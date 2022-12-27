Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard: “There’s only one thing left to accomplish, and I think y’all know what that is. … We’ve just got to get this one last thing done, and that will wrap this up and finish the script for me.”
Sean Highkin @highkin
When Damian Lillard became the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer, it happened on the road in a loss. He got a do-over on both fronts on Monday.
Free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 2:59 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard’s full response when asked if he thinks he’s the greatest player in Blazers franchise history: pic.twitter.com/a84CHaGWas – 2:33 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Tonight was a memorable one with the postgame ceremony honoring Lillard. Shout-out to @L_Hurd for doing such a fantastic job hosting the ceremony👏👏👏 – 2:01 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on the ceremony: “It made me feel old a little bit. I don’t ‘big bro’ my teammates, even though they probably grew up watching me.” – 1:34 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Not every Lillard was in a good mood following the postgame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Yg9E2Yskb4 – 1:04 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Jody Allen did not say a word during her presentation at Dame’s post-game celebration in Moda Center. Kept her shutout streak alive. – 12:55 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “There’s only one thing left to accomplish, and I think y’all know what that is. … We’ve just got to get this one last thing done, and that will wrap this up and finish the script for me.” – 12:52 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s three children are running the ceremony. lol – 12:47 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jody Allen presenting Dame with a trophy. She does not speak. pic.twitter.com/LMCkNlr3HW – 12:44 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
The entire Blazers team and coaching staff sitting and waiting for this special and historic postgame ceremony to honor Damian Lillard on becoming the all-time leading scorer here in #RipCity! – 12:31 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Drew Eubanks looked like he wasn’t sure Dame was throwing him the lob as he was throwing it. – 11:48 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
And how about @Jusuf Nurkic, doing his best Nikola Jokic impression: 19 points on 6-7 shooting, 3-3 on 3s, 11 rebounds, six assists in 24 minutes.
Nurk blowing up on Dame Night.
#RipCity – 11:44 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Blazers have taken control as suddenly the Hornets look like a 9-24 team. Portland is doing it despite Damian Lillard starting the game 1-9 from the field. Jerami Grant (8-10 from field, 22 points) and Anfernee Simons (6-12, 18) have picked up the slack. Blazers lead 83-79 – 11:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Great response to Terry Stotts congratulating Damian Lillard on becoming the all-time leading scorer. And as always, Terry with a great summation of what Dame means to the team and the city. One of the highlights of the evening thus far. – 11:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard scores his first field goal of the game with 32 seconds remaining in the first half. Blazers down 67-61. – 11:10 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Defense is the biggest problem — Hornets are on their way to 70 first-half points — but Dame has yet to make a field goal. He is 0-5 from the field — 0-3 on 3-point attempts.
Charlotte 60, Portland 49 with 3:20 left in 2Q.
#RipCity – 11:03 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard and Grant have combined for 9 points and we are midway through the second quarter. Hornets lead 55-45. Blazers have committed 10 turnovers. – 10:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Videos of Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry congratulating Damian Lillard on becoming the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/tGSCSi3oEm – 10:23 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Tonight at Moda Center — it’ll be a special one with a postgame ceremony honoring Damian Lillard on becoming the Blazers all-time leading scorer. If you can’t make it to the game, we’ll have it for you on @ROOTSPORTS_NW! – 6:03 PM
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on whether he’s the greatest Blazer ever: “That’s not for me to say. When you’re great, you don’t have to tell everybody. Everybody will tell you.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 27, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on his kids taking over the ceremony: “That’s a job I love more than playing basketball. When your kids get older and you see their real personalities, that’s unconditional love right there. You guys got a little glimpse of my life tonight.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 27, 2022
Casey Holdahl: The majority of fans sticking around to watch the ceremony honoring @Damian Lillard for becoming the franchise all-time leading scorer. -via Twitter @CHold / December 27, 2022
