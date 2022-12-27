Clippers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,615,023 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,858,710 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?