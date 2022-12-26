Pacers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $5,760,963 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $7,385,594 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

