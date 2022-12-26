Timberwolves 56, Heat 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) play against the Miami Heat (17-17) at FTX Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 56, Miami Heat 54 (Q2 00:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
cAN’T stop ANT. 😤
🗳 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/CBoAjwzup9 – 8:31 PM
cAN’T stop ANT. 😤
🗳 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/CBoAjwzup9 – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No matter the percentages, it’s still funny watching nobody figure out the Max Strus slip screen lol – 8:28 PM
No matter the percentages, it’s still funny watching nobody figure out the Max Strus slip screen lol – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has already attempted 12 more field goals than the Timberwolves with the help of a 7-1 edge in offensive rebounds and nine Timberwolves turnovers. – 8:28 PM
The Heat has already attempted 12 more field goals than the Timberwolves with the help of a 7-1 edge in offensive rebounds and nine Timberwolves turnovers. – 8:28 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Orlando is BATTLING on the boards 💪
The rookie is up to 10 points & 6 rebounds in 12 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/nvCOzTE6tZ – 8:26 PM
Orlando is BATTLING on the boards 💪
The rookie is up to 10 points & 6 rebounds in 12 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/nvCOzTE6tZ – 8:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLOOO 🏹
⭐️ » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/n6sJ5sjecx – 8:26 PM
DLOOO 🏹
⭐️ » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/n6sJ5sjecx – 8:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Orlando Robinson: 10 pts, 6rebs
Rudy Gobert: 6 pts, 5 rebs
That’s not a good sign. – 8:23 PM
Orlando Robinson: 10 pts, 6rebs
Rudy Gobert: 6 pts, 5 rebs
That’s not a good sign. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson up to 10 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes. Very impressive stint for the undrafted rookie, who is on a two-way deal. – 8:23 PM
Orlando Robinson up to 10 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes. Very impressive stint for the undrafted rookie, who is on a two-way deal. – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact that we’re witnessing the Heat run a 5 man bench lineup without Butler and Bam is wild lol
But they’ve been serviceable
The Vincent-Dipo fit is solid offensively
Orlando Robinson giving very good backup big minutes here
Like the creativity with the Duncan actions too – 8:17 PM
The fact that we’re witnessing the Heat run a 5 man bench lineup without Butler and Bam is wild lol
But they’ve been serviceable
The Vincent-Dipo fit is solid offensively
Orlando Robinson giving very good backup big minutes here
Like the creativity with the Duncan actions too – 8:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
No. 800 on his 1st attempt in the game. Pure shooter. pic.twitter.com/9s6CVxFkyG – 8:13 PM
No. 800 on his 1st attempt in the game. Pure shooter. pic.twitter.com/9s6CVxFkyG – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson already with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in six minutes as the backup center tonight. – 8:11 PM
Orlando Robinson already with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in six minutes as the backup center tonight. – 8:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
On a scale of 1-10, the Wolves have been a 1 or a 10 pretty much every possession against Miami’s zone.
Rudy or Naz operating well in the middle of the zone, looking to score or spray it to shooters. The possessions where the guards turn it over are a special version of bad tho. – 8:10 PM
On a scale of 1-10, the Wolves have been a 1 or a 10 pretty much every possession against Miami’s zone.
Rudy or Naz operating well in the middle of the zone, looking to score or spray it to shooters. The possessions where the guards turn it over are a special version of bad tho. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Running actions for Duncan Robinson again to open up the 2nd quarter
Elbow entry to Orlando
Down screen from Highsmith
Robinson flies off it into a handoff and 3
Good stuff – 8:10 PM
Running actions for Duncan Robinson again to open up the 2nd quarter
Elbow entry to Orlando
Down screen from Highsmith
Robinson flies off it into a handoff and 3
Good stuff – 8:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Vic was on a mission 😤
(also look at Kyle’s reaction) pic.twitter.com/LfNYH5EgET – 8:09 PM
Vic was on a mission 😤
(also look at Kyle’s reaction) pic.twitter.com/LfNYH5EgET – 8:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
2️⃣7️⃣ comin’ thruuuuu.
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/es39qBVenf – 8:09 PM
2️⃣7️⃣ comin’ thruuuuu.
