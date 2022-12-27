Hornets 19, Warriors 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (9-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 19, Golden State Warriors 25 (Q1 02:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is up to 12 points on four 3-pointers in the first quarter – 10:26 PM
Klay Thompson is up to 12 points on four 3-pointers in the first quarter – 10:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Wiseman enters for Draymond. Getting first-quarter minutes tonight – 10:25 PM
Wiseman enters for Draymond. Getting first-quarter minutes tonight – 10:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney heads to the sideline with two fouls. Anthony Lamb is the first Warrior off the bench. – 10:25 PM
Kevon Looney heads to the sideline with two fouls. Anthony Lamb is the first Warrior off the bench. – 10:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole has been intent on getting inside. Started with two midrange jumpers and has only attacked the basket since – 10:24 PM
Poole has been intent on getting inside. Started with two midrange jumpers and has only attacked the basket since – 10:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LAM3LOOO 🕺
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Uou5ZeOjYr – 10:24 PM
LAM3LOOO 🕺
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Uou5ZeOjYr – 10:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LaM3lo Ball 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tgSQjpzkg3 – 10:23 PM
LaM3lo Ball 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tgSQjpzkg3 – 10:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mason Plumlee had no hope alone on an island with Jordan Poole.
I laugh. – 10:23 PM
Mason Plumlee had no hope alone on an island with Jordan Poole.
I laugh. – 10:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 130, Spurs 114
SGA – 28 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
Muscala – 19 points
Mann – 17 points
JDub – 15 points
Wiggins – 12 points
Vassell – 20 points
Johnson – 19 points
Sochan – 16 points, 9 rebounds
OKC is now 15-19 on the season – 10:20 PM
FINAL: Thunder 130, Spurs 114
SGA – 28 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
Muscala – 19 points
Mann – 17 points
JDub – 15 points
Wiggins – 12 points
Vassell – 20 points
Johnson – 19 points
Sochan – 16 points, 9 rebounds
OKC is now 15-19 on the season – 10:20 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Poised fourth quarter by OKC to put away the Spurs.
– SGA: 28-6-8 on 9-14 shooting, 4 blocks
– Giddey: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists
– Jalen Williams: 15 on 7-12, 9 rebounds and 3 assists
– Mike Muscala: 19 and 6 rebounds
– Tre Mann: 17
– Aaron Wiggins: 12 and 6 rebounds – 10:20 PM
Poised fourth quarter by OKC to put away the Spurs.
– SGA: 28-6-8 on 9-14 shooting, 4 blocks
– Giddey: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists
– Jalen Williams: 15 on 7-12, 9 rebounds and 3 assists
– Mike Muscala: 19 and 6 rebounds
– Tre Mann: 17
– Aaron Wiggins: 12 and 6 rebounds – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Looks like Anthony Lamb is coming in with Kevon Looney in early foul trouble – 10:20 PM
Looks like Anthony Lamb is coming in with Kevon Looney in early foul trouble – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Two quick fouls on Kevon Looney. Might be early James Wiseman minutes tonight – 10:18 PM
Two quick fouls on Kevon Looney. Might be early James Wiseman minutes tonight – 10:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson has started 3/4 from 3-point range. Warriors up 11-8 with 7:16 left in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Klay Thompson has started 3/4 from 3-point range. Warriors up 11-8 with 7:16 left in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green actively trying to activate Klay Thompson. So far, so good. Klay has 9 (3/3 from 3) in the first 4 minutes – 10:17 PM
Draymond Green actively trying to activate Klay Thompson. So far, so good. Klay has 9 (3/3 from 3) in the first 4 minutes – 10:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LaMelo Ball in 4 career games vs. the Warriors
16.0 ppg
6.5 apg
5.5 rpg
40.4 FG%
29.6 FG% – 10:15 PM
LaMelo Ball in 4 career games vs. the Warriors
16.0 ppg
6.5 apg
5.5 rpg
40.4 FG%
29.6 FG% – 10:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins cleared to play, but sits out 11th straight game
https://t.co/ufZ58R5KzX pic.twitter.com/s4MIBDrp5a – 10:12 PM
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins cleared to play, but sits out 11th straight game
https://t.co/ufZ58R5KzX pic.twitter.com/s4MIBDrp5a – 10:12 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Duncanville has stormed out to a 71-44 lead over Cleveland with six minutes left. Warriors simply have not been able to make enough shots to stay in the game. – 10:08 PM
Duncanville has stormed out to a 71-44 lead over Cleveland with six minutes left. Warriors simply have not been able to make enough shots to stay in the game. – 10:08 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/JLx0jdWWyo – 10:06 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/JLx0jdWWyo – 10:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ballin’ in the Bay.
