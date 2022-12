76ers 17, Wizards 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Let’s just say folks who are able are gonna want to tune into @BALLYSPORTSAZ during the second quarter of Wednesday’s Suns-Wizards game… – 1:50 PM

Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:40 PM

Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD

Wizards will be rocking with their throwback court tonight which I maintain is still the best rendition of the Wizards in terms of their colors and logo pic.twitter.com/TlX4nc1NRn

Deni Avdija, who missed Washington’s last two games because of lower back soreness, will be available to play tonight against the 76ers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM

Deni Avdija (low back soreness) is available for the Wizards tonight vs. Philadelphia. Because Corey Kispert had a sprained ankle for the first stretch of the season, this is the first time this year Unseld has his full roster available. – 5:25 PM

Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” – 5:34 PM

Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to partake in a “low-minute” scrimmage for non-rotation players after the team arrived in Washington yesterday. Aligns with the more work that we saw him do post-shootaround this morning. – 5:41 PM

Doc Rivers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey has been doing more before tonight’s gameMentioned that Maxey “had a good practice” with the #Sixers ‘ low-minute group doing 4 on 4 full court – 6:29 PM

New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Yes, we are in Capital One Arena, a home away from home for the Sixers. There was a loud cheer when Joel Embiid walked on the court for pregame. – 7:01 PM

LOTS of @Philadelphia 76ers fans in the building in Washington tonight, as the Sixers seek their 9th straight W.Ya love to see it!! – 7:12 PM

If Joel Embiid’s first two baskets are an indication, this is going to be a rough night for Daniel Gafford. pic.twitter.com/gFnrfOqZQF

I would say “it’s going to be a long night for Daniel Gafford” but that assumes he won’t foul out – 7:14 PM

An offensive foul on James Harden wiped out a play that would’ve been all over social media for the next 24 hours. Man, that pass was wild. #Sixers

NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM

The Wizards have 6 turnovers in 5 minutes against the Sixers. Might need to slow things down a bit. – 7:19 PM

The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V

Good Sixers stat: Wizards have turned it over six times already.Bad Sixers stat: They’ve only scored four points off those turnovers. – 7:19 PM

Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM

