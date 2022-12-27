Klay Thompson would want to play for Portland?

However, there could be a chance that their core will get broken up in the coming years. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there could be a chance that Klay Thompson leaves the Warriors at the end of his current contract. “He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”
Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson unveiled a special Christmas edition of his signature shoe for Sunday’s primetime game against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/25/war… – 4:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Where will Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all be in 20 years?
Here’s Steve Kerr’s guess pic.twitter.com/XMjLcwBfjm – 7:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jordan Poole as a starter: 26.2 PPG on 32 MPG.
Jordan Poole as a reserve: 14.1 PPG on 26.2 MPG.
Slightly better shooting numbers across the board as a starter.
Idk if it’s this year or next, but eventually GSW’s gotta have an uncomfortable conversation with Klay about this. – 9:40 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school. So that’s when you either play your best or you get frazzled. For me, it’s usually the former.”
There you go. pic.twitter.com/XZXfKFrIxn – 9:33 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “They’re talented. We’re talented. We’re seasoned.”
Wrote on the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies and the reason they’re maintaining control of this rivalry theathletic.com/4034969/2022/1… – 2:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
One last thought of the night: Trash-talking Klay is my favorite Klay. – 2:23 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson on his technical foul for standing over Dillon Brooks: “Just some good ole fashion trash talk. I didn’t think it warranted a technical, but I forget about the taunting rule.” – 11:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klay Thimpson on what makes Grizz-Ws great:
“Ja is very competitive. He’s their leader. All their players follow his lead. They’re talented. We’re talented. We’re seasoned. We’re trying to hold these young bucks off as long as we can. We know it’s a tall task and a long season.” – 11:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on Christmas blowout of Grizzlies: “It was a good night to send a message because you never know who you’re going to see down the road.” – 11:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on the technical taunt of Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/MH2NGJLfKn – 11:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on taunting Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks: “Just some good old-fashioned trash talk. I don’t think it warranted a technical but I forgot about the taunting rule. It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school.” – 11:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Dillon Brooks about his reaction to Klay Thompson’s celebration over him.
“The refs let it happen. They were doing it all game, and then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F***** up calls, putting the wrong guys on the free-throw line. It was a circus.” – 11:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “He just wants to win. He’s such a competitor and doesn’t often show emotions but the guy has always known, regardless of what’s happening, Klay wants to win.” – 11:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dillon Brooks throwing a terrible alley oop down 13 at the buzzer after getting emasculated by Klay pic.twitter.com/a3FTFqCBjI – 10:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay and the Warriors get the dub without Steph 🎅 pic.twitter.com/rH5z6ElOQA – 10:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klay Thompson scores and trucks Dillon Brooks before pumping up the crowd.
He got a technical for it. A little more spice for the rivalry. Warriors having all the fun this day. They have been the much better team. – 10:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson just got into Dillon Brooks’ face with Brooks falling to the ground, technical foul
The Warriors have loved every second of chirping at Brooks – 10:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors’ sixth tech comes with Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks after hitting a jumper – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay has been searching for some 3s late, but a great game overall from him
His 9 rebounds are a season high. His career high is 10 – 10:28 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Does Klay Thompson get to shoot all the free throws for the Warriors? – 10:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Incredible rough stretch here for the Warriors. Anthony Lamb gets called for a take foul. Steve Kerr gets so upset with the call, he gets slapped with a T. After the free-throws, Lamb picks up another foul. And then Klay Thompson gets called for a lane violation. – 9:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 59-54 at halftime
–Warriros shooting 52.4% from 3 (11-for-21), Grizzlies shooting 20% from 3 (3-for-15)
–Jordan Poole has 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo has 13. Next are Anthony Lamb’s 9 points and Klay’s 7 – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ugly finish to the half for the Warriors: First a Jordan Poole turnover. Then Klay Thompson fouls Tyus Jones on a 3-pointer Then Poole gets called for a technical foul.
Jones made all four free throws to cut GSW’s lead to five at halftime. Poole has 20 points, Morant 22 points. – 9:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors had the ball and a nine-point lead with a chance to go into the locker room up double digits. Then …
Poole turnover
Klay fouls 3-point shooter
Poole technical
The lead is just 5 at the half – 9:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Foul on Klay with Tyus Jones shooting a 3 and a tech on Jordan Poole
What a bad, bad sequence at the end of the first half – 9:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Hoping that we get Dillon Brooks vs Klay Thompson, but I feel like Taylor will lean more towards Brooks on Jordan Poole. – 8:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson has a special Christmas edition of his Anta KT 8 today for #NBAXmas 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/mYs4rZbdla – 7:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters on Christmas
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 7:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters vs Grizzlies
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, Klay Thompson scored seven points in his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.
Thompson holds the NBA records for most points in a quarter (37), most 3PM in a game (14), most 3PM in a half (10-T), and most 3PM in a quarter (9).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
icymi @ringer: idc what anyone says. watching the grizzlies try to win by 75 points—with their starting lineup finally healthy, after klay thompson called jjj a “freaking bum”—is better than whatever happens in sixers-knicks theringer.com/nba/2022/12/23… – 1:05 PM
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt: “Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 26, 2022
Thompson himself had a different explanation of what happened between him and Brooks. “He was talking dynasty and all that. You can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won,” Thompson told after the match. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You have to sacrifice your body.” “I thought it was premature talk to even mention that word. They bring the best out of us, I think we do the same. If you don’t like them, you have to respect them because they’re a threat,” Klay concluded. -via BasketNews / December 26, 2022
Drew Hill: Klay Thompson on what makes Grizz-Ws great: “Ja is very competitive. He’s their leader. All their players follow his lead. They’re talented. We’re talented. We’re seasoned. We’re trying to hold these young bucks off as long as we can. We know it’s a tall task and a long season.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 26, 2022
