Knicks 30, Mavericks 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (18-16) play against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
New York Knicks 30, Dallas Mavericks 22 (Q1 01:14)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow. Luka with a terrific flip to the corner for a Reggie Bullock three-pointer. Mavericks trailing 27-20. – 8:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make this man an All-Star ⭐
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/6MX70A3WIB pic.twitter.com/BirJxuu79Z – 8:59 PM
Make this man an All-Star ⭐
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
RJ Barrett (right finger laceration) is out for the rest of the game. – 8:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return – 8:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game in Dallas. – 8:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Knicks say RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Barrett – right index finger laceration. Knicks say he will not return. – 8:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett has a laceration on his index finger and will not return, the Knicks said. – 8:57 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:57 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BIG presence from the BIG man tonight 💪🏾 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/C2cvVSEfR2 – 8:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
No rhythm so far in the Mavericks-Knicks game. NY up 15-11 midway through the first. Mitchell Robinson having no trouble bulling his way to the bucket with seven early points. – 8:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers defense has stepped it up here in the third, Sorta like how they did vs NYK on Xmas – 8:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
One of those stats you wouldn’t expect:
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yikes. RJ Barrett heads back to the locker room with the trainer holding his right hand – 8:49 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tremendous defensive possession from Grimes. Sticks with Doncic, doesn’t foul him when he goes up, contests a would-be shot enough that Doncic has to kick to the corner, then he comes to the block to help and when the corner shooter drives, he goes verticality & alters the layup. – 8:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs running a bigger starting lineup tonight vs. Knicks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So no Brunson tonight – but reunions for Kemba, Ntilikina, Hardaway Jr., Pinson, Bullock and hometown return for Randle and not far for Grimes. I might be missing someone. – 8:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes, Quickley
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:10 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jamahl Mosley to the Magic after they score 55 against the Lakers in a half after Dallas hung 51 on them in a quarter pic.twitter.com/1hEQKVbx7a – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The Strong Man (ft. Young 🐂)
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
It’s only fitting that the lone player on the court when I walk in is a player rehabbing. Obi Toppin still working his way back from a fibular head fracture. pic.twitter.com/OTvWkgmWfi – 8:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley starting in place of Jalen Brunson tonight, Knicks say – 8:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Walk in, lock in 🚶♂️🔒
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley will start in Brunson’s place — his second start of the season. – 7:57 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jalen Brunson will not play tonight against the Mavs. He has a sore hip. – 7:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (hip) will miss tonight’s game vs. Dallas.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jalen Brunson listed as out (right hip soreness) for tonight’s Mavs vs Knicks game. – 7:46 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out for tonight’s game at Dallas. – 7:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi Toppin ‘getting better’ but no timeline on return to Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Dorian Finney-Smith will be out with his adductor/groin strain another two weeks before being re-evaluated. Josh Green will be re-evaluated Friday which will mark three weeks since his right elbow sprain. – 7:25 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the Mavs, Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina are available tonight. Both had been questionable with knee issues. Also newly signed two-way contract player A.J. Lawson is available – 7:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1991, the @Golden State Warriors Tim Hardaway set an NBA record by missing all 17 of his shots from the field versus the T-wolves.
The previous mark of 15 attempts without a make was shared by multiple players. Hardaway’s record still stands.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fun fact: In 2003 the Toronto Raptors traded Antonio Davis to the Chicago Bulls for Jalen Rose. Three years later they traded Jalen Rose to the New York Knicks for Antonio Davis. – 7:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson (sore left hip) is a game time decision tonight for tonight’s game vs the Mavs – 7:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson (hip soreness) is “game-time” decision tonight in Mavs reunion.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson did not participate in shootaround and he remains a gametime decision. – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson is a game time decision. Didn’t do anything at morning shoot. – 7:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jalen Brunson (sore hip) is a game-time decision tonight in Dallas, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says. – 6:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson (hip) is a “game-time” decision, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. – 6:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks, per coach Jadon Kidd. Josh Green will get an exam Friday to see where he is with sprained right elbow. – 6:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs injury updates, per Jason Kidd:
— Dorian Finney-Smith out at least 2 weeks until next update on groin strain
— Josh Green will be reevaluated on Friday at 3-week mark for elbow sprain.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: DFS will be reevaluated in two weeks. Josh Green will be reevaluated on Friday – 6:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs F Dorian Finney-Smith (strained adductor) will be out at least another two weeks, per Jason Kidd. Josh Green (sprained elbow) will be reevaluated Friday. – 6:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain) is out at least two more weeks. – 6:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Mavericks put Kemba Walker posters everywhere before the Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/YMGfLmJbPN – 6:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse got his 200th career win vs. Knicks, but gave the game ball to Pascal Siakam on his 52 pt night. – 5:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
While we wait for the Jalen Brunson update, here’s my MLB Hall of Fame ballot… newsday.com/sports/basebal… – 5:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. m.youtube.com/watch?v=79Ms_U… – 5:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️
Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mood when you lead the @NBA in total points this season 🪄
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/6MX70A4uy9
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Knicks tonight at AAC, 730p on BSSW. A few discussion points on the game. Mavs won in New York on Dec 3rd, 121-100. The Mavs took a team record 61 3pters in that game, making 24 (one shy of team record). After that game the Knicks won 8 in row & now have lost 3 straight. – 2:44 PM
