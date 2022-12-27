Jalen Brunson will miss reunion game against Mavericks

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out for tonight’s game at Dallas.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley starting in place of Jalen Brunson tonight, Knicks say – 8:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jalen Brunson will not play tonight against the Mavs. He has a sore hip. – 7:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (hip) will miss tonight’s game vs. Dallas.
It’s the first and only game Brunson had missed this season – and quite possibly the game he most wanted to play in most this season, as it’s his only trip back to Dallas. – 7:52 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jalen Brunson listed as out (right hip soreness) for tonight’s Mavs vs Knicks game. – 7:46 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson (sore left hip) is a game time decision tonight for tonight’s game vs the Mavs – 7:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson (hip soreness) is “game-time” decision tonight in Mavs reunion.
Didn’t do anything during shootaround, but Thibs said he’ll get report from training staff soon. – 7:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson did not participate in shootaround and he remains a gametime decision. – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson is a game time decision. Didn’t do anything at morning shoot. – 7:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jalen Brunson (sore hip) is a game-time decision tonight in Dallas, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says. – 6:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson (hip) is a “game-time” decision, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. – 6:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mavericks guards Frank Ntilikina and Kemba Walker have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson still listed as questionable, but guessing he gives it a go against his former team. – 12:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) as questionable for tonight’s games in Dallas.
The Mavs have upgraded Frank Ntilikina (left knee soreness) and Kemba Walker (left knee) to probable.
Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber have been ruled out – 12:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jalen Brunson’s return (Maybe), Mavs trying to match longest win streak (4), & high pt of the season (3 over 500). NY trying to stop 3 game losing streak by running road win streak to 7. Lots going on @aacenter @Rphillipstexas w/pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:05 AM
Last week at the annual G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, you could legitimately hear the chuckling at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center as word spread through the audience that the New York Knicks would be docked a 2025 second-round pick for engaging “in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” “If second-round picks are the only punishment,” one GM told me, “nothing will ever change.” -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2022
“There needs to be consequences,” Silver added, “when rules are violated.” Yet all we’ve seen since is investigation after investigation that apparently turns up nothing. The threat of random audits of five teams’ communications every season that was also announced in September 2019 has never materialized. No one is suggesting that policing the contact between front offices and player agents is easy, but Silver — at the behest of league owners dismayed by elements of Kawhi Leonard’s move from the Toronto Raptors to the LA Clippers in conjunction with the Clippers’ acquisition of Paul George from Oklahoma City as well as Brooklyn’s signings of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — is the one who made such a show of saying that the NBA was going to make it a major priority. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2022
Fred Katz: The Knicks did not make Jalen Brunson available to reporters after the game, so no chance to ask about the injury. Knicks would not disclose what the injury was that caused Brunson to sub out in the fourth quarter. Brunson was holding his right hip at moments in the second half. -via Twitter @FredKatz / December 25, 2022
