Darvin Ham on Paolo Banchero: That kid is going to be great

Banchero has not looked like a typical rookie this season as he has looked like a veteran with his cool, calm demeanor. His primary matchup was against Durant (who had 45 points and and seven rebounds) and Banchero spoke on what the experience was like on the “Old Man and the Three” show: “Playing against KD (Durant) was my welcome to the NBA moment. I guard him for most of that game and it was really just nothing you can do. Some guys get to the line a bunch or play with the refs and get calls and that’s how they get 14 points from the line. KD was straight business. He wasn’t saying nothing to the refs, he was getting to the line, but he had 45 so most of those were buckets.” -via Nets Wire / December 27, 2022