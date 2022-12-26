Pacers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews





The Indiana Pacers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $5,760,963 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $7,385,594 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

