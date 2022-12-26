Timberwolves vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $9,511,982 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

Rob Perez
@WorldWideWob
i will be opening The Graveyard for the first time since Gabe Vincent. memorial service should be ready within the hour. – 2:25 AM
Chris Palmer
@ChrisPalmerNBA
Dunks This Year:
Giannis 95
Aaron Gordon 85 (7 tonight)
AD 84
Gobert 79
pic.twitter.com/1NkFB9oLE11:52 AM

