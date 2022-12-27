Kyrie Irving: 'Any external negativity or praise, I really don't care about it'

Erik Slater: Kyrie when asked about Brooklyn’s mindset during recent success: “Any external negativity or praise, I really don’t care about it. I think I’m just focused on being the best version of me and just letting the results play out based on how well we trust each other as a group.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“Seen that before”
Former #Cavs star Kyrie Irving silences a crowd that greeted him with mostly boos Monday night, leading the Nets to a dominant win over Cleveland.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/k… – 11:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cavs with multiple games with 45+ points and 5+ threes:
— Darius Garland
— LeBron James
— Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/unLffI5CDB – 10:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie when asked about Brooklyn’s mindset during recent success:
“Any external negativity or praise, I really don’t care about it. I think I’m just focused on being the best version of me and just letting the results play out based on how well we trust each other as a group.” – 10:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie scored 11 points on 4/4 shooting in the final 3 minutes of the 1st half.
He had two insane scoring stretches during this game to give Brooklyn their largest leads of the night. pic.twitter.com/J8n6xwUJVz – 10:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Vaughn took over the #Nets as interim on Nov. 1. Kyrie Irving got suspended two days later and at shootaround the next morning Vaughn stood up before the team and beseeched them to make it basketball first. They’re 20-6 since then. #NBA – 9:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 125, Cavaliers 117
Irving: 32 pts, 11/19 shooting
Durant: 32 pts, 10/18 shooting
Warren: 23 pts, 9/14 shooting
Gutsy win over a red-hot Cavs team. KD and Kyrie combine for 12/19 from three.
9-game win streak for the Nets. The longest in the league this season. – 9:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Cavs 125-117 to extend the win streak to nine games. KD, Kyrie Irving and T.J. Warren all played well. Nic Claxton with another big block. Team now heads to Atlanta then Charlotte, both very favorable. – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
32 PTS
11-19 FG
7-11 3P
Nets have won 9 in a row. pic.twitter.com/jxhtuxW8zB – 9:32 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Final: Brooklyn 125, Cavs 117. Darius Garland led all scorers with 46 points. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each had 32 points for Nets. – 9:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie and KD guide the Nets to their NINTH straight win 📈 pic.twitter.com/LqkaX2V733 – 9:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets hold on at the end to close out an impressive 125-117 road win over the Cavs. KD and Kyrie each finish with 32 points.
The Nets have won nine straight games. – 9:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs drop this one to the Nets 125-117. Darius Garland finishes with 46, but it’s not enough to overcome KD and Kyrie combining for 64 points on 56.7% shooting. Nets also made 60% of their 3-point attempts. Cavs finish homestand at 4-2 and now drop to fourth in the East. – 9:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie the absolute master of dribble navigating through high-stress full-court presses and double-team traps while trying to run out the clock. Makes that shit look so much easier than it is. – 9:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are down six with the ball after a Kyrie Irving traveling violation. 51.3 remaining in regulation. Timeout. – 9:23 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Kyrie just splashed one in from Berea. Scored eight in the last minute. Nets up 19 in Cleveland with 10 minutes left; about to win their ninth straight. Brooklyn has found its groove. – 8:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has knocked down a season-high 6 three-pointers tonight.
On 9 attempts. – 8:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving just went on his second scoring barrage of the night. He’s got 25 points after scoring Brooklyn’s last 8. Timeout, Cleveland. This one is over unless the Cavs go on a run.
Q4 10:13
BKN 102, CLE 83 – 8:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie coming down the floor knocking down shots from all over now. He’s up to 25. So is KD. The Nets are up 19 on the Cavs and on the verge of completing their most dominant — and impressive — win of the year. – 8:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kyrie Irving just hit his sixth 3-pointer of the night and the #Cavs are down 102-83 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter. Really rough night for Cleveland. – 8:52 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
One of Kyrie’s baskets has been changed from a 2-pointer to a 3-pointer, so now the #Cavs are down 65-49 to start the second half.
Oh, and Kyrie just hit another 3-pointer. – 8:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was vintage Kyrie to finish the second quarter. He had done NOTHING all game. And then just ERUPTED, scoring 11 of Brooklyn’s 20 points over the final 3:53 to finish the quarter. – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie knocked down several triples to close the second and silence the crowd. He’s got 13 at the half. The Nets are up 15. They’ve already got 17 assists and got 19 points from the bench. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving has exploded here in the second quarter. He had one made field goal in the first. Now he’s got 13 points in 3/4 shooting from downtown. Nets enter halftime up 15 over the Cavs. – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Cavaliers have erased Brooklyn’s 13-point lead and trail the Nets, 44-43, on Darius Garland’s pull-up 3. Nic Claxton and Jarrett Allen are going at it. Kevin Durant is rolling but Kyrie Irving has yet to get going. Garland has 18. Second half is about to be elite. – 7:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There were *some* cheers during pregame intros. But those were mostly drowned out by the boos for former #Cavs great Kyrie Irving. – 7:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kyrie Irving received a mixture of applause and boos when he was introduced tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets‘ starters for tonight’s game at the #Cavs: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. #NBA – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Cleveland:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATE
Brunson, Porzingis, Irving pic.twitter.com/pL5L903yIM – 1:22 PM
Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving discussed what memories come to mind when he returns to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. He talked about coming in after LeBron James left and filling shoes that weren’t meant for him, winning a title, criticisms after he left, and more. Full quote below. pic.twitter.com/3zxt4sG1XJ -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 27, 2022
While Harden was frustrated with Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status in Brooklyn and a January knee injury to Kevin Durant left him shouldering the Nets’ offensive burden, sources said Harden also longed for the familiarity of Houston, where he rose into a central magnate of the area’s popular culture and entertainment industry. You were someone in Houston if you knew Harden. And after one road visit to San Antonio last season, sources said, Harden took a detour amid the Nets’ road trip to have another evening as a Houston kingmaker. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 25, 2022
Kyrie Irving could be close to finding a new sneaker partner … so says Musiq Soulchild, who tells TMZ Sports he’s heard the Nets superstar is talking to a new shoe company about a potential deal in the aftermath of his split with Nike. We spoke to the “B.U.D.D.Y.” artist at DASH radio in L.A. this week … and he revealed to us that he got the shoe scoop after securing a pair of dope kicks from Devlin Carter at SIA Collective. -via TMZ.com / December 25, 2022