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/es39qBVenf – 8:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It’s not a surprise, but Victor Oladipo is basically Miami’s backup point guard now. Gabe Vincent, in his first game back in a long time, is being used mostly off the ball. – 8:09 PM
It’s not a surprise, but Victor Oladipo is basically Miami’s backup point guard now. Gabe Vincent, in his first game back in a long time, is being used mostly off the ball. – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat put up 33 in the first quarter
Well this is new
Very good minutes from Dipo off the bench, while Lowry held it down prior
Some late defensive leakage to finish the quarter needs cleaning up
But I like the gameplan of just running with a ton of pace – 8:07 PM
Heat put up 33 in the first quarter
Well this is new
Very good minutes from Dipo off the bench, while Lowry held it down prior
Some late defensive leakage to finish the quarter needs cleaning up
But I like the gameplan of just running with a ton of pace – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 33, ‘Wolves 31 after one. Lowry eight points for the Heat. – 8:07 PM
Heat 33, ‘Wolves 31 after one. Lowry eight points for the Heat. – 8:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-31.
Edwards leads all with 10 points, while Gobert and Rivers have 4 rebounds apiece. – 8:07 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-31.
Edwards leads all with 10 points, while Gobert and Rivers have 4 rebounds apiece. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Timberwolves 31. Heat shooting just 2 of 10 on threes, but has 22 paint points and has forced five turnovers. – 8:07 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Timberwolves 31. Heat shooting just 2 of 10 on threes, but has 22 paint points and has forced five turnovers. – 8:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Matt Ryan with some nice quick passes into Naz against this zone, it’s created clean looks for Forbes and Nowell, but two missed 3s. – 8:05 PM
Matt Ryan with some nice quick passes into Naz against this zone, it’s created clean looks for Forbes and Nowell, but two missed 3s. – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson’s 800th made three. He’s the fastest to 800 threes in NBA history. – 8:05 PM
Duncan Robinson’s 800th made three. He’s the fastest to 800 threes in NBA history. – 8:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch wanted to lengthen his bench. Trying to steal a little rest for starters with some Matt Ryan minutes at the end of the first. – 8:02 PM
Finch wanted to lengthen his bench. Trying to steal a little rest for starters with some Matt Ryan minutes at the end of the first. – 8:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
#TheU well represented at the Heat’s house tonight, with @AROD and @coach_cristobal here. – 8:01 PM
#TheU well represented at the Heat’s house tonight, with @AROD and @coach_cristobal here. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Oladipo, Highsmith, O. Robinson and D. Robinson. – 8:01 PM
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Oladipo, Highsmith, O. Robinson and D. Robinson. – 8:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
4 quick points from Orlando right off the bench, instant impact pic.twitter.com/7U7zoe2T7V – 8:01 PM
4 quick points from Orlando right off the bench, instant impact pic.twitter.com/7U7zoe2T7V – 8:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The in-game alerts on NBA Courtside tell me Jaden McDaniels has tied Nikola Pekovic and Michael Olowokandi for 21st on the Timberwolves all-time blocks list with 151. – 8:01 PM
The in-game alerts on NBA Courtside tell me Jaden McDaniels has tied Nikola Pekovic and Michael Olowokandi for 21st on the Timberwolves all-time blocks list with 151. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nothing spectacular here but Nikola Jovic does a nice job playing the space in the PnR, then getting in position and putting a body on Naz Reid. A sign of improvement. pic.twitter.com/li7W6cpvPZ – 8:00 PM
Nothing spectacular here but Nikola Jovic does a nice job playing the space in the PnR, then getting in position and putting a body on Naz Reid. A sign of improvement. pic.twitter.com/li7W6cpvPZ – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the threes continue to not fall
Orlando Robinson with a good quick stint on the interior
Lowry also generating the necessary paint touches
I’m keeping an eye on the Gobert minutes tho
Heat have to look at the rim – 7:59 PM
So the threes continue to not fall
Orlando Robinson with a good quick stint on the interior
Lowry also generating the necessary paint touches
I’m keeping an eye on the Gobert minutes tho
Heat have to look at the rim – 7:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🌃 from downtown. 🌃
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/4Yi3kSLf9b – 7:58 PM
🌃 from downtown. 🌃
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/4Yi3kSLf9b – 7:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
tough finish, @Austin Rivers pic.twitter.com/eptGt15CYa – 7:58 PM
