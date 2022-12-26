Scoot Henderson drawing comparisons to Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and John Wall

Scoot Henderson has drawn comparisons to Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall, according to several NBA executives and scouts who spoke with HoopsHype. Henderson was the unanimous No. 2 overall pick in all 10 mock drafts polled. In any other draft class without a generational talent like Wembanyama, Henderson would be the top prospect.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATE
Brunson, Porzingis, Irving pic.twitter.com/pL5L903yIM – 1:22 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Scoot Henderson has drawn comparisons to Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall, according to several executives and scouts who spoke with @Jorge Sierra.
More intel on the top prospects in our latest aggregate NBA mock draft. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-mock… – 12:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Merry Christmas, Thunder fans
Never forget when Russell Westbrook helped mopped the floor during 2013’s Christmas game against the Knicks
OKC would go on to win in a blowout & Russ finished with 14-13-10
pic.twitter.com/yUAQQ9jWkp – 5:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James: +2
Russell Westbrook: -30
Single-game plus-minus is dangerously flawed but that’s the Lakers in a nutshell.
Russ wasn’t actually bad but it’s just a sign of the help.
There isn’t enough when Russ is running the second unit when LeBron’s not out there. – 5:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron’s out here running DHO with Austin Reaves. Mavs send help, swing to wide open Westbrook who bricks.
There’s just nothing.
Such a colossal waste of LeBron who still has enough in the tank to be a All-NBA 1st Team player. – 5:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The only Clipper ruled out for Detroit tomorrow — the first night of a back to back — is Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management). So Kawhi should be available vs. Toronto in two days. John Wall (ankle) isn’t listed on the injury report. – 4:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ current lineup: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder. That has to be the smallest lineup that’s played in the NBA this season. – 4:51 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
Merry Christmas!! From the WALLway Boyz🎄🎅🏾🎁‼️ pic.twitter.com/qw9UCrenUh – 4:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Russell Westbrook going to the locker room. Not sure what’s going on there. – 4:01 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Russell Westbrook debuts the Jordan WhyNot 0.6 on #NBAXmas 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Je1gl4ysWY – 3:06 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Christmas in The Land next season‼️ @Cleveland Cavaliers – 12:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden obviously makes the Rockets better, and the Rockets have to be better next season when the bills on the Westbrook-CP trade are due, but he cannot come back and dictate flight schedules and practice schedules and all that stuff. If he’s back, he’s 1-of-15, not 1-of-1 – 12:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Master plan/mea culpa? – 11:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christmas Day leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron
REB — LeBron
AST — LeBron
STL — Westbrook
BLK — Shaq pic.twitter.com/eJueHJ0XJ2 – 10:00 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
He’ll get Jayson Tatum tomorrow. Quite a month of defensive assignments. – 4:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Just walking outside was too much for me idk how the @Browns are playing a whole game rn😂😂 respect 🫡‼️ – 1:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s two worst games this season have come against the Toronto Raptors — and after the most recent clunker he shared a theory for why that is.
“They foul the whole game”
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James drilled a 3 with 2.8 seconds left in the second, giving him 14 points to go along with 5 rebounds as the Lakers tied Charlotte 67-67 at the half. Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook both had 10 points at the half. – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 67, Hornets 67
LeBron James has 14 points and 5 assists. Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves have 10 points each. The Lakers gave up 40 points in the second quarter. The Hornets are up to 36 points in the paint and 10 fast-break points. – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 67-all tie at halftime, with LeBron atoning for a late turnover with a 3-pointer just ahead of the 2nd Q buzzer.
LeBron’s 14 points and 5 assists led the Lakers, with Westbrook and Reaves chipping in 10 points off the pine. – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves hit a corner 3, plus a flagrant 1 on LaMelo Ball for being in his landing space, producing a 4-point play (2 FT’s to make 1). LAL kept the ball, and Westbrook drew a foul, hitting 1 of 2 bonus FT’s for a rare 5-point possession.
Game tied at 60. – 11:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the Raptors: “When you foul the whole game — and they’re really good at it — they can foul the whole game and the refs aren’t going to call it on each possession. You gotta give them credit. They’re physical … They kicked our ass” – 11:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Talked with John Wall afterward. It’s the second time he’s recently sprained that ankle. He’s been getting a lot of treatment on it and said he’s hopeful he can be ready for the next game, Dec. 26 at Detroit. – 10:42 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the loss: “It was just our energy. They kicked our ass, to be honest with you. You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come up the way we did as a group, especially the starters.” – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
50 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
3 STL
6 3P
Only Harden, Westbrook and LeBron have ever put up that statline or better. pic.twitter.com/4dhNeIoDHG – 10:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Donovan Mitchell in 2 games vs the Raptors over the last month: 10.0 points, 26% FG, 24% 3P.
Mitchell in 10 games vs everybody else over that stretch: 30.5 points, 53% FG, 46% 3P. pic.twitter.com/TgZajkbP6A – 9:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are responsible for a quarter of Cleveland’s 12 losses this season. They also just became the first team to beat the Cavs at home with Donovan Mitchell in the lineup (they came in 15-0). – 9:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
James Harden: 9th player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-assist triple double.
20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists for The Beard.
The 8 others to do it: Westbrook (5 times), Magic (3 times), Oscar (3 times), Wilt, Isiah Thomas, Rod Strickland, Guy Rodgers and Luka Doncic. – 9:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White turns into Derrick Rose every time he has a major life event like having a child or cutting his hair – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say Russell Westbrook will be available for tonight’s game. – 8:51 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded from questionable to available for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. He’ll return after missing two straight contests. – 8:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
O.G. Anunoby boosting his DPOY case by putting the clamps on #Cavs Donovan Mitchell in that first half. One of Mitchell’s worst performances since joining Cleveland so far. Held to 4 points on 1 of 9 shooting and 1 of 7 from 3-point range. We’ve seen him erupt tho. – 8:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Donovan Mitchell over his last 6 quarters vs the Raptors (with O.G. Anunoby serving as the primary defender): 12 points, 4-20 FG, 2-12 3P. – 8:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That steal by Donovan Mitchell just snatching the ball with one hand was really impressive. He does that on rebounds from time to time, but that’s the first time I can remember it on a steal. – 8:02 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Raptors: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:08 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has elevated his game to an elite level in his first year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s absolutely an MVP candidate and Cleveland’s best player. But does that make him the most important piece for the Cavs? cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/w… – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Clippers PG John Wall will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 5:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I wrote this after the Donovan Mitchell trade and I stand by all of it.
deseret.com/2022/9/4/23334… – 3:40 PM
I wrote this after the Donovan Mitchell trade and I stand by all of it.
