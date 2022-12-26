Tyrese Maxey to return next Friday in New Orleans?

Shams Charania: Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:57 PM
Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A league source confirms that #Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey could be back as early as Friday. @Shams Charania was first to report. – 5:00 PM
A league source confirms that #Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey could be back as early as Friday. @Shams Charania was first to report. – 5:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With Maxey expected back soon, bumping this story on Melton/Maxey phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-n… – 4:56 PM
With Maxey expected back soon, bumping this story on Melton/Maxey phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-n… – 4:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. – 4:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. – 4:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Christmas this year means more to Tyrese Maxey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NSufw9cnJU – 12:25 PM
Christmas this year means more to Tyrese Maxey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NSufw9cnJU – 12:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is officially listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Christmas game at the New York Knicks. Doc Rivers said yesterday that he was not very confident Maxey would play against the Knicks, but that he’s getting “close” to returning from a broken foot. – 6:06 PM
Tyrese Maxey is officially listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Christmas game at the New York Knicks. Doc Rivers said yesterday that he was not very confident Maxey would play against the Knicks, but that he’s getting “close” to returning from a broken foot. – 6:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Looks like #Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is once again out for tomorrow’s game against the #Knicks. – 1:40 PM
Looks like #Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is once again out for tomorrow’s game against the #Knicks. – 1:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think I’m in on the idea of Melton starting and Maxey becoming Philly’s Sixth Man. De’Anthony fits like a glove with the starters. Injects pace with his running, pressure with his defense and spontaneity with his cutting. Doesn’t need the ball much. A perfect fit – 9:52 PM
I think I’m in on the idea of Melton starting and Maxey becoming Philly’s Sixth Man. De’Anthony fits like a glove with the starters. Injects pace with his running, pressure with his defense and spontaneity with his cutting. Doesn’t need the ball much. A perfect fit – 9:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Clippers spend 40m more on their roster than the Sixers (and Maxey is out) and it’s showing. This team is realllly deep. (And Covington hasn’t entered the game yet either) – 7:43 PM
The Clippers spend 40m more on their roster than the Sixers (and Maxey is out) and it’s showing. This team is realllly deep. (And Covington hasn’t entered the game yet either) – 7:43 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is close to a return, but he could come off the bench initially #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/tyr… via @SixersWire – 7:02 PM
Tyrese Maxey is close to a return, but he could come off the bench initially #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/tyr… via @SixersWire – 7:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tonight pregame, Doc Rivers presented @Tyrese Maxey with his first Community Assist Award.
Wait for the @Philadelphia 76ers’ reactions 🥹 pic.twitter.com/t8GqPcj1uM – 7:00 PM
Tonight pregame, Doc Rivers presented @Tyrese Maxey with his first Community Assist Award.
Wait for the @Philadelphia 76ers’ reactions 🥹 pic.twitter.com/t8GqPcj1uM – 7:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey is “close,” has made “great progress.”
Don’t have great confidence he’d be ready to play Sunday. When he does return, team won’t throw him back in there (seemed to suggest minutes will be reduced initially). – 5:23 PM
Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey is “close,” has made “great progress.”
Don’t have great confidence he’d be ready to play Sunday. When he does return, team won’t throw him back in there (seemed to suggest minutes will be reduced initially). – 5:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers is open to the idea of Maxey coming off the bench. Mentions he won’t be thrown all the way back in from the start, given how long he’s been out. Says they’re open to a lot of scenarios pertaining to lineups. – 5:23 PM
Rivers is open to the idea of Maxey coming off the bench. Mentions he won’t be thrown all the way back in from the start, given how long he’s been out. Says they’re open to a lot of scenarios pertaining to lineups. – 5:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: “He’s close.”
Said Maxey had a good recent workout, even if that might not mean a return on Christmas in New York. – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: “He’s close.”
Said Maxey had a good recent workout, even if that might not mean a return on Christmas in New York. – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Tyrese Maxey is “close” but doesn’t sound confident he’ll be back by Christmas game #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers says that Tyrese Maxey is “close” but doesn’t sound confident he’ll be back by Christmas game #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he’s not confident Tyrese Maxey will be ready for Christmas, but that he’s close to returning. – 5:21 PM
Doc Rivers says he’s not confident Tyrese Maxey will be ready for Christmas, but that he’s close to returning. – 5:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers on Maxey: “He’s close, i can tell you that.”
Says he had a great workout yesterday, still no commitment on timeline – 5:21 PM
Rivers on Maxey: “He’s close, i can tell you that.”
Says he had a great workout yesterday, still no commitment on timeline – 5:21 PM
More on this storyline
Tyrese slowly sits on the ground as he watches his new home burn. He rented it just three months ago. For the first time in a long time, the infectious smile Tyrese is known for disappears and tears run down his face. “This was my first time being able to actually provide food, provide a home for everybody to come and provide a lot of different presents and different things,” Tyrese says. “I couldn’t have done anything about it, but I felt like it was my fault because it’s your house. Your family is relying on you to bring them to a safe place. It’s freezing outside, they’re outside in no shoes. It was a sad time.” -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
Earlier this month, his foundation held its second-annual toy drive. More than 7,500 toys have been collected and will be sent to organizations in Philadelphia and Dallas. Tyrese has always been a giver but going through the experience of the fire inspired him to do more charitable work this year. “I think seeing all the help that we received as a family last year to help him get back on his feet, it meant even more to him to be able to hand someone a box full of all kinds of amazing fixings for Thanksgiving,” Denyse says. “His clothing, shoes, furniture and cars were destroyed in the fire, but it didn’t destroy who he is as a person.” The official cause of last year’s fire remains undetermined, according to Joseph Hales Jr., the chief fire marshal of Camden County. Investigators couldn’t narrow down the cause to one outcome. -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.