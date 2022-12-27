Nuggets 16, Kings 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (21-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (14-14) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Denver Nuggets 16, Sacramento Kings 25 (Q1 02:17)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Injured Kings center Domantas Sabonis in street clothes but wearing a glove on his injured right hand. 10:30 PM Injured Kings center Domantas Sabonis in street clothes but wearing a glove on his injured right hand. pic.twitter.com/Tv7dfpDW9E

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are going a little bigger now with Mitchell, Monk, Murray, Lyles and Holmes. – The Kings are going a little bigger now with Mitchell, Monk, Murray, Lyles and Holmes. – 10:29 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Using Porter’s height in the AG “dunker” spot with MPJ, just hitting layups on Jokic’s layoffs to get him to see the ball go in & give Denver easy paint points, is a nice thing to see. Denver’s struggling to keep that Sac paint scoring down though & keeps bricking outside shots. – Using Porter’s height in the AG “dunker” spot with MPJ, just hitting layups on Jokic’s layoffs to get him to see the ball go in & give Denver easy paint points, is a nice thing to see. Denver’s struggling to keep that Sac paint scoring down though & keeps bricking outside shots. – 10:27 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings go up 20-14 on another basket by Richaun Holmes. Timeout Nuggets. The home team gets a nice ovation from the crowd at Golden 1 Center. – Kings go up 20-14 on another basket by Richaun Holmes. Timeout Nuggets. The home team gets a nice ovation from the crowd at Golden 1 Center. – 10:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Four quick points for Richaun Holmes. Things you love to see. – Four quick points for Richaun Holmes. Things you love to see. – 10:25 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox catches the Nuggets defense napping and takes it to the rack to start tonight’s game in Sacramento. 10:24 PM De’Aaron Fox catches the Nuggets defense napping and takes it to the rack to start tonight’s game in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/2AwV1RURJx

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Richaun Holmes with the push shot floater from Davion Mitchell. – Richaun Holmes with the push shot floater from Davion Mitchell. – 10:24 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes checking in for Alex Len after 6 minutes of action. – Richaun Holmes checking in for Alex Len after 6 minutes of action. – 10:23 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.

Don’t think that’s what I’d do with Sabonis out. – Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.Don’t think that’s what I’d do with Sabonis out. – 10:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Early minutes for Richaun Holmes. His parents are in the crowd tonight. – Early minutes for Richaun Holmes. His parents are in the crowd tonight. – 10:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell and Richaun Holmes are coming to the scorer’s table to check in at the next whistle. Holmes had some success against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the past when he was the team’s starting center. – Davion Mitchell and Richaun Holmes are coming to the scorer’s table to check in at the next whistle. Holmes had some success against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the past when he was the team’s starting center. – 10:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes finally gets a 3-ball to fall for Sacramento after 5 straight misses to start the game from long range. – Harrison Barnes finally gets a 3-ball to fall for Sacramento after 5 straight misses to start the game from long range. – 10:21 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

It’s not the 3-pointers that make me think Jamal Murray’s “back.” It’s the way he’s been attacking the rim irrespective of bodily injury. Haven’t seen the hesitation that was there earlier this season. – It’s not the 3-pointers that make me think Jamal Murray’s “back.” It’s the way he’s been attacking the rim irrespective of bodily injury. Haven’t seen the hesitation that was there earlier this season. – 10:21 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

10 of the first 17 shots have been threes.

Jamal Murray has the only two makes. – 10 of the first 17 shots have been threes.Jamal Murray has the only two makes. – 10:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len is holding his own early. He’s putting a body on Jokic and active on both ends. – Alex Len is holding his own early. He’s putting a body on Jokic and active on both ends. – 10:17 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal Murray with the only two made shots so far. Both three-pointers.

No shots for Joker yet. – Jamal Murray with the only two made shots so far. Both three-pointers.No shots for Joker yet. – 10:16 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox is in attack mode to start tonight’s game. Everyone seems like they’ve been hungry to play another game after the Wizards loss. – De’Aaron Fox is in attack mode to start tonight’s game. Everyone seems like they’ve been hungry to play another game after the Wizards loss. – 10:16 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have the Christmas hangover and are turning the ball over in rough ways so far. – The Nuggets have the Christmas hangover and are turning the ball over in rough ways so far. – 10:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings great and former general manager Vlade Divac is in the house for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. 10:13 PM Kings great and former general manager Vlade Divac is in the house for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/HK3VPJbcuN

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Alex Len wins the opening tip and De’Aaron Fox dunks.

