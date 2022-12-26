Timberwolves 56, Heat 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) play against the Miami Heat (17-17) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 56, Miami Heat 54 (Q2 00:50)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No matter the percentages, it’s still funny watching nobody figure out the Max Strus slip screen lol – No matter the percentages, it’s still funny watching nobody figure out the Max Strus slip screen lol – 8:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat has already attempted 12 more field goals than the Timberwolves with the help of a 7-1 edge in offensive rebounds and nine Timberwolves turnovers. – The Heat has already attempted 12 more field goals than the Timberwolves with the help of a 7-1 edge in offensive rebounds and nine Timberwolves turnovers. – 8:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Orlando is BATTLING on the boards 💪

The rookie is up to 10 points & 6 rebounds in 12 minutes of play. 8:26 PM Orlando is BATTLING on the boards 💪The rookie is up to 10 points & 6 rebounds in 12 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/nvCOzTE6tZ

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Orlando Robinson: 10 pts, 6rebs

Rudy Gobert: 6 pts, 5 rebs

That’s not a good sign. – Orlando Robinson: 10 pts, 6rebsRudy Gobert: 6 pts, 5 rebsThat’s not a good sign. – 8:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson up to 10 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes. Very impressive stint for the undrafted rookie, who is on a two-way deal. – Orlando Robinson up to 10 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes. Very impressive stint for the undrafted rookie, who is on a two-way deal. – 8:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The fact that we’re witnessing the Heat run a 5 man bench lineup without Butler and Bam is wild lol

But they’ve been serviceable

The Vincent-Dipo fit is solid offensively

Orlando Robinson giving very good backup big minutes here

Like the creativity with the Duncan actions too – The fact that we’re witnessing the Heat run a 5 man bench lineup without Butler and Bam is wild lolBut they’ve been serviceableThe Vincent-Dipo fit is solid offensivelyOrlando Robinson giving very good backup big minutes hereLike the creativity with the Duncan actions too – 8:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

No. 800 on his 1st attempt in the game. Pure shooter. 8:13 PM No. 800 on his 1st attempt in the game. Pure shooter. pic.twitter.com/9s6CVxFkyG

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson already with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in six minutes as the backup center tonight. – Orlando Robinson already with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in six minutes as the backup center tonight. – 8:11 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

On a scale of 1-10, the Wolves have been a 1 or a 10 pretty much every possession against Miami’s zone.

Rudy or Naz operating well in the middle of the zone, looking to score or spray it to shooters. The possessions where the guards turn it over are a special version of bad tho. – On a scale of 1-10, the Wolves have been a 1 or a 10 pretty much every possession against Miami’s zone.Rudy or Naz operating well in the middle of the zone, looking to score or spray it to shooters. The possessions where the guards turn it over are a special version of bad tho. – 8:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Running actions for Duncan Robinson again to open up the 2nd quarter

Elbow entry to Orlando

Down screen from Highsmith

Robinson flies off it into a handoff and 3

Good stuff – Running actions for Duncan Robinson again to open up the 2nd quarterElbow entry to OrlandoDown screen from HighsmithRobinson flies off it into a handoff and 3Good stuff – 8:10 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

It’s not a surprise, but Victor Oladipo is basically Miami’s backup point guard now. Gabe Vincent, in his first game back in a long time, is being used mostly off the ball. – It’s not a surprise, but Victor Oladipo is basically Miami’s backup point guard now. Gabe Vincent, in his first game back in a long time, is being used mostly off the ball. – 8:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat put up 33 in the first quarter

Well this is new

Very good minutes from Dipo off the bench, while Lowry held it down prior

Some late defensive leakage to finish the quarter needs cleaning up

But I like the gameplan of just running with a ton of pace – Heat put up 33 in the first quarterWell this is newVery good minutes from Dipo off the bench, while Lowry held it down priorSome late defensive leakage to finish the quarter needs cleaning upBut I like the gameplan of just running with a ton of pace – 8:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 33, ‘Wolves 31 after one. Lowry eight points for the Heat. – Heat 33, ‘Wolves 31 after one. Lowry eight points for the Heat. – 8:07 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

Edwards leads all with 10 points, while Gobert and Rivers have 4 rebounds apiece. – At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-31.Edwards leads all with 10 points, while Gobert and Rivers have 4 rebounds apiece. – 8:07 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 33, Timberwolves 31. Heat shooting just 2 of 10 on threes, but has 22 paint points and has forced five turnovers. – End of first quarter: Heat 33, Timberwolves 31. Heat shooting just 2 of 10 on threes, but has 22 paint points and has forced five turnovers. – 8:07 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Matt Ryan hits one from Fort Lauderdale. – Matt Ryan hits one from Fort Lauderdale. – 8:06 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Matt Ryan with some nice quick passes into Naz against this zone, it’s created clean looks for Forbes and Nowell, but two missed 3s. – Matt Ryan with some nice quick passes into Naz against this zone, it’s created clean looks for Forbes and Nowell, but two missed 3s. – 8:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson’s 800th made three. He’s the fastest to 800 threes in NBA history. – Duncan Robinson’s 800th made three. He’s the fastest to 800 threes in NBA history. – 8:05 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Finch wanted to lengthen his bench. Trying to steal a little rest for starters with some Matt Ryan minutes at the end of the first. – Finch wanted to lengthen his bench. Trying to steal a little rest for starters with some Matt Ryan minutes at the end of the first. – 8:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Oladipo, Highsmith, O. Robinson and D. Robinson. – First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Oladipo, Highsmith, O. Robinson and D. Robinson. – 8:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

