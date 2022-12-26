Nets vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 26, 2022

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $8,958,131 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

