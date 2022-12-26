Timberwolves vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $9,511,982 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