Kings got this one in the bag! – Alex Len wins the opening tip and De’Aaron Fox dunks.Kings got this one in the bag! – 10:12 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Huge opportunity for Zeke Nnaji tonight. Not just that he’s playing real minutes at his natural position, but he’s starting next to Nikola Jokic. Great chance to show off his 3-and-D skill-set. – Huge opportunity for Zeke Nnaji tonight. Not just that he’s playing real minutes at his natural position, but he’s starting next to Nikola Jokic. Great chance to show off his 3-and-D skill-set. – 10:09 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

49ers all-pro safety Talanoa Hufanga seated courtside tonight. Even rang the big fake cowbell on the court ahead of Kings intros. – 49ers all-pro safety Talanoa Hufanga seated courtside tonight. Even rang the big fake cowbell on the court ahead of Kings intros. – 10:07 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Good to see Vlade Divac in the building tonight in Sacramento. – Good to see Vlade Divac in the building tonight in Sacramento. – 10:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Key to tonight will be the Nuggets balancing offensive rebounding with transition defense. The Kings are a fantastic defensive rebounding team…with Domantas Sabonis. If Denver can earn some extra possessions and points, I doubt the Kings can keep pace without their star. – Key to tonight will be the Nuggets balancing offensive rebounding with transition defense. The Kings are a fantastic defensive rebounding team…with Domantas Sabonis. If Denver can earn some extra possessions and points, I doubt the Kings can keep pace without their star. – 10:01 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Nikola Jokic paused his pregame warmup to head to midcourt to pay respects to Vlade Divac. – Nikola Jokic paused his pregame warmup to head to midcourt to pay respects to Vlade Divac. – 10:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len before his first start of the season: 9:43 PM Alex Len before his first start of the season: pic.twitter.com/N0hfEfaTmW

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Zeke Nnaji’s in the starting lineup tonight alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets announce. Big opportunity for the third-year forward in Sacramento. – Zeke Nnaji’s in the starting lineup tonight alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets announce. Big opportunity for the third-year forward in Sacramento. – 9:42 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 9:36 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Jordi Fernandez on filling in for Mike Brown, who is away form the Kings in COVID-19 health & safety protocols, getting to face his former Nuggets team & replacing an injured Domantas Sabonis. 9:24 PM Jordi Fernandez on filling in for Mike Brown, who is away form the Kings in COVID-19 health & safety protocols, getting to face his former Nuggets team & replacing an injured Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/nYRx4Sw6Ld

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Coach Malone on Kings head coach Mike Brown and assistant coach Jordi Fernandez 🎙 9:23 PM Coach Malone on Kings head coach Mike Brown and assistant coach Jordi Fernandez 🎙 pic.twitter.com/vMqHT6403I

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Michael Singer @msinger

Talked w/ Zeke prior to the Christmas game. With Jeff out for an extended period (& AG out tonight), he knows he’s got a genuine opportunity to make an impact off the

denverpost.com/2022/12/27/nug… – 9:19 PM Talked w/ Zeke prior to the Christmas game. With Jeff out for an extended period (& AG out tonight), he knows he’s got a genuine opportunity to make an impact off the #Nuggets bench. “I just want to feel Zeke’s energy out there,” Michael Malone said.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Michael Malone on his ties to Kings coaches Mike Brown and Jordi Fernandez. 9:08 PM Michael Malone on his ties to Kings coaches Mike Brown and Jordi Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/jZ9ST0owsD

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have played 7 games so far this year where at least one of a team’s top 2 players have been OUT.

They average 111.7 PPG allowed, which is lower than their 114.0 PPG allowed overall.

Didn’t count the Lakers (AD, 126) or Suns (Booker, 125) because those were mid-game. – The Nuggets have played 7 games so far this year where at least one of a team’s top 2 players have been OUT.They average 111.7 PPG allowed, which is lower than their 114.0 PPG allowed overall.Didn’t count the Lakers (AD, 126) or Suns (Booker, 125) because those were mid-game. – 9:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alex Len and Kevin Huerter getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Nuggets game. 8:53 PM Alex Len and Kevin Huerter getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Nuggets game. pic.twitter.com/r9mZggMAFw

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Jordi Fernandez said Domantas Sabonis received treatment today and got a few shots up. His spirits are high and the Kings will see where he’s at tomorrow before the second of two straight with the Nuggets. – Jordi Fernandez said Domantas Sabonis received treatment today and got a few shots up. His spirits are high and the Kings will see where he’s at tomorrow before the second of two straight with the Nuggets. – 8:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings guard play needs to be elite with Domantas Sabonis out. And that goes beyond De’Aaron Fox.

Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk need to step up and REBOUND, not just score.

Going to need Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray crashing the glass too. All hands on deck. – Kings guard play needs to be elite with Domantas Sabonis out. And that goes beyond De’Aaron Fox.Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk need to step up and REBOUND, not just score.Going to need Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray crashing the glass too. All hands on deck. – 8:42 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Nuggets coach Michael Malone says not much changes for their game plan with the Kings playing without Domantas Sabonis. 8:38 PM Nuggets coach Michael Malone says not much changes for their game plan with the Kings playing without Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/GomKPy3TDZ

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone extremely complimentary of his former assistant coach Jordi Fernandez who will coach the Kings in place of Mike Brown tonight. Malone believes he will be a head coach in the NBA in the future. 8:35 PM Nuggets head coach Michael Malone extremely complimentary of his former assistant coach Jordi Fernandez who will coach the Kings in place of Mike Brown tonight. Malone believes he will be a head coach in the NBA in the future. pic.twitter.com/DyK71venGL

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is in good spirits and will be reevaluated tomorrow. – Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is in good spirits and will be reevaluated tomorrow. – 8:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:

Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – OUT – Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – OUT – 8:19 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis is officially out tonight vs Denver.

