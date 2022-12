Hawks 66, Pacers 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

CJ McCollum stopped a Pacers 3-on-1 fast break Monday by getting technical foul in deep backcourt at other end of floor. Zion joked he was concerned about CJ getting ejected based on #Pelicans DNPs: “It was one of those, ‘Hey man, we’ve got like eight (players). Chill out.’ ” – 2:29 PM

Nets status report for tomorrow in Atlanta has Seth Curry listed as probable. Joe Harris is out as expected. – 3:04 PM

Nets upgrade Seth Curry to probable for tomorrows matchup against the Hawks. Joe Harris will miss his 3rd consecutive game with left knee soreness. #Nets

Onyeka Okongwu went 0 for 1 last season on midrange attempts.Then he vowed he would come back with a jump shot. He did.

had your fill of drinks this holiday season? @GainbridgeFH is happy to offer @AthleticBrewing as a non-alcoholic beer option!stop by one of our many FastBreak locations around the fieldhouse to grab one tonight!🍻 pic.twitter.com/8Q8Pn69YxM

Spurs say they’ve sold 50,000-plus tickets for their return to the Alamodome on Jan. 13 vs. GSW.The club is striving to draw more than 62,046 to set an NBA record set by Atlanta when it hosted Chicago in 1998. Only 3 games in league history been attended by more than 50,000. – 4:30 PM

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that De’Andre Hunter will be out tonight against the Pacers. – 6:04 PM

Former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan back in town tonight as head coach of the Hawks. Had high praise for Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in his pregame media availability: pic.twitter.com/gWz1DruqmR

New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Injury Report for tonight’s game against Atlanta:Chris Duarte – Available (sore left ankle)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/nJEeGK1GTD

Pacers first Tuesday game of the season tonight. Even though it doesn’t feel like a Tuesday. It’s also a 7:30 tip. My internal clock is all messed up for this one. – 7:36 PM

The Norm tribute has the Game 5 vs. Indiana dunk, so it meets my criteria. – 7:45 PM

Hawks switching pick and rolls, leading to several possessions already with a guard on Myles Turner. Pacers are tossing it inside a lot. Turner with 5 points already. – 7:48 PM

Myles Turner with the block and Tyrese Haliburton with the CIRCUS finish.🎪watch on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/fUjh5cL6Ub

Justin Holiday is the first off the Hawks bench. Collins has now shifted to the 5 after OO picked up his second foul. – 7:50 PM

Justin Holiday missed a bunny in transition then Bogi and DJM couldn’t convert a pair of offensive rebounds and the Pacers are within one. – 7:53 PM

Buddy Hield has taken over, scored the Pacers’ last 8pts in 2mins. Leads to a Hawks timeout.He’s feeling it. – 7:53 PM

1Q: Pacers 30, Hawks 27Hawks are 13-26 from the floor but the Pacers cashed in 5-of-12 3P. Hawks made just 3 of their 8 attempts from distance. – 8:03 PM

Pacers lead 30-27 after one quarter. Second unit gave the Pacers pretty good minutes, which has been rare this season. Point of attack D has been weak from Atlanta.Buddy Hield has 10 points and 5 rebounds already. – 8:03 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on two three-pointers in tonight’s opening quarter (2-3 3FG). He’s now knocked down at least two triples in eight straight games, tied for the fifth-longest such 3FGM streak of his career. – 8:04 PM

Really nice pass from Mathurin in the pick and roll to Jalen Smith there. Good in-game development moment for Mathurin. – 8:06 PM

Good to see Jalen Johnson using his frame to initiate contact and get to the line, especially with this offense as cold as it is. – 8:08 PM

Really good game from Oshae Brissett so far, who has a handful of nice drives and has hit a three. He’s got 9 first-half points. – 8:15 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic is absolutely pissed after a no call and gets T’d up for yelling at the official. Hawks trail 45-37 w/ 6:26. – 8:17 PM

Not great, Bennedict Mathurin draws a foul off of Onyeka Okongwu, his 3rd.AJG now in the game. – 8:21 PM

Pacers now up 14 and will have a trip to the line to go up 15 after Mathurin draws a 3-pt play.Hawks call timeout as they trail 56-42 w/ 4:05 in the half. – 8:22 PM

Pacers’ bench giving them a big lift. Mathurin and Brissett, in particular, plus five assists from McConnell.They’ve accounted for 34 of their first 56pts. – 8:22 PM

Hawks just cannot get into a rhythm on either side of the ball. Prior to Trae Young’s two FTs, they were tied for their lowest scoring quarters this season, which is 17.Pacers have outscored them 27-19 – 8:28 PM

With his sixth free throw of the game, Trae Young has passed Josh Smith (2,044) for ninth on the Hawks all-time free throws list. – 8:28 PM

Trae Young has connected on his 800th career triple, with his second three-pointer of the game. Young (24 years, 99 days), becomes the third-youngest player in NBA history to knock down 800 three-pointers. – 8:30 PM

Pacers got Jonathan Bender with the fifth pick in the 1999 draft but was dealt immediately for Antonio Davis, spotlighting the ridiculous record keeping by the NBA which says thatBennedict Mathurin (6th pick) was the highest Pacers pick since Rik Smits. – 8:31 PM

4 Raptors players trap Kawhi in the corner he made famous years ago, but he passes out of it and finds Norm for an open 3. Then, Powell throws down a 1-handed slam reminiscent of his series-saving Game 5 dunk vs Indiana. All the feels. – 8:31 PM

Quite the flop there from Trae Young.It worked. Then he made 1 FT.Pacers up 64-54 at half, scoring 18 fast break points and getting 35pts from the bench.Hield has 15pts, Young with 13. – 8:34 PM

Pacers lead the Hawks 64-54 at the half. Pretty much every Pacer who played filled their role effectively, though a few guys were inaccuarte shooting the ball.Buddy Hield has 15 points and 6 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin has 12 points. – 8:35 PM

HALF: Pacers 64, Hawks 54Just a really rough half for the Hawks. Pacers put up 18 fast break points, knocked down 6-17 3P. They held the Hawks under 20 points in 2Q for at least just over 10 mins. – 8:35 PM

Hawks played like a team without their best perimeter defender and their best interior defender.Collins and Okongwu tried to plug the holes in the dam. pic.twitter.com/qFv44VkVxd

Buddy Hield in the first half:15 PTS3-4 3PT6 REB2 ASTvote to make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp

37 rebounds in the first half.👏take a look at our @PointsBetUSA numbers at the half.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jIyxBJSA1O

we have the lead at the half, so you win $10 in free credits with @PointsBetUSA!💵learn more & redeem: https://t.co/TGRopWuXOy

Indiana’s own Riley Compton, a Marine and member of the USA Bobsled Team, Revved Up the crowd ahead of tonight’s game.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OwuLUpnwnM

John Collins buried his 3rd triple of the night. He’s 3-5 from 3 after 2-9 over his last five games. – 8:56 PM

Pacers call timeout as the Hawks pull w/in 74-66 w/ 7:50 in 3Q. The Hawks are seeing the ball go through the hoop, are starting to match the Pacers and they’re trying to spark a rhythm. – 8:59 PM

I am a longtime subscriber to the “It’s difficult to picture a JC trade that makes the Hawks better” camp, but tonight’s a night you can afford to etch that mantra in granite. – 9:00 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.