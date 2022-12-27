76ers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

76ers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

76ers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 27, 2022- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $7,622,938 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $11,692,927 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home