA, had a more impressive season in Europe as a teenager this century. To learn more about his performances this season, we’re keeping track of all his games here. -via HoopsHype / December 21, 2022
Victor Wembanyama had one of his lowest-scoring games and worst shooting nights this season but produced a career-high six blocks as Boulogne Levallois defeated EuroCup side Paris Basketball 91 – 71 on the road. Wembanyama struggled, for the most part, offensively to finish with 11 points (his second-lowest match this season after scoring 10 in Round 2) on 4-11 2-pointers and 1-5 triples over 23:13 minutes. -via EuroHoops.net / December 17, 2022
