Surgery not 'part of plan' for Domantas Sabonis

James Ham: According to a league source, surgery is not currently part of the plan when it comes to Domantas Sabonis. He is questionable tomorrow, but the hope is that he will return to action in the coming days. He will be reassessed depending on effectiveness and pain levels.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with UCL avulsion fracture in his right thumb. Here’s the latest on his injury ⬇️
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
StatMuse @statmuse
James Ham @James_HamNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Kings guard Kevin Huerter answered a similar question. “Domas is a huge part of what we do,” Huerter said. “There’s no secret to that. Over the past couple weeks, the triple-doubles and the 20-rebound games, it’s hard to replace that kind of production. “… There’s not many guys in the league who can replicate Domas’ style, so I think it will change up a little bit, but the offense we have in place, it’s not like we came in here today and put in new plays or started changing up things we’re going to do differently. We’ve got to plug guys in, obviously, where guys might be out and just try to get used to playing with each other in new lineups.” -via Sacramento Bee / December 26, 2022
Sean Cunningham: Kings head coach Mike Brown reacts to Domantas Sabonis’ right thumb injury, how Sacramento is suited to withstand his absence, should he miss time, and having Alex Len ready to step in should they need him. pic.twitter.com/W1iLXUBIXK -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 26, 2022
