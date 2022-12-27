Knicks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $9,374,089 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

