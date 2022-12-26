Rockets 28, Bulls 17: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (9-23) play against the Chicago Bulls (18-18) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Houston Rockets 28, Chicago Bulls 17 (Q1 04:17)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

DeMar DeRozan vs. Jabari Smith is going to be fun to watch. Smith has had a few eye-popping defensive plays already, but DeRozan just beat him for an and-1. – DeMar DeRozan vs. Jabari Smith is going to be fun to watch. Smith has had a few eye-popping defensive plays already, but DeRozan just beat him for an and-1. – 8:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun, off to a terrific start with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, picks up his second foul. Silas sticking with him, as he usually does after a couple fouls. – Sengun, off to a terrific start with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, picks up his second foul. Silas sticking with him, as he usually does after a couple fouls. – 8:23 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams dials up back-to-back dunks to give the Bulls a much-needed boost as they trail 23-9.

His aggressiveness in transition has noticeably improved this season, especially in the last month. – Patrick Williams dials up back-to-back dunks to give the Bulls a much-needed boost as they trail 23-9.His aggressiveness in transition has noticeably improved this season, especially in the last month. – 8:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets with assists on 5 of 9 field goals, but moving the ball even better than that. Lead 23-5 through five minutes. – Rockets with assists on 5 of 9 field goals, but moving the ball even better than that. Lead 23-5 through five minutes. – 8:21 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Rockets lead Bulls 12-2 at 9:08 mark of first quarter.

Back-to-back poor transition defense sequences — leading to a missed Jabari Smith 3 and Jalen Green layup — prompt a Billy Donovan timeout. – Rockets lead Bulls 12-2 at 9:08 mark of first quarter.Back-to-back poor transition defense sequences — leading to a missed Jabari Smith 3 and Jalen Green layup — prompt a Billy Donovan timeout. – 8:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets off to something of a good start, lead 10-0, have hit all four shots they attempted including a pair of Jalen Green 3s. – Rockets off to something of a good start, lead 10-0, have hit all four shots they attempted including a pair of Jalen Green 3s. – 8:13 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We are ready to roll

Update Injury Report: Out: Ball, Caruso, Green and Jones.

6:45 pre.

Billy Donovan on Rockets

We are ready to roll

Update Injury Report: Out: Ball, Caruso, Green and Jones.

6:45 pre.

Billy Donovan on Rockets

Half: HOF writer Sam Smith talks Bulls-Rockets..with MJ could they have won 8 straight tiles supplanting Rockets b/b titles.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

“Will Zach LaVine sink the first 3-pointer tonight?”

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green is listed out for tonight’s game against Houston.

Green was a game-time decision as he continues to work through that bone bruise in his right knee. Billy said pregame that he’s still dealing with some swelling and discomfort but is “progressing in the right way.” – Javonte Green is listed out for tonight’s game against Houston.Green was a game-time decision as he continues to work through that bone bruise in his right knee. Billy said pregame that he’s still dealing with some swelling and discomfort but is “progressing in the right way.” – 7:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Asked about turning to Vucevic/Drummond frontcourt for first time vs. NYK, Billy Donovan pointed to PF injuries — Caruso, Javonte, DJJ — and Knicks’ second unit dominating offensive glass in first two matchups.

Made it sound like a purely matchup/injury-based play… – Asked about turning to Vucevic/Drummond frontcourt for first time vs. NYK, Billy Donovan pointed to PF injuries — Caruso, Javonte, DJJ — and Knicks’ second unit dominating offensive glass in first two matchups.Made it sound like a purely matchup/injury-based play… – 6:43 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jalen Brunson is questionable with a sore hip for Tuesday in his return to Dallas. He was also questionable in Chicago and nearly played the whole game and carried the team in overtime so, yeah. – Jalen Brunson is questionable with a sore hip for Tuesday in his return to Dallas. He was also questionable in Chicago and nearly played the whole game and carried the team in overtime so, yeah. – 6:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Caruso has passed several elements of concussion protocol but shoulder injury remains – Caruso has passed several elements of concussion protocol but shoulder injury remains – 6:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso remains in concussion protocol because he can’t pass final stage, which is taking contact on the court. That’s because of his shoulder sprain. All per Donovan. – Alex Caruso remains in concussion protocol because he can’t pass final stage, which is taking contact on the court. That’s because of his shoulder sprain. All per Donovan. – 6:21 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Javonte Green is a gametime decision vs. Rockets, per Billy Donovan – Javonte Green is a gametime decision vs. Rockets, per Billy Donovan – 6:20 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will have the most blocks in the 2nd half?

Which team will have the most blocks in the 2nd half?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

only Danilo Gallinari’s listed on the Celtics injury report. so everyone else is healthy and good to play the Rockets tomorrow. – only Danilo Gallinari’s listed on the Celtics injury report. so everyone else is healthy and good to play the Rockets tomorrow. – 4:24 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back on the road tonight vs. Bulls!

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 4:00 PM Back on the road tonight vs. Bulls!⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/cYKe2ouVf5

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka is the Western Conference Player of the Week. In 4 games, 3 of them Mavs wins last week, Luka avg 31.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 9 apg, & 2.3 spg. That includes a 50 point effort on Friday night in Houston. It’s Luka’s 8th PotW in the last four seasons, most of any West plyr in that time. – Luka is the Western Conference Player of the Week. In 4 games, 3 of them Mavs wins last week, Luka avg 31.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 9 apg, & 2.3 spg. That includes a 50 point effort on Friday night in Houston. It’s Luka’s 8th PotW in the last four seasons, most of any West plyr in that time. – 3:40 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who was questionable with a bruised thumb, upgraded to available to play against the Bulls tonight. This was expected Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who was questionable with a bruised thumb, upgraded to available to play against the Bulls tonight. This was expected houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… and he went through shootaround at United Center this morning. – 3:37 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

