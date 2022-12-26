Pacers 18, Pelicans 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (17-16) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022
Indiana Pacers 18, New Orleans Pelicans 15 (Q1 04:11)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
DIME DROPPER.
Tyrese Haliburton with the no look pass to Aaron Nesmith.😮💨
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp pic.twitter.com/IXCGFodc20 – 8:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
PINNED AGAINST THE GLASS.
SHEESH JAXSON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4oQJ0evORZ – 8:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield gets us started with the three.🏹
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/EVcITlC73I pic.twitter.com/eT4Gj2Z4uj – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that JV to Jax connection >>> pic.twitter.com/afZ8FjZ4fA – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas gets it goin’
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/dPjwqz17ul – 8:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas joins the list of #Pelicans throwing alley oops to Jaxson Hayes – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
almost time for some #Pelicans basketball
⏰ 7:00 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/FzG95bptRw – 7:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris’ corner.🎯
four straight for Chris Duarte pic.twitter.com/d70NONWmPv – 7:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not as many running out of the tunnel tonight but Willy Hernangomez and Jose Alvarado among others look ready to go pic.twitter.com/eWqmoI1TLq – 7:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Jose Alvarado
Naji Marshall
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans crew against the Pacers. Starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valananciunas
Players available off the bench:
Larry Nance Jr.
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Kira Lewis Jr.
Willy Hernangomez https://t.co/8B03OMKNb1 pic.twitter.com/A6ExehGF7H – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Some changes in the lineup tonight
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/lmE8s1tBRi – 7:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram getting shots up pregame: pic.twitter.com/xDyMlQ2fYq – 7:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram getting up pregame shots pic.twitter.com/cIzfby68y9 – 7:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s @Larry Nance Jr game-worn jersey auction is supporting Living School!
BID HERE >> https://t.co/2PuDDICnXO pic.twitter.com/GS9a40E0yu – 7:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans available tonight:
Guards: CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Devonte Graham, Kira Lewis
Wings: Naji Marshall, Garrett Temple
Bigs: Larry Nance, Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez – 7:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans who will be available tonight:
CJ McCollum
Kira Lewis
Jose Alvarado
Devonte’ Graham
Naji Marshall
Garrett Temple
Jaxson Hayes
Larry Nance Jr
Willy Hernangomez
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr. (Right Achilles Soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Larry Nance Jr. (Right Achilles Soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana – 7:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against New Orleans:
Aaron Nesmith – Available (right ankle sprain)
Jalen Smith – Available (left ankle sprain)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/n3n9ai3xI0 – 7:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back at the cribbooooo 🏠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/AeGM5CctR6 – 6:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Larry Nance Jr is warming up in his game shorts.
If he plays, that’ll give the Pels 10 players tonight. pic.twitter.com/e9aFqGGY8n – 6:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Organizing my new office and found this: a Christmas card from Jim O’Brien.
When he was Pacers head coach he bought assistant coaches new suits for Christmas and gave a few ball boys $ — I think it was $100 💵
Never forgot it. pic.twitter.com/KELegWhQZ4 – 6:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
If Nance plays, #Pelicans “depth chart” tonight vs. Pacers is backcourt: Alvarado, Graham, Lewis, McCollum, Temple; frontcourt: Hayes, Hernangomez Marshall, Nance, Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HC Willie Green says Trey Murphy III, Dyson Daniels, and Zion Williamson are OUT for tonight’s game vs Indiana. – 6:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
No Zion Williamson, Dyson Daniels or Trey Murphy tonight for the Pelicans, Willie Green says.
Nance’s status will be determined after his warm up.
Green says team wanted to get a practice in for Zion before he got back on the floor after some days off because of protocols. – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
All you have to do is answer 5 trivia questions and you could win a signed Devonte Graham ball!
📲switch over to the #Pelicans app now to play
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/BoqCryrAxW – 6:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green says Zion, Murphy and Daniels are all out vs. Pacers. Nance will warm up and make a decision on if he plays. Jones was already deemed out – 6:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson will be out tonight.
Larry Nance’s status will be determined after he warms up. – 6:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson are out.
Larry Nance Jr. will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG — Embiid
RPG — Sabonis
APG — Haliburton
SPG — Anunoby
BPG — Jackson Jr pic.twitter.com/dIS9RkoICc – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (the ankle sprain sustained Friday vs. Pacers) also out tonight for Heat, in addition to Bam Adebayo. – 5:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A few hours away from game time 👀
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/EbB2iamBOe – 5:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
get to know Buddy Hield.🏹
vote to make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp. pic.twitter.com/Gy7aE5VpR4 – 5:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
For tomorrow’s Hawks @ Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/raH0GqrQVf – 5:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Indiana:
De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Vit Krejci (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.
Jarrett Culver (non-COVID illness) is out. – 5:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. – 4:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s like that sometimes.😅
@TJ McConnell @jboucek pic.twitter.com/NAsasQQCBz – 4:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, which was won by Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. – 3:31 PM
