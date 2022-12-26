Rockets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 26, 2022- by

By |

The Houston Rockets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $10,760,343 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
James Harden dismisses questions about a potential return to the Houston Rockets inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 3:37 AM

