Clippers 73, Raptors 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (20-15) play against the Toronto Raptors (18-18) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 73, Toronto Raptors 67 (Q3 06:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Makin’ it look easy.
Vote @Paul George for #NBAAllStar: https://t.co/CdUZ9EDBwe pic.twitter.com/2lzrYgeITw – 9:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Haven’t seen Bo Cruz play this bad since first meeting with Kermit Wilts. 0/5 FGs, 0/4 3s in scoreless, 9-minute stint.
Clippers center Ivica Zubac already has 15/11. First back-to-back double-doubles for Zu this month.
Toronto timeout with 6:58 left in 3rd. Clippers up 73-65. – 8:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet came out 4 minutes into the 3rd quarter. He’s still on the bench but hasn’t been moving great since his back tightened up on him early in the game. He was just telling us how he’s starting to feel like himself again, so hopefully this is something that’s manageable. – 8:59 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
yeahhh you can count that 😤 @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/0dRdOUMbzZ – 8:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
the way zubac has dominated wouldn’t mind seeing birch get some of those thad/koloko mins that didn’t go so great in the first half – 8:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet coming out about 4 1/2 minutes into the third is a troubling sign – 8:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet checks out with 7:46 to go and methinks he’s not super OK. Still on the bench. – 8:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors go a collective 0-for-4 from 3 to start the third quarter’ three Juancho misses. one by VanVleet – 8:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias has given up a few too many wimpy 3 point plays lately. Couple vs Clippers too. – 8:52 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fun game at the half, especially some of the O.G. vs Kawhi and Norm vs Gary moments. Raps getting mostly what they need from the surrounding pieces but strong second halves needed from Pascal and Fred to get this W. – 8:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
It’s all love for @Norman Powell in Toronto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9p7Ma1rGyn – 8:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Powell going to the basket really helped Clippers. And that was with multiple missed bunnies and no free throw attempts.
If anyone is optimized to take advantage of Toronto’s all out effort to steal the ball, it’s Powell. Clippers need him to keep finding the rim like that 2nd Q – 8:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Drake sitting courtside, a quiet first half for Kawhi Leonard back here in Toronto, as he has five points and three assists in 18 minutes. Behind 16 from Paul George, however, the Clips are up 60-56 at the break.
Gary Trent Jr. has 14 off the bench to lead Toronto. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Areas of improvement for Clippers come from Powell’s former Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard, and Powell’s bench mates Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum.
Leonard, Kennard, Batum combined for 5 points (all by Leonard) on 2/9 FGs. Kennard only got 1 shot up, Batum missed all 3 3s. – 8:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey starting the second quarter with Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley. Let’s see if the stagger works to grow this lead. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell has 11 points on 5/8 FGs in his return to Toronto. The player he was traded for, Gary Trent Jr., has 14 points on 6/9 FGs off Toronto bench. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers outscoring Raptors 12-4 on 2nd chance points.
Clippers are +9 in Zubac’s minutes, -5 when Zubac is on the bench. – 8:39 PM
Clippers outscoring Raptors 12-4 on 2nd chance points.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Clippers lead Raptors 60-56 at half. Tough start for Siakam and VanVleet, who are combined 4/17 and 0/6 from deep. Kawhi with 5 pts on five shots. Gary Trent Jr. out-doing Norm Powell 14-11 in bench scoring event. – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting to play GOOD second quarters, lead 60-56 at halftime in Toronto.
George leads all scorers with 16 points, and adds 5 rebounds. He is 4/7 3s, rest of Clippers are 5/16 3s. Raptors are 5/14 3s.
Clippers doing solid job on glass to make up for 7 TOs. – 8:36 PM
Clippers are starting to play GOOD second quarters, lead 60-56 at halftime in Toronto.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Clippers lead 60-56 after a half. O.G. has 12 to lead Raps, Barnes has 8 and 8. Siakam having an off shooting night, but still has put up 9-6-5.
George has 16, Norm has 11. – 8:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
norm doing some things that are sorely missed by the raptors, pain – 8:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
4 Raptors players trap Kawhi in the corner he made famous years ago, but he passes out of it and finds Norm for an open 3. Then, Powell throws down a 1-handed slam reminiscent of his series-saving Game 5 dunk vs Indiana. All the feels. – 8:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Four Raptors converge on Kawhi, as is their way. At least two get their hands of the ball. Leonard rips the ball away on the pivot, finds Powell for three. Raptors bench thinks he traveled. I think: that dude is so strong. – 8:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Um, maybe that shouldn’t have been a travel on Kawhi, but it either has to be that or a jump. – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe gets in and splashes a three. interesting lineup for OKC:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Isaiah Joe
Tre Mann
Darius Bazley
Mike Muscala – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tied at 49 with 2:46 left in first half in Toronto.