tough finish, @Austin Rivers pic.twitter.com/eptGt15CYa – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Adebayo and Butler out, Kyle Lowry has come out in attack mode. He has already attempted a team-high five shots. – 7:58 PM
With Adebayo and Butler out, Kyle Lowry has come out in attack mode. He has already attempted a team-high five shots. – 7:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Too many casual turnovers for the Wolves in the first quarter. Not even difficult plays for the Heat to make. – 7:57 PM
Too many casual turnovers for the Wolves in the first quarter. Not even difficult plays for the Heat to make. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson enters for tonight’s backup center minutes. – 7:56 PM
Orlando Robinson enters for tonight’s backup center minutes. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On a night the Heat needs to make a lot of threes, it has opened 1 of 7 from three-point range. – 7:55 PM
On a night the Heat needs to make a lot of threes, it has opened 1 of 7 from three-point range. – 7:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat clearly trying to push the pace, even after Minnesota makes, to avoid trying to score in the half court against Gobert. – 7:55 PM
Heat clearly trying to push the pace, even after Minnesota makes, to avoid trying to score in the half court against Gobert. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are really pushing pace
After a made basket, they inbounded the ball to Caleb Martin who scored with 19 seconds left on the shot clock lol – 7:54 PM
The Heat are really pushing pace
After a made basket, they inbounded the ball to Caleb Martin who scored with 19 seconds left on the shot clock lol – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Can’t be offside in basketball 👍
Midway through the 1st. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/b7T1g6SWcz – 7:53 PM
Can’t be offside in basketball 👍
Midway through the 1st. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/b7T1g6SWcz – 7:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
STIFLE TOWER.
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/OZOJoxGtaU – 7:53 PM
STIFLE TOWER.
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/OZOJoxGtaU – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Four points and four rebounds for Rudy Gobert early on, but the Heat keeping pace by scoring off turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Four points and four rebounds for Rudy Gobert early on, but the Heat keeping pace by scoring off turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Offense was f l o w i n g on this possession pic.twitter.com/XUeWaheZ3H – 7:49 PM
Offense was f l o w i n g on this possession pic.twitter.com/XUeWaheZ3H – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I liked the Heat’s shot profile in that opening stint
Everything flowed really well in most actions
Herro PnR’s, Lowry PnR’s, paint touches for Martin/Jovic
Now it’s about consistency – 7:49 PM
I liked the Heat’s shot profile in that opening stint
Everything flowed really well in most actions
Herro PnR’s, Lowry PnR’s, paint touches for Martin/Jovic
Now it’s about consistency – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Breaking: For the first time this season, Rudy Gobert has attempted a field goal against the Heat. It finally happened. – 7:47 PM
Breaking: For the first time this season, Rudy Gobert has attempted a field goal against the Heat. It finally happened. – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic, who is starting at center tonight, called for his second foul with 9:20 left in the first quarter. Heat entered the game without three centers — Adebayo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. – 7:47 PM
Nikola Jovic, who is starting at center tonight, called for his second foul with 9:20 left in the first quarter. Heat entered the game without three centers — Adebayo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. – 7:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert has to eat tonight for the Wolves. He’s just way too big for that Miami frontcourt. – 7:46 PM
Gobert has to eat tonight for the Wolves. He’s just way too big for that Miami frontcourt. – 7:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven are inactive for Heat tonight. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available. – 7:05 PM
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven are inactive for Heat tonight. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available. – 7:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Miami. pic.twitter.com/niw5tFZivH – 7:04 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Miami. pic.twitter.com/niw5tFZivH – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic starting in place of Bam Adebayo tonight.
Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler.
Other Heat starters remain Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin. – 7:02 PM
Nikola Jovic starting in place of Bam Adebayo tonight.
Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler.
