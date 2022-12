Jalen Brunson will miss reunion game against Mavericks

“There needs to be consequences,” Silver added, “when rules are violated.” Yet all we’ve seen since is investigation after investigation that apparently turns up nothing. The threat of random audits of five teams’ communications every season that was also announced in September 2019 has never materialized. No one is suggesting that policing the contact between front offices and player agents is easy, but Silver — at the behest of league owners dismayed by elements of Kawhi Leonard’s move from the Toronto Raptors to the LA Clippers in conjunction with the Clippers’ acquisition of Paul George from Oklahoma City as well as Brooklyn’s signings of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — is the one who made such a show of saying that the NBA was going to make it a major priority. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2022