📍 – San Francisco, CA
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/qeJGWGrrta – 9:59 PM
Ballin’ in the Bay.
📍 – San Francisco, CA
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/qeJGWGrrta – 9:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
We had some fun the other night on Dubs Talk Live with our Warriors Christmas Wish List
Here’s mine. What would have been yours? pic.twitter.com/tObTdkeiTQ – 9:50 PM
We had some fun the other night on Dubs Talk Live with our Warriors Christmas Wish List
Here’s mine. What would have been yours? pic.twitter.com/tObTdkeiTQ – 9:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We ready.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/NrTfX0FcV1 – 9:47 PM
We ready.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/NrTfX0FcV1 – 9:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
LaMelo Ball was injured when the Warriors faced the Hornets in Charlotte on Oct. 29. This time he’s available and Stephen Curry / Andrew Wiggins are out. pic.twitter.com/wgs8XPgseK – 9:47 PM
LaMelo Ball was injured when the Warriors faced the Hornets in Charlotte on Oct. 29. This time he’s available and Stephen Curry / Andrew Wiggins are out. pic.twitter.com/wgs8XPgseK – 9:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Hornets
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Hornets
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at GSW
LaMelo Ball is available.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Nick Richards (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Sprain) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/QUceh6K5xm – 9:35 PM
INJURY REPORT at GSW
LaMelo Ball is available.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Nick Richards (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Sprain) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/QUceh6K5xm – 9:35 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Immanuel Quickley is the first Knick to record at least 11 assists in the first half since Stephon Marbury in 2005 (3/6 vs. GSW). @EliasSports – 9:33 PM
Immanuel Quickley is the first Knick to record at least 11 assists in the first half since Stephon Marbury in 2005 (3/6 vs. GSW). @EliasSports – 9:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s the latest on Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the Warriors’ last 10 games
The Warriors are 3-9 without Wiggins this season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:28 PM
Here’s the latest on Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the Warriors’ last 10 games
The Warriors are 3-9 without Wiggins this season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:28 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
At Les Schwab Invitational: Cleveland’s Warriors trail Duncanville, Tex. — the No. 1 ranked high school team in the country — 19-12 after one quarter.
PIL Warriors hanging in tough against Panthers’ suffocating defense. – 9:21 PM
At Les Schwab Invitational: Cleveland’s Warriors trail Duncanville, Tex. — the No. 1 ranked high school team in the country — 19-12 after one quarter.
PIL Warriors hanging in tough against Panthers’ suffocating defense. – 9:21 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Ty Jerome, who is making his case for a standard NBA contract with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:20 PM
I wrote on Ty Jerome, who is making his case for a standard NBA contract with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Corner pocket 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/4XdgDlBAjL – 9:19 PM
Corner pocket 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/4XdgDlBAjL – 9:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers scored 37 in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead in Toronto. It’s their highest-scoring quarter since the 1Q against Charlotte six days ago. And that’s notable for a team that has had a third-quarter lull fairly regularly. – 9:18 PM
The Clippers scored 37 in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead in Toronto. It’s their highest-scoring quarter since the 1Q against Charlotte six days ago. And that’s notable for a team that has had a third-quarter lull fairly regularly. – 9:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 70, Spurs 60
SGA – 12 points, 6 assists
Muscala – 14 points
Giddey – 5 points, 5 assists
Wiggins – 7 points
Vassell – 12 points
Jones – 11 points – 9:06 PM
HALF: Thunder 70, Spurs 60
SGA – 12 points, 6 assists
Muscala – 14 points
Giddey – 5 points, 5 assists
Wiggins – 7 points
Vassell – 12 points
Jones – 11 points – 9:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Memphis started 8-0 and have been outscored 45-27 ever since.