Clippers were on a 9-0 run, and Paul George has been at his best when he has looked for his shot. Game-high 16 points, 6/12 FGs, 4/7 3s. Only 2:3 assist-TO ratio for George, though. – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
49-49 with 2:46 until half, really good game. George has 16; Trent 12, Anunoby 10 – 8:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Can’t stop, won’t stop this @Paul George slam. pic.twitter.com/dOlXgoZYMf – 8:25 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Tonight’s attendance @AmwayCenter – 19,482. That marks the largest in @Orlando Magic history:
🏀19,482: TONIGHT vs LAL
🏀19,458: 4/12/17 vs DET
🏀19,367: 4/19/19 vs TOR (PLAYOFFS)
🏀19,311: 12/31/12 vs MIA
🏀19,307: 1/20/17 vs MIL
🏀19,299: 10/22/22 vs BOS
#MagicTogether – 8:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kawhi loves that strip on the crossover, got Pascal that time but couldn’t come away with it in the end – 8:22 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
SPLASHHH 💦
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
It’s all love for @Norman Powell in Toronto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8G7jOTpvWj – 8:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet isn’t moving very nimbly. He’s also taken 0 3s in 12 minutes. – 8:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.
Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – 8:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have used 10 guys already tonight
Nick’s Christmas present to all? – 8:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet disappeared for a bit to go to the locker room and get back stretched out – 8:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
VanVleet went to the back to get stretched out for lower back soreness, playing now so must’ve got what he needed. – 8:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet went to the locker room briefly late in the 1st quarter and was stretched out for lower back soreness but he’s fine and has since returned. – 8:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet was stretched out for lower back soreness, but is obviously back in the game. – 8:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Toronto leads 29-27 at the end of one.
Raptors have 10:2 assist-TO ratio, while Clippers are at 6:4. But Clippers are hammering Raptors on glass. Great start for Zubac (8 points, 7 rebounds, block).
Barnes has been versatile (6 points, 3/4 FGs, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 0 TO) – 8:07 PM
Toronto leads 29-27 at the end of one.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Competitive start. Raptors are holding the Clippers to 35% (and Kawhi to 5 points in 11 minutes) but Zubac has been a handful in the paint – he’s got 8 points and 7 of LA’s 15 rebounds. Good stuff from Scottie (6 pts, 7 reb) so far. Raps by 2 after 1Q. – 8:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Kawhi and Norm 29-27 after 1Q thanks to a couple of nice late quarter takes by the suddenly indispensable Malachi Flynn. Leonard with 5/2/2. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
11 bench points from the Raps, and they’re up 29-27 after a quarter. Clippers thriving on offensive glass, via Zubac basically just beasting. Both he and Barnes have 7 boards. – 8:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
He makes it look too easy 😮💨 @Pascal Siakam
⭐️ VOTE FOR PASCAL : https://t.co/C9G3CCMvYZ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WH5CGMIIic – 8:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went on 9-1 run to take the lead, and are up 24-21 in Toronto with 3:05 left in opening quarter.
Norman Powell and Luke Kennard were first subs, replacing Reggie Jackson and Paul George. – 7:59 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
that kawhi pass fake that went straight into a running hook… that was slick – 7:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet left floor and jogged to Raptors dressing room w. Alex McKechnie following. I have no idea why. – 7:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚫 by @Kawhi Leonard. 🪣 by @Paul George.
Send ’em to #NBAAllStar ➡️ https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/Xv5dCQV1v9 – 7:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Great seeing that Norman Powell tribute and the deserved ovation pic.twitter.com/fo2QT4J6iG – 7:50 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Thank you for everything, @Norman Powell 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ffV8qCnj25 – 7:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tribute video and a well deserved (and long overdue) standing ovation for Norm Powell. pic.twitter.com/pSoJ7BAK6B – 7:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell received a standing ovation in Toronto, the broadcast showing him standing and tapping his chest while waving to fans. – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors do a video tribute for Norm Powell in time out. Well-deserved, obviously. A quintessential Raptor of this era. Started with low expectations and broke through every barrier, turned himself into an excellent pro, and a great person too. – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A very nice standing ovation here in Toronto for Norm Powell, who is playing his first game back here since before the pandemic. – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Norm Powell tribute video time
Very fitting, a truly under-rated part of some very good Raptors teams
And a hellluva teammate – 7:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue uses a timeout immediately after Toronto’s first steal of the game, which resulted in a VanVleet fastbreak layup.
