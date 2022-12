Kevin Love on if Cavs should retire Kyrie Irving's jersey: "Without a doubt, absolutely, right away, after his career ends"

Love — the last remaining piece of that historic 2016 title team — believes Irving left an indelible mark on the franchise and should one day have his jersey hanging from the rafters alongside the other legends. “Without a doubt. Absolutely. Right away, after his career ends,” Love told cleveland.com when asked after the 125-117 Cavs loss. “It’s not even a question to me. He needs to be up there. He made the biggest shot in franchise history and one of the most important shots in Finals history when you consider how it all went down — what it meant for the city, what it meant for his legacy, LeBron’s legacy and everything else, including that Golden State team that became a dynasty and was historically great.”Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer