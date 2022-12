Hornets 19, Warriors 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable for tonight’s game against Golden State in San Francisco. LaMelo (right shoulder strain) is probable. Cody Martin and Nick Richards remain out. – 4:07 PM

The Spurs say they have sold 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 home game against Golden State at the Alamodome. They need a crowd that tops 62,046 to set an NBA record.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

The Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Warriors game on Jan. 13 in return to the Alamodome during 50th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/AKn6vEAlrE

Spurs say they’ve sold 50,000-plus tickets for their return to the Alamodome on Jan. 13 vs. GSW.The club is striving to draw more than 62,046 to set an NBA record set by Atlanta when it hosted Chicago in 1998. Only 3 games in league history been attended by more than 50,000. – 4:30 PM

The Spurs announced a little while ago they’ve surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for the Jan. 13 game against the Warriors at the Alamodome, the most tickets ever sold for a Spurs game. – 4:50 PM

Kelly Olynyk said he’s gonna have to see how his ankle responds to some extended run and scrimmaging today. Plan is to get him back either tomorrow vs. Golden State, or Friday against the Kings. – 7:18 PM

📅 On this day in 1991, the @Golden State Warriors Tim Hardaway set an NBA record by missing all 17 of his shots from the field versus the T-wolves.The previous mark of 15 attempts without a make was shared by multiple players. Hardaway’s record still stands.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable tomorrow night in Golden State for the Utah Jazz….he had missed time for a sprained ankle – 7:54 PM

Did the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies set the tone for this eight-game homestand?We’re about to find out nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Draymond Green is expected to play tonight. Steve Kerr said his right foot soreness stems from a soft tissue injury so it’s not anything to keep him out unless the pain is bothering him. – 8:16 PM

Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play. However, he’s sick and will not play tonight or tomorrow. Friday’s game is up in the air – 8:17 PM

Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his adductor strain. Warriors planned for him to play tomorrow vs Jazz. But he’s come down with an illness and will miss tonight and tomorrow. Here is Steve Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/gJEJ1jsCir

LeBron is 0-14 from deep in his last three road games including this one (he was 4 for 8 at home against Charlotte). – 8:32 PM

Josh Giddey starting the second quarter with Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley. Let’s see if the stagger works to grow this lead. – 8:41 PM

Memphis started 8-0 and have been outscored 45-27 ever since.Idk if they’re still shaking off what happened against the Warriors or something but this is the sloppiest game I’ve seen the Grizzlies play in awhile. – 9:02 PM

The Clippers scored 37 in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead in Toronto. It’s their highest-scoring quarter since the 1Q against Charlotte six days ago. And that’s notable for a team that has had a third-quarter lull fairly regularly. – 9:18 PM

I wrote on Ty Jerome, who is making his case for a standard NBA contract with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…

At Les Schwab Invitational: Cleveland’s Warriors trail Duncanville, Tex. — the No. 1 ranked high school team in the country — 19-12 after one quarter.PIL Warriors hanging in tough against Panthers’ suffocating defense. – 9:21 PM

Here’s the latest on Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the Warriors’ last 10 gamesThe Warriors are 3-9 without Wiggins this season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Immanuel Quickley is the first Knick to record at least 11 assists in the first half since Stephon Marbury in 2005 (3/6 vs. GSW). @EliasSports

INJURY REPORT at GSWLaMelo Ball is available.Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.Nick Richards (R Ankle Sprain) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Sprain) is out.Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/QUceh6K5xm

LaMelo Ball was injured when the Warriors faced the Hornets in Charlotte on Oct. 29. This time he’s available and Stephen Curry / Andrew Wiggins are out. pic.twitter.com/wgs8XPgseK

We had some fun the other night on Dubs Talk Live with our Warriors Christmas Wish ListHere’s mine. What would have been yours? pic.twitter.com/tObTdkeiTQ

Duncanville has stormed out to a 71-44 lead over Cleveland with six minutes left. Warriors simply have not been able to make enough shots to stay in the game. – 10:08 PM

Draymond Green actively trying to activate Klay Thompson. So far, so good. Klay has 9 (3/3 from 3) in the first 4 minutes – 10:17 PM

Poised fourth quarter by OKC to put away the Spurs.– SGA: 28-6-8 on 9-14 shooting, 4 blocks– Giddey: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists– Jalen Williams: 15 on 7-12, 9 rebounds and 3 assists– Mike Muscala: 19 and 6 rebounds– Tre Mann: 17– Aaron Wiggins: 12 and 6 rebounds – 10:20 PM

Poole has been intent on getting inside. Started with two midrange jumpers and has only attacked the basket since – 10:24 PM

Kevon Looney heads to the sideline with two fouls. Anthony Lamb is the first Warrior off the bench. – 10:25 PM

Klay is having one of those quarters. You know what I mean. – 10:26 PM

