Nets 78, Cavaliers 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (21-12) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-12) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 78, Cleveland Cavaliers 63 (Q3 05:32)

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Lob it up and Clax will take care of the rest

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

One of Kyrie’s baskets has been changed from a 2-pointer to a 3-pointer, so now the

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

After the #Nets had seen their lead cut to one, they responded with an 18-2 run, including a dozen unanswered points. Brooklyn leads 64-49 at the break, their largest halftime lead on the road this season.

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The Nets lead the Cavs 64-49 at the half.

Per Nets PR: This is the largest halftime lead for Brooklyn on the road this season.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

That was vintage Kyrie to finish the second quarter. He had done NOTHING all game. And then just ERUPTED, scoring 11 of Brooklyn's 20 points over the final 3:53 to finish the quarter.

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Anndddd the Nets close the quarter on a 20-6 run in the last 3:53 of the second quarter to lead 64-49 at the end of the first half.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

TJ Warren out here looking like he did doing Bubble Season!!!! God Bless America.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Unbelievable run by the Nets to end the half.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Nets close second quarter on 20-6 run and lead 64-49 at halftime. F T.J. Warren is killing Cavs off the bench with 15 points, while Kevin Durant has 16. Darius Garland has 18 for Cavs.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie knocked down several triples to close the second and silence the crowd. He's got 13 at the half. The Nets are up 15. They've already got 17 assists and got 19 points from the bench.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham



Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving has exploded here in the second quarter. He had one made field goal in the first. Now he's got 13 points in 3/4 shooting from downtown. Nets enter halftime up 15 over the Cavs.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

How many threes did Kyrie Irving just hit in a row?

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The response right now from the Nets is amazing! Cavs cut it to 1 and then the Nets go on a 18-2 run.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

There's A LOT happening right now and we love it

Dave Early @DavidEarly

The nets are blowing doors off here

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving just hit three straight triples he's on fire

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant – with 14 points – now has 26,498 points for his career. He moved past Tim Duncan (26,496) into 15th place on the #NBA 's all-time scoring list. Next up is Dominique Wilkins at 26,668.

Darius Garland (who has 18 pts) just hit a big 3, and J.B. Bickerstaff gave him a big high-five.

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Cavaliers have erased Brooklyn's 13-point lead and trail the Nets, 44-43, on Darius Garland's pull-up 3. Nic Claxton and Jarrett Allen are going at it. Kevin Durant is rolling but Kyrie Irving has yet to get going. Garland has 18. Second half is about to be elite.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland has almost single-handedly kept the team's otherwise struggling offense in this game. He is up to 18 points, making 6 of 7 from the field, in this first half.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner have not been a good combo tonight.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs have clawed their way back into game. Garland buried a 3 to pull the Cavs within 1 point, 44-43, with 3:53 left in the first half.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs have played much better in the second quarter thus far, after that Garland 3-point make in transition they're down 44-43. They've trailed by as many as 13 tonight. Garland has 18 points on seven shots.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant just passed Tim Duncan on the all-time scoring list. He's having an incredible season.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kevin Durant has passed Tim Duncan for 15th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 26,498 points and counting. Dominique Wilkins is next on the list with 26,668 points.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Ben Simmons really can't score but he's done everything else the Nets could want tonight. He's been a menace defensively for them. #Cavs Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have combined for just three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons is doing so many things in this game that don't show up in the stat sheet.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

2 additional Nets darted over to triple team Cedi Osman when he had the mismatch on Patty Mills. Is Osman the player you triple on the scouting report? No. But Mills is undersized and the weak link in that scenario. His teammates had his back. Great defensive possession.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Patty Mills in for Edmond Sumner in the 2nd.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I cannot emphasize enough how great Ben Simmons is pushing the pace off made baskets and rebounds.

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Nets up 34-22 vs Cavaliers after the 1st qtr.