Other Heat starters remain Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Adebayo and Butler out, Heat using a starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Jovic tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 7:02 PM
With Adebayo and Butler out, Heat using a starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Jovic tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Gabe Vincent took time for the pain with a plan now to make gains. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:46 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Gabe Vincent took time for the pain with a plan now to make gains. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is lack of offense the root of all Heat problems? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:46 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is lack of offense the root of all Heat problems? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo (illness), Jimmy Butler (ankle) out vs. Timberwolves sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:45 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo (illness), Jimmy Butler (ankle) out vs. Timberwolves sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent looking to put knee injury behind him to help struggling Heat bench miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Vincent is available tonight and could see his first game action in two weeks – 6:45 PM
Gabe Vincent looking to put knee injury behind him to help struggling Heat bench miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Vincent is available tonight and could see his first game action in two weeks – 6:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A look at what happens before doors open 👀 pic.twitter.com/BCT4DqepFh – 6:44 PM
A look at what happens before doors open 👀 pic.twitter.com/BCT4DqepFh – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on Gabe Vincent, who’s been out the last nine games, “He’s ready to go. And he will play tonight.” – 6:11 PM
Erik Spoelstra, on Gabe Vincent, who’s been out the last nine games, “He’s ready to go. And he will play tonight.” – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s injury issues continue. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler among those out vs. Timberwolves tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:07 PM
The Heat’s injury issues continue. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler among those out vs. Timberwolves tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says Kyle Anderson is OUT with a non-COVID illness. Tough break for him while also dealing with back issues. – 6:05 PM
Chris Finch says Kyle Anderson is OUT with a non-COVID illness. Tough break for him while also dealing with back issues. – 6:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
I had the broadcast on BTN of New Mexico State at Minnesota all the way back on September 1st. For NMSU to turn it around from the team I saw then and to be able to win 7 games including a bowl game today is one helluva coaching job by Jerry Kill. – 6:04 PM
I had the broadcast on BTN of New Mexico State at Minnesota all the way back on September 1st. For NMSU to turn it around from the team I saw then and to be able to win 7 games including a bowl game today is one helluva coaching job by Jerry Kill. – 6:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
um, per @betonline_ag, the Heat have the second-best odds behind the Rockets to sign James Harden if he does leave Philly. pic.twitter.com/zsIGZ5peXx – 5:59 PM
um, per @betonline_ag, the Heat have the second-best odds behind the Rockets to sign James Harden if he does leave Philly. pic.twitter.com/zsIGZ5peXx – 5:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy’s clockin’ in.
🗳️ » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/j7MH1cibbb – 5:59 PM
Rudy’s clockin’ in.
🗳️ » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/j7MH1cibbb – 5:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler tested the ankle in Monday’s morning shootaround, but Butler just wasn’t moving well enough to play in an NBA game. – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler tested the ankle in Monday’s morning shootaround, but Butler just wasn’t moving well enough to play in an NBA game. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin available tonight for Heat. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) remains questionable. That could leave Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic as Heat’s only available centers. – 5:46 PM
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin available tonight for Heat. Udonis Haslem (Achilles) remains questionable. That could leave Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic as Heat’s only available centers. – 5:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Minnesota.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:45 PM
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Minnesota.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MINvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:44 PM
#MINvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (the ankle sprain sustained Friday vs. Pacers) also out tonight for Heat, in addition to Bam Adebayo. – 5:35 PM
Jimmy Butler (the ankle sprain sustained Friday vs. Pacers) also out tonight for Heat, in addition to Bam Adebayo. – 5:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) also ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. So Bam Adebayo, Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven unavailable. – 5:31 PM
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) also ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. So Bam Adebayo, Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven unavailable. – 5:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds on James Harden’s next team, if not the 76ers, per @betonline_ag:
Rockets 2/1
Heat 5/1
Celtics 7/1
Mavericks 7/1
Lakers 8/1
Knicks 8/1
Bulls 9/1
Clippers 10/1
Spurs 10/1
Hawks 12/1
Nuggets 12/1 – 5:30 PM
Odds on James Harden’s next team, if not the 76ers, per @betonline_ag:
Rockets 2/1
Heat 5/1
Celtics 7/1
Mavericks 7/1
Lakers 8/1
Knicks 8/1
Bulls 9/1
Clippers 10/1
Spurs 10/1
Hawks 12/1
Nuggets 12/1 – 5:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Restocked the gifs just for #HEATTwitter 😉
Check ’em out ➡️ https://t.co/HT4lpAh92X pic.twitter.com/StirD0zRto – 4:59 PM
Restocked the gifs just for #HEATTwitter 😉
Check ’em out ➡️ https://t.co/HT4lpAh92X pic.twitter.com/StirD0zRto – 4:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BIG chocolate milk guy. Kyle can’t go to bed without it.
Full Kyle Anderson Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/OGphTkA21v – 4:17 PM
BIG chocolate milk guy. Kyle can’t go to bed without it.