Kings are going to have to try something a little different. Sabonis simply isn’t replaceable. – Domantas Sabonis is officially out tonight vs Denver.Kings are going to have to try something a little different. Sabonis simply isn’t replaceable. – 8:13 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:

Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – OUT – Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – OUT – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I wanted to give it a few days before sharing this full quote from Michael Malone on Bones Hyland’s recent struggles.

In his last 11 games, Bones is averaging 10.6 points on 9.8 FGAs, 38.0 FG%, 32.2 3P%.

Nuggets are -60 in his 209 minutes.

Malone wants more passing/defense. 7:59 PM I wanted to give it a few days before sharing this full quote from Michael Malone on Bones Hyland’s recent struggles.In his last 11 games, Bones is averaging 10.6 points on 9.8 FGAs, 38.0 FG%, 32.2 3P%.Nuggets are -60 in his 209 minutes.Malone wants more passing/defense. pic.twitter.com/CW0wy6TWOk

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox has been playing like an all-star, but some have dismissed it because he hasn’t needed to put up massive numbers.

If Domantas Sabonis is out, those numbers become a necessity. But it’s on the whole team, not just Fox, to make up for that absence. – De’Aaron Fox has been playing like an all-star, but some have dismissed it because he hasn’t needed to put up massive numbers.If Domantas Sabonis is out, those numbers become a necessity. But it’s on the whole team, not just Fox, to make up for that absence. – 7:44 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered COVID-19 health & safety protocols. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, on his birthday, will assume head coaching duties tonight vs. Denver. – Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered COVID-19 health & safety protocols. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, on his birthday, will assume head coaching duties tonight vs. Denver. – 6:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown out vs. Nuggets after entering NBA health and safety protocols; Jordi Fernandez named acting head coach

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:34 PM Kings coach Mike Brown out vs. Nuggets after entering NBA health and safety protocols; Jordi Fernandez named acting head coach

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Christmas is over. Which means we are in the grind of the NBA season.

Domantas Sabonis is hurt.

Mike Brown is in health & safety protocols.

Kings just had 2 bad losses.

This is the true test for the Kings. How they play now to All-Star Break will make or break their season. – Christmas is over. Which means we are in the grind of the NBA season.Domantas Sabonis is hurt.Mike Brown is in health & safety protocols.Kings just had 2 bad losses.This is the true test for the Kings. How they play now to All-Star Break will make or break their season. – 6:19 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Kings say Coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Denver. Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach in Brown’s place tonight.

More NBA from me: 6:18 PM The Kings say Coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Denver. Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach in Brown’s place tonight.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus Denver. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines.

Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach tonight’s game. – Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus Denver. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines.Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach tonight’s game. – 6:03 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered NBA health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus the Denver Nuggets. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered NBA health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus the Denver Nuggets. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. – 6:02 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s last five games vs. the Kings (Nuggets are 4-1):

– 38 pts, 18 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W

– 18 pts, 10 rebs, 11 asts, W

– 25 pts, 12 rebs, 9 asts, 4 stls, W

– 33 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W

– 50 pts, 8 rebs, 12 asts, 3 blks, L – Nikola Jokic’s last five games vs. the Kings (Nuggets are 4-1):– 38 pts, 18 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W– 18 pts, 10 rebs, 11 asts, W– 25 pts, 12 rebs, 9 asts, 4 stls, W– 33 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W– 50 pts, 8 rebs, 12 asts, 3 blks, L – 6:01 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

They don’t call him Swipa for no reason 😤

Fox has been a menace in the passing lanes and is putting up his best DefRating since the 2019-20 season 🦊🔒

#NBAAllStar | pic.twitter.com/2vkft2K4mY – 5:00 PM They don’t call him Swipa for no reason 😤Fox has been a menace in the passing lanes and is putting up his best DefRating since the 2019-20 season 🦊🔒#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/DV6OmIrZSF

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

You rarely see Nikola Jokic give out this level or type of praise, but it tells you exactly how much Aaron Gordon means to the Nuggets. Jokic said this about Gordon after Denver’s Christmas Day win:

“He’s the soul of this team.” 5:00 PM You rarely see Nikola Jokic give out this level or type of praise, but it tells you exactly how much Aaron Gordon means to the Nuggets. Jokic said this about Gordon after Denver’s Christmas Day win:“He’s the soul of this team.” pic.twitter.com/r5ElB4e0wf