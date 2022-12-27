Darvin Ham on Paolo Banchero: That kid is going to be great

Cody Taylor: Darvin Ham praised the Magic ahead of their matchup from Jamahl Mosley to Paolo to Bol and the Wagner brothers: “Paolo, man, that kid is going to be great. He is already playing at a high level and the better he gets, the more dangerous he is going to get for the entire league.”
Darvin Ham praised the Magic ahead of their matchup from Jamahl Mosley to Paolo to Bol and the Wagner brothers:
“Paolo, that kid is going to be great … They have a lot of good things ahead of them.” – Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham on the @Orlando Magic
The @Orlando Magic will keep the same starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, and Moe Wagner tonight against the @Los Angeles Lakers.
Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Lakers tonight: pic.twitter.com/rVW0it72i2 – 5:08 PM
Paolo Banchero: It’s going to be a special moment for me, man
Paolo Banchero named his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment against Kevin Durant 🗣 pic.twitter.com/LlJH6ZDXpl – 4:54 AM
Paolo Banchero also talked about Bol Bol and Franz Wagner to @jj_redick and @talter on the latest @OldManAndThree episode #NBA
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! Thoughts on the X-Mas loss, Darvin Ham going crazy-small, and the Lakers being cagey about Anthony Davis’ injury. @LockedOnNetwork @lockedOnNBAPods
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss a bad Christmas loss to the Mavericks, Darvin Ham’s small lineups, and the Lakers’ unsettlingly vague injury update for Anthony Davis. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
I said it before and I’ll say it again: I refuse to judge Darvin Ham based on the broken roster Rob Pelinka gave him.
Darvin Ham is a good coach, but playing Russ at the 5 is wild lol – 4:53 PM
With LeBron resting, the Lakers run with a FIVE GUARD LINEUP.
Darvin Ham may have been a few possessions late with that timeout – 4:15 PM
Callie Caplan: Lakers coach Darvin Ham on game-planning to face Luka Doncic: “It’s a nightmare. We don’t have the answer. … His size, man, it’s a handful.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 25, 2022
But he and Russell Westbrook, who had 17 points and seven assists off the bench after missing two games because of left foot soreness, can’t pull off magic tricks if there’s no cohesiveness or consistency on defense. “We can’t just assume that … [because] we have first-ballot Hall of Famers on this roster that we can just play around with the game and waste possessions and someone’s going to put their cape on and come save the day,” Ham said. “We have to get out in front of things. We have to be the ones to set a tone, not match someone else’s energy.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 24, 2022
While the Lakers were losing handily at the time of Beverley’s boast — and not to mention sit 5½ games behind Phoenix in the Western Conference standings — their coach, Darvin Ham, had no problem with his point guard’s tactic. “Pat is Pat. He wears his feelings on his sleeve,” Ham said. “I think everybody is getting a little too uptight with guys celebrating. … Obviously, there’s sportsmanship issues, and you have to be respectful of your opponent. I get that. And I think for the most part, we are. But I don’t want to see the league get to a place where players can’t have natural enthusiasm.” -via ESPN / December 20, 2022
Cody Taylor: The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. He said the plan is to eventually get Wendell back in the starting lineup, but he will still be on a minute restriction tonight. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / December 27, 2022
Cody Taylor: Paolo Banchero discussed what he takes from LeBron James on the court and joining him in various rookie stat categories: pic.twitter.com/VfO4fgCgtf -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / December 27, 2022
Banchero has not looked like a typical rookie this season as he has looked like a veteran with his cool, calm demeanor. His primary matchup was against Durant (who had 45 points and and seven rebounds) and Banchero spoke on what the experience was like on the “Old Man and the Three” show: “Playing against KD (Durant) was my welcome to the NBA moment. I guard him for most of that game and it was really just nothing you can do. Some guys get to the line a bunch or play with the refs and get calls and that’s how they get 14 points from the line. KD was straight business. He wasn’t saying nothing to the refs, he was getting to the line, but he had 45 so most of those were buckets.” -via Nets Wire / December 27, 2022
