Knicks 30, Mavericks 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (18-16) play against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

New York Knicks 30, Dallas Mavericks 22 (Q1 01:14)

Steve Popper @StevePopper

And Derrick Rose is reporting to the scorer’s table. – And Derrick Rose is reporting to the scorer’s table. – 8:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Wow. Luka with a terrific flip to the corner for a Reggie Bullock three-pointer. Mavericks trailing 27-20. – Wow. Luka with a terrific flip to the corner for a Reggie Bullock three-pointer. Mavericks trailing 27-20. – 8:59 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

RJ Barrett (right finger laceration) is out for the rest of the game. – RJ Barrett (right finger laceration) is out for the rest of the game. – 8:59 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are now down Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and, of course, Obi Toppin. Will be very interesting to see how Tom Thibodeau handles this. Neither Fournier nor Reddish has played a second since losing a spot in the rotation. – The Knicks are now down Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and, of course, Obi Toppin. Will be very interesting to see how Tom Thibodeau handles this. Neither Fournier nor Reddish has played a second since losing a spot in the rotation. – 8:58 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett has a right index finger laceration and is out for the game, Knicks say – RJ Barrett has a right index finger laceration and is out for the game, Knicks say – 8:57 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return – Knicks announce RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return – 8:57 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game in Dallas. – The Knicks say RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game in Dallas. – 8:57 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Knicks say RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game.

Another break for the Mavs … or so you’d assume. – Knicks say RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game.Another break for the Mavs … or so you’d assume. – 8:57 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Barrett – right index finger laceration. Knicks say he will not return. – Barrett – right index finger laceration. Knicks say he will not return. – 8:57 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett has a laceration on his index finger and will not return, the Knicks said. – RJ Barrett has a laceration on his index finger and will not return, the Knicks said. – 8:57 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Interesting…Jericho Sims is the first big man off the bench tonight instead of Isaiah Hartenstein – Interesting…Jericho Sims is the first big man off the bench tonight instead of Isaiah Hartenstein – 8:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

No rhythm so far in the Mavericks-Knicks game. NY up 15-11 midway through the first. Mitchell Robinson having no trouble bulling his way to the bucket with seven early points. – No rhythm so far in the Mavericks-Knicks game. NY up 15-11 midway through the first. Mitchell Robinson having no trouble bulling his way to the bucket with seven early points. – 8:52 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers defense has stepped it up here in the third, Sorta like how they did vs NYK on Xmas – Sixers defense has stepped it up here in the third, Sorta like how they did vs NYK on Xmas – 8:51 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

One of those stats you wouldn’t expect:

Luka Doncic has never won a home game against the Knicks. – One of those stats you wouldn’t expect:Luka Doncic has never won a home game against the Knicks. – 8:51 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Yikes. RJ Barrett heads back to the locker room with the trainer holding his right hand – Yikes. RJ Barrett heads back to the locker room with the trainer holding his right hand – 8:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tremendous defensive possession from Grimes. Sticks with Doncic, doesn’t foul him when he goes up, contests a would-be shot enough that Doncic has to kick to the corner, then he comes to the block to help and when the corner shooter drives, he goes verticality & alters the layup. – Tremendous defensive possession from Grimes. Sticks with Doncic, doesn’t foul him when he goes up, contests a would-be shot enough that Doncic has to kick to the corner, then he comes to the block to help and when the corner shooter drives, he goes verticality & alters the layup. – 8:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett heading to the locker room right now. Looks like something happened with his hand. – RJ Barrett heading to the locker room right now. Looks like something happened with his hand. – 8:43 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson has truly reached a new level on the offensive glass. He’s relentless. – Mitchell Robinson has truly reached a new level on the offensive glass. He’s relentless. – 8:43 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs running a bigger starting lineup tonight vs. Knicks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell.

That’s the same 5 that opened dominant Q3 vs. Lakers. – Mavs running a bigger starting lineup tonight vs. Knicks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell.That’s the same 5 that opened dominant Q3 vs. Lakers. – 8:31 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.

Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – 8:17 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

So no Brunson tonight – but reunions for Kemba, Ntilikina, Hardaway Jr., Pinson, Bullock and hometown return for Randle and not far for Grimes. I might be missing someone. – So no Brunson tonight – but reunions for Kemba, Ntilikina, Hardaway Jr., Pinson, Bullock and hometown return for Randle and not far for Grimes. I might be missing someone. – 8:17 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Immanuel Quickley

Quentin Grimes

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – Knicks starters:Immanuel QuickleyQuentin GrimesRJ BarrettJulius RandleMitchell Robinson – 8:12 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Jamahl Mosley to the Magic after they score 55 against the Lakers in a half after Dallas hung 51 on them in a quarter 8:06 PM Jamahl Mosley to the Magic after they score 55 against the Lakers in a half after Dallas hung 51 on them in a quarter pic.twitter.com/1hEQKVbx7a

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

It’s only fitting that the lone player on the court when I walk in is a player rehabbing. Obi Toppin still working his way back from a fibular head fracture. 8:03 PM It’s only fitting that the lone player on the court when I walk in is a player rehabbing. Obi Toppin still working his way back from a fibular head fracture. pic.twitter.com/OTvWkgmWfi

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Immanuel Quickley starting in place of Jalen Brunson tonight, Knicks say – Immanuel Quickley starting in place of Jalen Brunson tonight, Knicks say – 8:02 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quickley will start in Brunson’s place — his second start of the season. – Quickley will start in Brunson’s place — his second start of the season. – 7:57 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jalen Brunson will not play tonight against the Mavs. He has a sore hip. – Jalen Brunson will not play tonight against the Mavs. He has a sore hip. – 7:54 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (hip) will miss tonight’s game vs. Dallas.

