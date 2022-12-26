Sixers waiving Saben Lee

Sixers waiving Saben Lee

Sixers waiving Saben Lee

December 26, 2022

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Hearing that Saben Lee is the player being waived for Louis King’s two-way spot with the Sixers. – 2:19 PM

Justin Grasso: Saben Lee is expected to join the 76ers for the game at Orlando tonight, per #Sixers official -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / November 25, 2022

