Hawks vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,760,963 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@OlehKosel
Naji had a career night, Jonas owned the paint, Jaxson and Devonte showed well, and Kira tantalized.
Rick Carlisle nailed it after the Pelicans win over the Pacers: “This is a top team in the West. I don’t care if Zion’s (Williamson) playing or not.” https://t.co/NVuGJRhAjl pic.twitter.com/0EMBeoJtFU – 2:05 AM