Rockets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $10,760,343 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@PompeyOnSixers
James Harden dismisses questions about a potential return to the Houston Rockets inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 3:37 AM