Raptors need takeaways like oxygen. Point of emphasis for Clippers is take care of the ball, and they already have two giveaways.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are sticking with the now usual starting group of VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez vs. The Kawhi/Norms
Achiuwa remains out – 7:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Juancho gets the start vs. Kawhi and the Clips. pic.twitter.com/hSvfXhOA2B – 7:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Toronto Raptors
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/rjrHQs6Po0 – 7:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Just caught up with Norm Powell, who said he’s been looking forward to tonight’s return to Toronto for a LONG time. “The fans never let me forget how much they’re looking forward to it.” He has a few bets with friends on whether or not he’ll cry during his video tribute. – 7:10 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fun fact: In 2003 the Toronto Raptors traded Antonio Davis to the Chicago Bulls for Jalen Rose. Three years later they traded Jalen Rose to the New York Knicks for Antonio Davis. – 7:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-TOR starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Juancho Hernangomez
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Toronto will start Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby’s scarf, Pascal Siakam, and Bo Cruz – 7:02 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Holidays always bring family back together pic.twitter.com/E80RyVhTSH – 6:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Norm still getting it done. First game back in Toronto tonight pic.twitter.com/aYBe45bfCp – 6:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First Kawhi game in Canada in 3 years.
What does this fit get you pic.twitter.com/sSz6o31iQD – 6:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse got his 200th career win vs. Knicks, but gave the game ball to Pascal Siakam on his 52 pt night. – 5:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa remains out tonight with his ankle injury, but Nick Nurse says he’s getting closer. – 5:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Achiuwa (ankle) is out vs. Clippers, but is ‘getting closer.’ Per Nurse. – 5:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa is out tonight but “getting close,” Nick Nurse says – 5:55 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse re: the work ethic of Pascal & Fred: they are always in early in the morning. They understand this is what it is. It’s not a part time thing. I think they learned from (Kawhi). – 5:52 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse re: Norm Powell: he did a lot of work to become a good catch & shoot 3pt shooter…but could get to the rim too; adept at high percentage shots. Always good to coach…a good teammate etc. – 5:48 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Kawhi getting in some early work. Clippers & Raptors on @FAN590 at 730pm — pre game at 7pm pic.twitter.com/JEXtCqe2K9 – 5:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Since joining Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has made more millions ($147M) than he has played games (145).
His return 3.5 yrs after leading Toronto to its only title serves up an uneasy truth:
His decision to leave was a blessing in disguise. Here’s why:
sportingnews.com/ca/nba/news/ka… – 5:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Bringing that OT energy to Toronto tonight! pic.twitter.com/XjKlp1Yokd – 4:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods what the dialog between him and Mark Daigneault is like when these planned assignments like Tre Mann pop up “It is cohesive, always a plan, me and Mark talk pretty regularly so those conversations are free flowing and in the normal day-to-day.” – 3:38 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I wrote this on IG the day Norm Powell was traded from TOR: “…I often judge guys based on who they are as people, off the floor, not just players ON the floor. Norm is a stand-up dude; a good man, period…@Toronto Raptors fans will always have the title memories & more with Norm…” pic.twitter.com/J2cMwn2wIF – 3:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Goin’ back to back
🕡 4:30PM PT
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports pic.twitter.com/buF3rS1Nc3 – 2:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The NBA really needs to open voting for the 3pt shooting. I wanna see Malachi Flynn v Yuta Watanabe going head to head. Need the league’s best shooters doing what they do best. – 2:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois talks through the loss against the @Los Angeles Clippers last night, and how the team will prepare for the @Orlando Magic for tomorrow’s match up.
🔗:on.nba.com/3WsiXwm – 2:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Re-upping this from Sunday; if the Celtics can win the homestand’s final two games (Houston tonight, LA Clippers Thursday), they’ll win an NBA-best 60 in the calendar year 2022.
It would be just the 3rd time since 1987 they’ve done that.
(They needed 87 games to win 62 in 2017) pic.twitter.com/ULONvfv5Qa – 2:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
REMINDER: Vote North Over Everything
⭐️ VOTE : https://t.co/U8XlKcCFh6 ⭐️
#WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VsAQAWyS2v – 1:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nicolas Batum tried the old inbound it off the guy’s butt play, except he flubbed the layup because Isaiah Stewart recovered quickly pic.twitter.com/4CicRchrw7 – 1:37 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.