Full Kyle Anderson Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/OGphTkA21v – 4:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Minutes per game pre/post KAT injury, ranked by biggest jump
Rivers: 12.2/24.4
Anderson: 20.5/31.1
Reid: 12.9/21.6
Nowell: 17.3/24.5
Russell: 31.0/35.6
McDaniels: 29.9/32.0
McLaughlin: 15.8/16.8
Edwards: 36.3/37.2
Forbes: 10.9/10.4
Gobert: 31.8/30.7
Towns: 33.8/0
Prince: 19.5/0 – 4:14 PM
Minutes per game pre/post KAT injury, ranked by biggest jump
Rivers: 12.2/24.4
Anderson: 20.5/31.1
Reid: 12.9/21.6
Nowell: 17.3/24.5
Russell: 31.0/35.6
McDaniels: 29.9/32.0
McLaughlin: 15.8/16.8
Edwards: 36.3/37.2
Forbes: 10.9/10.4
Gobert: 31.8/30.7
Towns: 33.8/0
Prince: 19.5/0 – 4:14 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The holiday heat was real for #NBAXmas 🎁 Who had the best Christmas kicks? #NBAKicks
See more 🔥 in the NBA App! https://t.co/9WnSZegwhd pic.twitter.com/wMAgmvKehn – 4:01 PM
The holiday heat was real for #NBAXmas 🎁 Who had the best Christmas kicks? #NBAKicks
See more 🔥 in the NBA App! https://t.co/9WnSZegwhd pic.twitter.com/wMAgmvKehn – 4:01 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The holiday heat was real for #NBAXmas 🎁 Who had the best Christmas kicks? #NBAKicks
See more 🔥 in the NBA App! https://t.co/9WnSZegwhd pic.twitter.com/gIWcr98s5G – 3:28 PM
The holiday heat was real for #NBAXmas 🎁 Who had the best Christmas kicks? #NBAKicks
See more 🔥 in the NBA App! https://t.co/9WnSZegwhd pic.twitter.com/gIWcr98s5G – 3:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
If you think this dunk should’ve counted, vote Ant for All-Star.
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/Rjzq11V6Pg – 3:24 PM
If you think this dunk should’ve counted, vote Ant for All-Star.
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/Rjzq11V6Pg – 3:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Stat: @CanesHoops has more wins in calendar year 2022 (28, in 37 games, and counting) than it had in 2020 and 2021 combined (26, in 59 games).
A win over Vermont would make 2022 Miami’s first 29-win year since 2013 (also 29-9). – 2:21 PM
Stat: @CanesHoops has more wins in calendar year 2022 (28, in 37 games, and counting) than it had in 2020 and 2021 combined (26, in 59 games).
A win over Vermont would make 2022 Miami’s first 29-win year since 2013 (also 29-9). – 2:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent looking to put knee injury behind him to help struggling Heat bench miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Vincent: “It’s hard to not be present. But it’s hard to see something that you can help and not being able to help.” – 1:55 PM
Gabe Vincent looking to put knee injury behind him to help struggling Heat bench miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Vincent: “It’s hard to not be present. But it’s hard to see something that you can help and not being able to help.” – 1:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
3x Defensive Player of the Year.
3x NBA All-Star.
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/pB0LljhKxo – 1:52 PM
3x Defensive Player of the Year.
3x NBA All-Star.
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/pB0LljhKxo – 1:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I’m trying to compile an article of perspectives from those who are LGBTQ+ Timberwolves fans in advance of the team’s Pride Night on Jan. 4. If you’d like to help and answer a few questions, let me know, my DMs are open! – 1:46 PM
I’m trying to compile an article of perspectives from those who are LGBTQ+ Timberwolves fans in advance of the team’s Pride Night on Jan. 4. If you’d like to help and answer a few questions, let me know, my DMs are open! – 1:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
No Bam and no Dedmon for the Heat against Gobert and the TWolves. It’ll be interesting to see how much Spo goes small with Highsmith or someone at the 5. I’d like to see them start that way. – 1:45 PM
No Bam and no Dedmon for the Heat against Gobert and the TWolves. It’ll be interesting to see how much Spo goes small with Highsmith or someone at the 5. I’d like to see them start that way. – 1:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is lack of offense the root of all Heat problems? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
ASK IRA: Is lack of offense the root of all Heat problems? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent took time for the pain with a plan now to make gains. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
Heat’s Gabe Vincent took time for the pain with a plan now to make gains. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.