4 quick points from Orlando right off the bench, instant impact 8:01 PM 4 quick points from Orlando right off the bench, instant impact pic.twitter.com/7U7zoe2T7V

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The in-game alerts on NBA Courtside tell me Jaden McDaniels has tied Nikola Pekovic and Michael Olowokandi for 21st on the Timberwolves all-time blocks list with 151. – The in-game alerts on NBA Courtside tell me Jaden McDaniels has tied Nikola Pekovic and Michael Olowokandi for 21st on the Timberwolves all-time blocks list with 151. – 8:01 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Nothing spectacular here but Nikola Jovic does a nice job playing the space in the PnR, then getting in position and putting a body on Naz Reid. A sign of improvement. 8:00 PM Nothing spectacular here but Nikola Jovic does a nice job playing the space in the PnR, then getting in position and putting a body on Naz Reid. A sign of improvement. pic.twitter.com/li7W6cpvPZ

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the threes continue to not fall

Orlando Robinson with a good quick stint on the interior

Lowry also generating the necessary paint touches

I’m keeping an eye on the Gobert minutes tho

Heat have to look at the rim – So the threes continue to not fallOrlando Robinson with a good quick stint on the interiorLowry also generating the necessary paint touchesI’m keeping an eye on the Gobert minutes thoHeat have to look at the rim – 7:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Adebayo and Butler out, Kyle Lowry has come out in attack mode. He has already attempted a team-high five shots. – With Adebayo and Butler out, Kyle Lowry has come out in attack mode. He has already attempted a team-high five shots. – 7:58 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Too many casual turnovers for the Wolves in the first quarter. Not even difficult plays for the Heat to make. – Too many casual turnovers for the Wolves in the first quarter. Not even difficult plays for the Heat to make. – 7:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

On a night the Heat needs to make a lot of threes, it has opened 1 of 7 from three-point range. – On a night the Heat needs to make a lot of threes, it has opened 1 of 7 from three-point range. – 7:55 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat clearly trying to push the pace, even after Minnesota makes, to avoid trying to score in the half court against Gobert. – Heat clearly trying to push the pace, even after Minnesota makes, to avoid trying to score in the half court against Gobert. – 7:55 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat are really pushing pace

After a made basket, they inbounded the ball to Caleb Martin who scored with 19 seconds left on the shot clock lol – The Heat are really pushing paceAfter a made basket, they inbounded the ball to Caleb Martin who scored with 19 seconds left on the shot clock lol – 7:54 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Can’t be offside in basketball 👍

Midway through the 1st. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 7:53 PM Can’t be offside in basketball 👍Midway through the 1st. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/b7T1g6SWcz

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Four points and four rebounds for Rudy Gobert early on, but the Heat keeping pace by scoring off turnovers. – Four points and four rebounds for Rudy Gobert early on, but the Heat keeping pace by scoring off turnovers. – 7:51 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Offense was f l o w i n g on this possession 7:49 PM Offense was f l o w i n g on this possession pic.twitter.com/XUeWaheZ3H

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I liked the Heat’s shot profile in that opening stint

Everything flowed really well in most actions

Herro PnR’s, Lowry PnR’s, paint touches for Martin/Jovic

Now it’s about consistency – I liked the Heat’s shot profile in that opening stintEverything flowed really well in most actionsHerro PnR’s, Lowry PnR’s, paint touches for Martin/JovicNow it’s about consistency – 7:49 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Breaking: For the first time this season, Rudy Gobert has attempted a field goal against the Heat. It finally happened. – Breaking: For the first time this season, Rudy Gobert has attempted a field goal against the Heat. It finally happened. – 7:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nikola Jovic, who is starting at center tonight, called for his second foul with 9:20 left in the first quarter. Heat entered the game without three centers — Adebayo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. – Nikola Jovic, who is starting at center tonight, called for his second foul with 9:20 left in the first quarter. Heat entered the game without three centers — Adebayo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. – 7:47 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Gobert has to eat tonight for the Wolves. He’s just way too big for that Miami frontcourt. – Gobert has to eat tonight for the Wolves. He’s just way too big for that Miami frontcourt. – 7:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

An early Strus 3 exactly what the Heat need tonight. – An early Strus 3 exactly what the Heat need tonight. – 7:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven are inactive for Heat tonight. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available. – Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven are inactive for Heat tonight. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available. – 7:05 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Miami. 7:04 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Miami. pic.twitter.com/niw5tFZivH

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nikola Jovic starting in place of Bam Adebayo tonight.

Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler.

Other Heat starters remain Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin. – Nikola Jovic starting in place of Bam Adebayo tonight.Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler.Other Heat starters remain Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin. – 7:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Adebayo and Butler out, Heat using a starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Jovic tonight vs. Timberwolves. – With Adebayo and Butler out, Heat using a starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Jovic tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 7:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A look at what happens before doors open 👀 6:44 PM A look at what happens before doors open 👀 pic.twitter.com/BCT4DqepFh

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra, on Gabe Vincent, who’s been out the last nine games, “He’s ready to go. And he will play tonight.” – Erik Spoelstra, on Gabe Vincent, who’s been out the last nine games, “He’s ready to go. And he will play tonight.” – 6:11 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chris Finch says Kyle Anderson is OUT with a non-COVID illness. Tough break for him while also dealing with back issues. – Chris Finch says Kyle Anderson is OUT with a non-COVID illness. Tough break for him while also dealing with back issues. – 6:05 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler tested the ankle in Monday’s morning shootaround, but Butler just wasn’t moving well enough to play in an NBA game. – Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler tested the ankle in Monday’s morning shootaround, but Butler just wasn’t moving well enough to play in an NBA game. – 5:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin available tonight for Heat. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) remains questionable. That could leave Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic as Heat’s only available centers. – Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin available tonight for Heat. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) remains questionable. That could leave Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic as Heat’s only available centers. – 5:46 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Minnesota.

More NBA from me: 5:45 PM The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Minnesota.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo out tonight – Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo out tonight – 5:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler (the ankle sprain sustained Friday vs. Pacers) also out tonight for Heat, in addition to Bam Adebayo. – Jimmy Butler (the ankle sprain sustained Friday vs. Pacers) also out tonight for Heat, in addition to Bam Adebayo. – 5:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) also ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. So Bam Adebayo, Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven unavailable. – Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) also ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. So Bam Adebayo, Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven unavailable. – 5:31 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

BIG chocolate milk guy. Kyle can’t go to bed without it.

Full Kyle Anderson Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after tonight’s game. 4:17 PM BIG chocolate milk guy. Kyle can’t go to bed without it.Full Kyle Anderson Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/OGphTkA21v

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Minutes per game pre/post KAT injury, ranked by biggest jump

Rivers: 12.2/24.4

Anderson: 20.5/31.1

Reid: 12.9/21.6

Nowell: 17.3/24.5

Russell: 31.0/35.6

McDaniels: 29.9/32.0

McLaughlin: 15.8/16.8

Edwards: 36.3/37.2

Forbes: 10.9/10.4

Gobert: 31.8/30.7

Towns: 33.8/0

Prince: 19.5/0 – Minutes per game pre/post KAT injury, ranked by biggest jumpRivers: 12.2/24.4Anderson: 20.5/31.1Reid: 12.9/21.6Nowell: 17.3/24.5Russell: 31.0/35.6McDaniels: 29.9/32.0McLaughlin: 15.8/16.8Edwards: 36.3/37.2Forbes: 10.9/10.4Gobert: 31.8/30.7Towns: 33.8/0Prince: 19.5/0 – 4:14 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Stat:

A win over Vermont would make 2022 Miami’s first 29-win year since 2013 (also 29-9). – Stat: @CanesHoops has more wins in calendar year 2022 (28, in 37 games, and counting) than it had in 2020 and 2021 combined (26, in 59 games).A win over Vermont would make 2022 Miami’s first 29-win year since 2013 (also 29-9). – 2:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent looking to put knee injury behind him to help struggling Heat bench Gabe Vincent looking to put knee injury behind him to help struggling Heat bench miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Vincent: “It’s hard to not be present. But it’s hard to see something that you can help and not being able to help.” – 1:55 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

I’m trying to compile an article of perspectives from those who are LGBTQ+ Timberwolves fans in advance of the team’s Pride Night on Jan. 4. If you’d like to help and answer a few questions, let me know, my DMs are open! – I’m trying to compile an article of perspectives from those who are LGBTQ+ Timberwolves fans in advance of the team’s Pride Night on Jan. 4. If you’d like to help and answer a few questions, let me know, my DMs are open! – 1:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

No Bam and no Dedmon for the Heat against Gobert and the TWolves. It’ll be interesting to see how much Spo goes small with Highsmith or someone at the 5. I’d like to see them start that way. – No Bam and no Dedmon for the Heat against Gobert and the TWolves. It’ll be interesting to see how much Spo goes small with Highsmith or someone at the 5. I’d like to see them start that way. – 1:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Is lack of offense the root of all Heat problems? 1:41 PM ASK IRA: Is lack of offense the root of all Heat problems? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…