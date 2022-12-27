Knicks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $9,374,089 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

