Scoot Henderson drawing comparisons to Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and John Wall

As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently expanded upon, New York has been discussing trade scenarios around several players, including Derrick Rose, Quickley, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, an aspect that does not phase Rose. “The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don’t think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team,” Rose said. “I’m not in the locker room trying to f— up the vibe of the team by having a messed up attitude like that. I’ve had so many lives in the NBA that now I’m in the position where I can sit back, teach the young guys, and if Thibs needs me, I can catch a rhythm and play the way I want to.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022