Idk if they’re still shaking off what happened against the Warriors or something but this is the sloppiest game I’ve seen the Grizzlies play in awhile. – 9:02 PM
Memphis started 8-0 and have been outscored 45-27 ever since.
Idk if they’re still shaking off what happened against the Warriors or something but this is the sloppiest game I’ve seen the Grizzlies play in awhile. – 9:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
O/U 24 points for Jordan Poole tonight? pic.twitter.com/IopvgakQXn – 8:53 PM
O/U 24 points for Jordan Poole tonight? pic.twitter.com/IopvgakQXn – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey starting the second quarter with Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley. Let’s see if the stagger works to grow this lead. – 8:41 PM
Josh Giddey starting the second quarter with Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley. Let’s see if the stagger works to grow this lead. – 8:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Spin cycle 🌪
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gfMKd4cBlr – 8:39 PM
Spin cycle 🌪
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gfMKd4cBlr – 8:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins just made a great bounce pass to a cutting Isaiah Joe who got hacked. OKC extends their lead to 33-31. – 8:34 PM
Aaron Wiggins just made a great bounce pass to a cutting Isaiah Joe who got hacked. OKC extends their lead to 33-31. – 8:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
JaMychal Green remains in the health & safety protocol, per Kerr. – 8:26 PM
JaMychal Green remains in the health & safety protocol, per Kerr. – 8:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his right adductor strain. The plan was for him to play Wednesday vs. Utah, but he’s come down with an illness. – 8:20 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his right adductor strain. The plan was for him to play Wednesday vs. Utah, but he’s come down with an illness. – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his right adductor strain, Steve Kerr says. The plan is for him to play Wednesday vs. Utah. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his right adductor strain, Steve Kerr says. The plan is for him to play Wednesday vs. Utah. – 8:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Good news: Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play.
Bad news: He’s out sick and won’t play tonight or tomorrow. – 8:18 PM
Good news: Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play.
Bad news: He’s out sick and won’t play tonight or tomorrow. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his adductor strain. Warriors planned for him to play tomorrow vs Jazz. But he’s come down with an illness and will miss tonight and tomorrow. Here is Steve Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/gJEJ1jsCir – 8:17 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his adductor strain. Warriors planned for him to play tomorrow vs Jazz. But he’s come down with an illness and will miss tonight and tomorrow. Here is Steve Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/gJEJ1jsCir – 8:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins (groin) is cleared to play – and woulda played tomorrow night – but now he’s sick. Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:17 PM
Andrew Wiggins (groin) is cleared to play – and woulda played tomorrow night – but now he’s sick. Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play, Kerr says. But Wiggins is now sick and is not in the building tonight. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play, Kerr says. But Wiggins is now sick and is not in the building tonight. – 8:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play. However, he’s sick and will not play tonight or tomorrow. Friday’s game is up in the air – 8:17 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play. However, he’s sick and will not play tonight or tomorrow. Friday’s game is up in the air – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is expected to play tonight. Steve Kerr said his right foot soreness stems from a soft tissue injury so it’s not anything to keep him out unless the pain is bothering him. – 8:16 PM
Draymond Green is expected to play tonight. Steve Kerr said his right foot soreness stems from a soft tissue injury so it’s not anything to keep him out unless the pain is bothering him. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Did the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies set the tone for this eight-game homestand?
