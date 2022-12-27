Hornets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $13,661,361 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $12,085,881 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
