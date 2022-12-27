76ers 17, Wizards 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-12) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 17, Washington Wizards 22 (Q1 03:35)

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Pretty sure Taj Gibson just put an and 1 dream shake on Embiid – Pretty sure Taj Gibson just put an and 1 dream shake on Embiid – 7:24 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.

He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Good Sixers stat: Wizards have turned it over six times already.

Bad Sixers stat: They’ve only scored four points off those turnovers. – Good Sixers stat: Wizards have turned it over six times already.Bad Sixers stat: They’ve only scored four points off those turnovers. – 7:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow 7:19 PM The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards have 6 turnovers in 5 minutes against the Sixers. Might need to slow things down a bit. – The Wizards have 6 turnovers in 5 minutes against the Sixers. Might need to slow things down a bit. – 7:19 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.

Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

That was probably a good call, but from Harden’s standpoint, worth the highlight. – That was probably a good call, but from Harden’s standpoint, worth the highlight. – 7:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

An offensive foul on James Harden wiped out a play that would’ve been all over social media for the next 24 hours. Man, that pass was wild. 7:17 PM An offensive foul on James Harden wiped out a play that would’ve been all over social media for the next 24 hours. Man, that pass was wild. #Sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I would say “it’s going to be a long night for Daniel Gafford” but that assumes he won’t foul out – I would say “it’s going to be a long night for Daniel Gafford” but that assumes he won’t foul out – 7:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Sixers’ other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden. – The Sixers’ other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden. – 7:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

If Joel Embiid’s first two baskets are an indication, this is going to be a rough night for Daniel Gafford. 7:13 PM If Joel Embiid’s first two baskets are an indication, this is going to be a rough night for Daniel Gafford. pic.twitter.com/gFnrfOqZQF

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Betting against the Wizards on a throwback night is hurting my soul. – Betting against the Wizards on a throwback night is hurting my soul. – 7:11 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Yes, we are in Capital One Arena, a home away from home for the Sixers. There was a loud cheer when Joel Embiid walked on the court for pregame. – Yes, we are in Capital One Arena, a home away from home for the Sixers. There was a loud cheer when Joel Embiid walked on the court for pregame. – 7:01 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Starters for tonight

Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker

Joel Embiid

De’Anthony Melton

James Harden 6:31 PM Starters for tonightTobias HarrisPJ TuckerJoel EmbiidDe’Anthony MeltonJames Harden #Sixers

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey has been doing more before tonight’s game

Mentioned that Maxey “had a good practice” with the Doc Rivers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey has been doing more before tonight’s gameMentioned that Maxey “had a good practice” with the #Sixers ‘ low-minute group doing 4 on 4 full court – 6:29 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle played a total of 4 miutes, 27seconds in the past two games. Coach Doc Rivers was asked where he sees Thybulle’s role right now: “We got a lot of guys. I got a feeling you could probably ask that after every game about one of our guys…. – 6:07 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to partake in a “low-minute” scrimmage for non-rotation players after the team arrived in Washington yesterday. Aligns with the more work that we saw him do post-shootaround this morning. – Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to partake in a “low-minute” scrimmage for non-rotation players after the team arrived in Washington yesterday. Aligns with the more work that we saw him do post-shootaround this morning. – 5:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey played in a low minute game yesterday at Georgetown 5:35 PM Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey played in a low minute game yesterday at Georgetown #Sixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” – Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” – 5:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija will return tonight from a two-game absence due to lower back soreness, per Wes Unseld Jr. – Deni Avdija will return tonight from a two-game absence due to lower back soreness, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:26 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Deni Avdija (low back soreness) is available for the Wizards tonight vs. Philadelphia. Because Corey Kispert had a sprained ankle for the first stretch of the season, this is the first time this year Unseld has his full roster available. – Deni Avdija (low back soreness) is available for the Wizards tonight vs. Philadelphia. Because Corey Kispert had a sprained ankle for the first stretch of the season, this is the first time this year Unseld has his full roster available. – 5:25 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija, who missed Washington’s last two games because of lower back soreness, will be available to play tonight against the 76ers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – Deni Avdija, who missed Washington’s last two games because of lower back soreness, will be available to play tonight against the 76ers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Paul Reed is working on catch-and-shoot corner triples pregame #Sixers 4:54 PM Paul Reed is working on catch-and-shoot corner triples pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/zyIvwG3ygU

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Wizards will be rocking with their throwback court tonight which I maintain is still the best rendition of the Wizards in terms of their colors and logo 4:43 PM Wizards will be rocking with their throwback court tonight which I maintain is still the best rendition of the Wizards in terms of their colors and logo pic.twitter.com/TlX4nc1NRn

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Capital One Arena three hours before tonight’s Sixers vs. #Wizards game. 4:01 PM #CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Capital One Arena three hours before tonight’s Sixers vs. #Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/dcLZsZotG3

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:40 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A Tobias Harris trade rumor popped up on Christmas. Today, we dive into:

—The Knicks as a potential partner

—Philadelphia’s overall trade market

—How Harris’ play has shifted things

phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:18 PM A Tobias Harris trade rumor popped up on Christmas. Today, we dive into:—The Knicks as a potential partner—Philadelphia’s overall trade market—How Harris’ play has shifted things