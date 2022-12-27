76ers 17, Wizards 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-12) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 17, Washington Wizards 22 (Q1 03:35)
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.
He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good Sixers stat: Wizards have turned it over six times already.
Bad Sixers stat: They’ve only scored four points off those turnovers. – 7:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V – 7:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have 6 turnovers in 5 minutes against the Sixers. Might need to slow things down a bit. – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.
Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was probably a good call, but from Harden’s standpoint, worth the highlight. – 7:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I would say “it’s going to be a long night for Daniel Gafford” but that assumes he won’t foul out – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If Joel Embiid’s first two baskets are an indication, this is going to be a rough night for Daniel Gafford. pic.twitter.com/gFnrfOqZQF – 7:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
LOTS of @Philadelphia 76ers fans in the building in Washington tonight, as the Sixers seek their 9th straight W.
Ya love to see it!! – 7:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
will dunk for an #OTM hoodie. 🙋♂️
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/zi5N4PTDyG – 7:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Betting against the Wizards on a throwback night is hurting my soul. – 7:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:
1. In studio with the Sports Junkies @1067theFan at 9 am
Then…
Gonna join @kray1voice and @AnnMeyers in person on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at the start the second quarter of Wizards-Suns.
How to get the book amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr… – 7:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Yes, we are in Capital One Arena, a home away from home for the Sixers. There was a loud cheer when Joel Embiid walked on the court for pregame. – 7:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs two steals to tie Dennis Johnson for 51st on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,477. – 6:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to get to work.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/9uno6RayD9 – 6:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
let’s protect the home court.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/nfo3LTMkPS – 6:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/GYUK1sbFIS – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we ran back the tapes with the Big 3. hear what they had to say about some of their most iconic moments 📼
tune in tonight on @NBCSWashington+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/mLchkvue1g – 6:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey has been doing more before tonight’s game
Mentioned that Maxey “had a good practice” with the #Sixers‘ low-minute group doing 4 on 4 full court – 6:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle played a total of 4 miutes, 27seconds in the past two games. Coach Doc Rivers was asked where he sees Thybulle’s role right now: “We got a lot of guys. I got a feeling you could probably ask that after every game about one of our guys…. – 6:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to partake in a “low-minute” scrimmage for non-rotation players after the team arrived in Washington yesterday. Aligns with the more work that we saw him do post-shootaround this morning. – 5:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
is you ready? whole squad ready. 🎶
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/feopKezOLf – 5:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey had a good practice yesterday. He scrimmaged with the low-minute group at Georgetown. – 5:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” – 5:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija will return tonight from a two-game absence due to lower back soreness, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija (low back soreness) is available for the Wizards tonight vs. Philadelphia. Because Corey Kispert had a sprained ankle for the first stretch of the season, this is the first time this year Unseld has his full roster available. – 5:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija, who missed Washington’s last two games because of lower back soreness, will be available to play tonight against the 76ers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our squad brings the drip, now it’s time to show off yours.
show off your gameday fit using #ULTRADrip and @MichelobULTRA for a chance to be featured on our page 💧 pic.twitter.com/6mwzkMR3r9 – 5:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed is working on catch-and-shoot corner triples pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/zyIvwG3ygU – 4:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Wizards will be rocking with their throwback court tonight which I maintain is still the best rendition of the Wizards in terms of their colors and logo pic.twitter.com/TlX4nc1NRn – 4:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what’s your new year’s resolution?
our guys had some interesting ones. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ElLrFcSKV – 4:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Capital One Arena three hours before tonight’s Sixers vs. #Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/dcLZsZotG3 – 4:01 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD – 3:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Visiting Wizards, 76ers Seek Ninth Straight Win
sportando.basketball/en/visiting-wi… – 3:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
runnin’ the numbers on tonight’s matchup at home 🔢
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/5B8cqDhqek – 3:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/dJFXr1au3G – 2:15 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Let’s just say folks who are able are gonna want to tune into @BALLYSPORTSAZ during the second quarter of Wednesday’s Suns-Wizards game… – 1:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A Tobias Harris trade rumor popped up on Christmas. Today, we dive into:
—The Knicks as a potential partner
—Philadelphia’s overall trade market
—How Harris’ play has shifted things
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report of “rising belief” Kuzma trade coming at deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/27/ano… – 1:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a front court face-off tonight 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/oHd5QxaLmt – 1:00 PM