We’re about to find out nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:07 PM
Did the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies set the tone for this eight-game homestand?
We’re about to find out nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable tomorrow night in Golden State for the Utah Jazz….he had missed time for a sprained ankle – 7:54 PM
Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable tomorrow night in Golden State for the Utah Jazz….he had missed time for a sprained ankle – 7:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night’s game vs. GSW (ankle sprain). – 7:54 PM
Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night’s game vs. GSW (ankle sprain). – 7:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Talked all things Warriors earlier with @dieter on @KNBR
To listen: omny.fm/shows/papa-lun… – 7:40 PM
Talked all things Warriors earlier with @dieter on @KNBR
To listen: omny.fm/shows/papa-lun… – 7:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting game night off with cozy fits
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/9fBd3LFKDP – 7:33 PM
Starting game night off with cozy fits
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/9fBd3LFKDP – 7:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1991, the @Golden State Warriors Tim Hardaway set an NBA record by missing all 17 of his shots from the field versus the T-wolves.
The previous mark of 15 attempts without a make was shared by multiple players. Hardaway’s record still stands.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 7:22 PM
📅 On this day in 1991, the @Golden State Warriors Tim Hardaway set an NBA record by missing all 17 of his shots from the field versus the T-wolves.
The previous mark of 15 attempts without a make was shared by multiple players. Hardaway’s record still stands.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 7:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kelly Olynyk said he’s gonna have to see how his ankle responds to some extended run and scrimmaging today. Plan is to get him back either tomorrow vs. Golden State, or Friday against the Kings. – 7:18 PM
Kelly Olynyk said he’s gonna have to see how his ankle responds to some extended run and scrimmaging today. Plan is to get him back either tomorrow vs. Golden State, or Friday against the Kings. – 7:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:32 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 16-18. Next seven games:
vs. Charlotte
vs. Utah
vs. Portland
vs. Atlanta
vs. Detroit
vs. Orlando
vs. Phoenix
What’s their record by Jan. 11? – 5:15 PM
Warriors are 16-18. Next seven games:
vs. Charlotte
vs. Utah
vs. Portland
vs. Atlanta
vs. Detroit
vs. Orlando
vs. Phoenix
What’s their record by Jan. 11? – 5:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs announced a little while ago they’ve surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for the Jan. 13 game against the Warriors at the Alamodome, the most tickets ever sold for a Spurs game. – 4:50 PM
The Spurs announced a little while ago they’ve surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for the Jan. 13 game against the Warriors at the Alamodome, the most tickets ever sold for a Spurs game. – 4:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs say they’ve sold 50,000-plus tickets for their return to the Alamodome on Jan. 13 vs. GSW.
The club is striving to draw more than 62,046 to set an NBA record set by Atlanta when it hosted Chicago in 1998. Only 3 games in league history been attended by more than 50,000. – 4:30 PM
Spurs say they’ve sold 50,000-plus tickets for their return to the Alamodome on Jan. 13 vs. GSW.
The club is striving to draw more than 62,046 to set an NBA record set by Atlanta when it hosted Chicago in 1998. Only 3 games in league history been attended by more than 50,000. – 4:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Warriors game on Jan. 13 in return to the Alamodome during 50th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/AKn6vEAlrE – 4:22 PM
The Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Warriors game on Jan. 13 in return to the Alamodome during 50th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/AKn6vEAlrE – 4:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have sold 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 home game against Golden State at the Alamodome. They need a crowd that tops 62,046 to set an NBA record.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:20 PM
The Spurs say they have sold 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 home game against Golden State at the Alamodome. They need a crowd that tops 62,046 to set an NBA record.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at GSW 12/27
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Richards (R Ankle Sprain) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) questionable
Ball (R Shoulder Strain) probable – 4:04 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at GSW 12/27
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Richards (R Ankle Sprain) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) questionable
Ball (R Shoulder Strain) probable – 4:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.