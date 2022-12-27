76ers 17, Wizards 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

76ers 17, Wizards 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

76ers 17, Wizards 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 27, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-12) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 17, Washington Wizards 22 (Q1 03:35)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pretty sure Taj Gibson just put an and 1 dream shake on Embiid – 7:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.
He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good Sixers stat: Wizards have turned it over six times already.
Bad Sixers stat: They’ve only scored four points off those turnovers. – 7:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V7:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have 6 turnovers in 5 minutes against the Sixers. Might need to slow things down a bit. – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.
Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was probably a good call, but from Harden’s standpoint, worth the highlight. – 7:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
An offensive foul on James Harden wiped out a play that would’ve been all over social media for the next 24 hours. Man, that pass was wild. #Sixers7:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I would say “it’s going to be a long night for Daniel Gafford” but that assumes he won’t foul out – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with 6 points on 3-4 shooting. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If Joel Embiid’s first two baskets are an indication, this is going to be a rough night for Daniel Gafford. pic.twitter.com/gFnrfOqZQF7:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
LOTS of @Philadelphia 76ers fans in the building in Washington tonight, as the Sixers seek their 9th straight W.
Ya love to see it!! – 7:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
will dunk for an #OTM hoodie. 🙋‍♂️
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/zi5N4PTDyG7:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Betting against the Wizards on a throwback night is hurting my soul. – 7:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:
1. In studio with the Sports Junkies @1067theFan at 9 am
Then…
Gonna join @kray1voice and @AnnMeyers in person on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at the start the second quarter of Wizards-Suns.
How to get the book amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr…7:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Yes, we are in Capital One Arena, a home away from home for the Sixers. There was a loud cheer when Joel Embiid walked on the court for pregame. – 7:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs two steals to tie Dennis Johnson for 51st on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,477. – 6:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to get to work.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/9uno6RayD96:46 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
let’s protect the home court.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/nfo3LTMkPS6:40 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm6:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Starters for tonight
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden #Sixers6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/GYUK1sbFIS6:31 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we ran back the tapes with the Big 3. hear what they had to say about some of their most iconic moments 📼
tune in tonight on @NBCSWashington+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/mLchkvue1g6:31 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey has been doing more before tonight’s game
Mentioned that Maxey “had a good practice” with the #Sixers‘ low-minute group doing 4 on 4 full court – 6:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden pregame work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gLetKysDO76:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle played a total of 4 miutes, 27seconds in the past two games. Coach Doc Rivers was asked where he sees Thybulle’s role right now: “We got a lot of guys. I got a feeling you could probably ask that after every game about one of our guys…. – 6:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to partake in a “low-minute” scrimmage for non-rotation players after the team arrived in Washington yesterday. Aligns with the more work that we saw him do post-shootaround this morning. – 5:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
is you ready? whole squad ready. 🎶
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/feopKezOLf5:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey played in a low minute game yesterday at Georgetown #Sixers5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey had a good practice yesterday. He scrimmaged with the low-minute group at Georgetown. – 5:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” – 5:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
The District 📍
@NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/FhX02SrBVt5:29 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija will return tonight from a two-game absence due to lower back soreness, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija (low back soreness) is available for the Wizards tonight vs. Philadelphia. Because Corey Kispert had a sprained ankle for the first stretch of the season, this is the first time this year Unseld has his full roster available. – 5:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
#Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says that Deni Avdija is available tonight. He was listed as questionable with a back issue. #Sixers5:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija, who missed Washington’s last two games because of lower back soreness, will be available to play tonight against the 76ers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our squad brings the drip, now it’s time to show off yours.
show off your gameday fit using #ULTRADrip and @MichelobULTRA for a chance to be featured on our page 💧 pic.twitter.com/6mwzkMR3r95:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed is working on catch-and-shoot corner triples pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/zyIvwG3ygU4:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Wizards will be rocking with their throwback court tonight which I maintain is still the best rendition of the Wizards in terms of their colors and logo pic.twitter.com/TlX4nc1NRn4:43 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what’s your new year’s resolution?
our guys had some interesting ones. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ElLrFcSKV4:37 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Capital One Arena three hours before tonight’s Sixers vs. #Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/dcLZsZotG34:01 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD3:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Visiting Wizards, 76ers Seek Ninth Straight Win
sportando.basketball/en/visiting-wi…3:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
runnin’ the numbers on tonight’s matchup at home 🔢
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/5B8cqDhqek3:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/dJFXr1au3G2:15 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Let’s just say folks who are able are gonna want to tune into @BALLYSPORTSAZ during the second quarter of Wednesday’s Suns-Wizards game… – 1:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A Tobias Harris trade rumor popped up on Christmas. Today, we dive into:
—The Knicks as a potential partner
—Philadelphia’s overall trade market
—How Harris’ play has shifted things
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo…1:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report of “rising belief” Kuzma trade coming at deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/27/ano…1:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a front court face-off tonight 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/oHd5QxaLmt1:00 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home