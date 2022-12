Klay Thompson would want to play for Portland?

However, there could be a chance that their core will get broken up in the coming years. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there could be a chance that Klay Thompson leaves the Warriors at the end of his current contract. “He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com