It’s the first and only game Brunson had missed this season – and quite possibly the game he most wanted to play in most this season, as it’s his only trip back to Dallas. – Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (hip) will miss tonight’s game vs. Dallas.It’s the first and only game Brunson had missed this season – and quite possibly the game he most wanted to play in most this season, as it’s his only trip back to Dallas. – 7:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight in Dallas, Knicks say – Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight in Dallas, Knicks say – 7:47 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Jalen Brunson listed as out (right hip soreness) for tonight’s Mavs vs Knicks game. – Jalen Brunson listed as out (right hip soreness) for tonight’s Mavs vs Knicks game. – 7:46 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks announce Brunson is out for his return to Dallas. – Knicks announce Brunson is out for his return to Dallas. – 7:46 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson is out for tonight’s game, according to the Knicks – Jalen Brunson is out for tonight’s game, according to the Knicks – 7:46 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight in Dallas. – The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight in Dallas. – 7:44 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Jason Kidd, Dorian Finney-Smith will be out with his adductor/groin strain another two weeks before being re-evaluated. Josh Green will be re-evaluated Friday which will mark three weeks since his right elbow sprain. – From Jason Kidd, Dorian Finney-Smith will be out with his adductor/groin strain another two weeks before being re-evaluated. Josh Green will be re-evaluated Friday which will mark three weeks since his right elbow sprain. – 7:25 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For the Mavs, Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina are available tonight. Both had been questionable with knee issues. Also newly signed two-way contract player A.J. Lawson is available – For the Mavs, Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina are available tonight. Both had been questionable with knee issues. Also newly signed two-way contract player A.J. Lawson is available – 7:23 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1991, the

The previous mark of 15 attempts without a make was shared by multiple players. Hardaway’s record still stands.

More: 7:22 PM 📅 On this day in 1991, the @Golden State Warriors Tim Hardaway set an NBA record by missing all 17 of his shots from the field versus the T-wolves.The previous mark of 15 attempts without a make was shared by multiple players. Hardaway’s record still stands.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fun fact: In 2003 the Toronto Raptors traded Antonio Davis to the Chicago Bulls for Jalen Rose. Three years later they traded Jalen Rose to the New York Knicks for Antonio Davis. – Fun fact: In 2003 the Toronto Raptors traded Antonio Davis to the Chicago Bulls for Jalen Rose. Three years later they traded Jalen Rose to the New York Knicks for Antonio Davis. – 7:08 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson (sore left hip) is a game time decision tonight for tonight’s game vs the Mavs – From Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson (sore left hip) is a game time decision tonight for tonight’s game vs the Mavs – 7:03 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson (hip soreness) is “game-time” decision tonight in Mavs reunion.

Didn’t do anything during shootaround, but Thibs said he’ll get report from training staff soon. – Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson (hip soreness) is “game-time” decision tonight in Mavs reunion.Didn’t do anything during shootaround, but Thibs said he’ll get report from training staff soon. – 7:01 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson did not participate in shootaround and he remains a gametime decision. – Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson did not participate in shootaround and he remains a gametime decision. – 7:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jalen Brunson is a game time decision. Didn’t do anything at morning shoot. – Jalen Brunson is a game time decision. Didn’t do anything at morning shoot. – 7:00 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision, per coach Tom Thibodeau. – Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision, per coach Tom Thibodeau. – 7:00 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Jalen Brunson (sore hip) is a game-time decision tonight in Dallas, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says. – Jalen Brunson (sore hip) is a game-time decision tonight in Dallas, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says. – 6:59 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jalen Brunson (hip) is a “game-time” decision, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. – Jalen Brunson (hip) is a “game-time” decision, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. – 6:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks, per coach Jadon Kidd. Josh Green will get an exam Friday to see where he is with sprained right elbow. – Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks, per coach Jadon Kidd. Josh Green will get an exam Friday to see where he is with sprained right elbow. – 6:57 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs injury updates, per Jason Kidd:

— Dorian Finney-Smith out at least 2 weeks until next update on groin strain

— Josh Green will be reevaluated on Friday at 3-week mark for elbow sprain.

— Maxi Kleber “doing good” but not traveling with team on next weekend road trip – Mavs injury updates, per Jason Kidd:— Dorian Finney-Smith out at least 2 weeks until next update on groin strain— Josh Green will be reevaluated on Friday at 3-week mark for elbow sprain.— Maxi Kleber “doing good” but not traveling with team on next weekend road trip – 6:49 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd: DFS will be reevaluated in two weeks. Josh Green will be reevaluated on Friday – Per JKidd: DFS will be reevaluated in two weeks. Josh Green will be reevaluated on Friday – 6:49 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs F Dorian Finney-Smith (strained adductor) will be out at least another two weeks, per Jason Kidd. Josh Green (sprained elbow) will be reevaluated Friday. – Mavs F Dorian Finney-Smith (strained adductor) will be out at least another two weeks, per Jason Kidd. Josh Green (sprained elbow) will be reevaluated Friday. – 6:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba and Ntilikina are available tonight – Kemba and Ntilikina are available tonight – 6:48 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain) is out at least two more weeks. – Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain) is out at least two more weeks. – 6:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The Mavericks put Kemba Walker posters everywhere before the Knicks game. 6:23 PM The Mavericks put Kemba Walker posters everywhere before the Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/YMGfLmJbPN

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nurse got his 200th career win vs. Knicks, but gave the game ball to Pascal Siakam on his 52 pt night. – Nurse got his 200th career win vs. Knicks, but gave the game ball to Pascal Siakam on his 52 pt night. – 5:58 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

While we wait for the Jalen Brunson update, here's my MLB Hall of Fame ballot…

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. 5:48 PM Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. m.youtube.com/watch?v=79Ms_U…

