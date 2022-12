Pacers 18, Pelicans 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, which was won by Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. – 3:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. – 4:45 PM

For tomorrow’s game at Indiana:De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable.Vit Krejci (left ankle sprain) is questionable.Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.Jarrett Culver (non-COVID illness) is out. – 5:00 PM

get to know Buddy Hield.🏹vote to make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp

Jimmy Butler (the ankle sprain sustained Friday vs. Pacers) also out tonight for Heat, in addition to Bam Adebayo. – 5:35 PM

Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson are out.Larry Nance Jr. will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:16 PM

Willie Green says Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson will be out tonight.Larry Nance’s status will be determined after he warms up. – 6:16 PM

Willie Green says Zion, Murphy and Daniels are all out vs. Pacers. Nance will warm up and make a decision on if he plays. Jones was already deemed out – 6:17 PM

All you have to do is answer 5 trivia questions and you could win a signed Devonte Graham ball!📲switch over to the #Pelicans app now to play@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/BoqCryrAxW

No Zion Williamson, Dyson Daniels or Trey Murphy tonight for the Pelicans, Willie Green says.Nance’s status will be determined after his warm up.Green says team wanted to get a practice in for Zion before he got back on the floor after some days off because of protocols. – 6:18 PM

Organizing my new office and found this: a Christmas card from Jim O’Brien.When he was Pacers head coach he bought assistant coaches new suits for Christmas and gave a few ball boys $ — I think it was $100 💵Never forgot it. pic.twitter.com/KELegWhQZ4

Injury Report for tonight’s game against New Orleans:Aaron Nesmith – Available (right ankle sprain)Jalen Smith – Available (left ankle sprain)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/n3n9ai3xI0

Last call: 50% off a subscription to Fieldhouse Files — daily Pacers coverage from me with 11 seasons on the beat.Just hours left. Expires at midnight ET.

Not as many running out of the tunnel tonight but Willy Hernangomez and Jose Alvarado among others look ready to go pic.twitter.com/eWqmoI1TLq

That is an INSANE block by Jaxson Hayes. Kept it in play as well – 8:16 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.