Nets up 34-22 vs Cavaliers after the 1st qtr.
**The 12-point lead matches Brooklyn's biggest lead after one quarter on the road this season.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD just keeps rolling. He's got 12 more in the first as the Nets get off to another solid start. Royce O'Neale continues his strong stretch with 10 points of his own. The Nets shot 56.5 percent from the field in the first quarter.

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first quarter, the Nets lead the

Erik Slater @erikslater_

That’s about as solid a quarter as you could expect from the Nets.

That's about as solid a quarter as you could expect from the Nets.
They lead Cleveland 34-22 after one.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets lead Cavs, 34-22, to end the first quarter. Strong opening period for Brooklyn coming off a quality win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Brutal first quarter for the #Cavs . They're down 34-22 to the Nets. Kevin Durant has 12 points and Royce O'Neale has 10 for Brooklyn. Garland has nine to lead the Cavs.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1st Q: Brooklyn 34, Cavs 22. This could be a long night. Cavs look totally overmatched.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Ben Simmons is EVERYWHERE in the first quarter of this game.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham



Erik Slater @erikslater_

Great block by Ben Simmons but he has to take that to the rim.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O'Neale has been scorching hot and Ben Simmons just keeps finding him.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Nets G Ben Simmons just threw Jarrett Allen to the floor after they got tied up. No call was made.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nah Ben hella strong to be able to fling Jarrett Allen like that

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Lamar Stevens is such an outlier in that Cleveland starting lineup.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

This one feels a little different than a Monday night game in late December. Not a ton different, but there's a little bit more in the building tonight, I think. Nets lead the #Cavs 11-10 with 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

There were *some* cheers during pregame intros. But those were mostly drowned out by the boos for former #Cavs great Kyrie Irving.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Kyrie Irving received a mixture of applause and boos when he was introduced tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Lamar Stevens back in the starting lineup and replaces Isaac Okoro. Okoro played well when he was starting and getting regular minutes.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Cleveland:

Nets Starters for tonight's game at Cleveland:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O'Neale and Claxton

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Lamar Stevens is back in the starting lineup tonight against the Nets. Cleveland will start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

After coming off the bench against Toronto because he was still on a minutes restriction, #Cavs Lamar Stevens will be back in his starting small forward spot tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @clevelanddotcom . This was always the plan when he was healthy again.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris had an MRI, and it was clean, just revealed soreness. He if not with the #Nets on the road.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

JB Bickerstaff on the #Nets : "They've got two of the best players in the game who've seen it all, won championships, seen all the fires & figured out a way to come out clean on the other side. This game is going to be about how dirty & ugly are we willing going to make it."

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Jarrett Allen needs two blocks for 500 in his ascending career, and those may come tonight against the team that drafted him — the Brooklyn Nets. He was part of the Harden trade and landed in Cleveland.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Seth Curry out tonight with a non-COVID illness.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Seth Curry (non-Covid illness) is out tonight vs. Cavs.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Seth Curry (non-covid illness) is OUT tonight at Cleveland.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry is out with a non Covid related illness, Nets say.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Pascal Siakam's big week — Philly, NY, Cle — gets him Eastern Conference player o' the week award

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Seth Curry (non-Covid illness) is QUESTIONABLE tonight at Cleveland.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say Seth Curry is now questionable tonight against the Cavaliers with a non-COVID related illness.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets downgrade Seth Curry to questionable for tonight in Cleveland due to a non-COVID illness.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Royce O'Neale on facing Donovan Mitchell: "I'll guard him a little; I might give him a hard foul or 2. For sure playing against Donovan is going to be a lot of fun. Its going to be different; used to be teammates now guarding each other. So its going to be fun"

NBA Math @NBA_Math

East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:

STARTERS

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

BENCH

DeMar DeRozan

Trae Young

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pascal Siakam

Julius Randle

Tyrese Haliburton

Darius Garland

ALTERNATE

East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATE
Brunson, Porzingis, Irving