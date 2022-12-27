Nuggets 16, Kings 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (21-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (14-14) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Denver Nuggets 16, Sacramento Kings 25 (Q1 02:17)
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Injured Kings center Domantas Sabonis in street clothes but wearing a glove on his injured right hand. pic.twitter.com/Tv7dfpDW9E – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are going a little bigger now with Mitchell, Monk, Murray, Lyles and Holmes. – 10:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Using Porter’s height in the AG “dunker” spot with MPJ, just hitting layups on Jokic’s layoffs to get him to see the ball go in & give Denver easy paint points, is a nice thing to see. Denver’s struggling to keep that Sac paint scoring down though & keeps bricking outside shots. – 10:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings go up 20-14 on another basket by Richaun Holmes. Timeout Nuggets. The home team gets a nice ovation from the crowd at Golden 1 Center. – 10:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox catches the Nuggets defense napping and takes it to the rack to start tonight’s game in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/2AwV1RURJx – 10:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes with the push shot floater from Davion Mitchell. – 10:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes checking in for Alex Len after 6 minutes of action. – 10:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.
Don’t think that’s what I’d do with Sabonis out. – 10:23 PM
Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Early minutes for Richaun Holmes. His parents are in the crowd tonight. – 10:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell and Richaun Holmes are coming to the scorer’s table to check in at the next whistle. Holmes had some success against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the past when he was the team’s starting center. – 10:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes finally gets a 3-ball to fall for Sacramento after 5 straight misses to start the game from long range. – 10:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s not the 3-pointers that make me think Jamal Murray’s “back.” It’s the way he’s been attacking the rim irrespective of bodily injury. Haven’t seen the hesitation that was there earlier this season. – 10:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
10 of the first 17 shots have been threes.
Jamal Murray has the only two makes. – 10:18 PM
10 of the first 17 shots have been threes.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len is holding his own early. He’s putting a body on Jokic and active on both ends. – 10:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray with the only two made shots so far. Both three-pointers.
No shots for Joker yet. – 10:16 PM
Jamal Murray with the only two made shots so far. Both three-pointers.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is in attack mode to start tonight’s game. Everyone seems like they’ve been hungry to play another game after the Wizards loss. – 10:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have the Christmas hangover and are turning the ball over in rough ways so far. – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings great and former general manager Vlade Divac is in the house for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/HK3VPJbcuN – 10:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Alex Len wins the opening tip and De’Aaron Fox dunks.
Kings got this one in the bag! – 10:12 PM
Alex Len wins the opening tip and De’Aaron Fox dunks.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Huge opportunity for Zeke Nnaji tonight. Not just that he’s playing real minutes at his natural position, but he’s starting next to Nikola Jokic. Great chance to show off his 3-and-D skill-set. – 10:09 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Well Sabonis is out tonight … podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/j-s… – 10:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
49ers all-pro safety Talanoa Hufanga seated courtside tonight. Even rang the big fake cowbell on the court ahead of Kings intros. – 10:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Huge opportunity for Zeke Nnaji tonight. Not just that he’s playing real minutes, but he’s starting next to Nikola Jokic. Great chance to show off his 3-and-D skill-set. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Key to tonight will be the Nuggets balancing offensive rebounding with transition defense. The Kings are a fantastic defensive rebounding team…with Domantas Sabonis. If Denver can earn some extra possessions and points, I doubt the Kings can keep pace without their star. – 10:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nikola Jokic paused his pregame warmup to head to midcourt to pay respects to Vlade Divac. – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
back to business 😤
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/LvNVYyGlGE – 10:00 PM
back to business 😤
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len before his first start of the season: pic.twitter.com/N0hfEfaTmW – 9:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/CV5XDpsr0q – 9:42 PM
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Zeke Nnaji’s in the starting lineup tonight alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets announce. Big opportunity for the third-year forward in Sacramento. – 9:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are starting Zeke Nnaji at power forward in place of Aaron Gordon tonight. – 9:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A new face in the lineup tonight 👀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/p1oyqFZpoi – 9:40 PM
A new face in the lineup tonight 👀
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Nuggets at Kings pic.twitter.com/42LObHQI11 – 9:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 9:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jordi Fernandez on filling in for Mike Brown, who is away form the Kings in COVID-19 health & safety protocols, getting to face his former Nuggets team & replacing an injured Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/nYRx4Sw6Ld – 9:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach Malone on Kings head coach Mike Brown and assistant coach Jordi Fernandez 🎙 pic.twitter.com/vMqHT6403I – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Talked w/ Zeke prior to the Christmas game. With Jeff out for an extended period (& AG out tonight), he knows he’s got a genuine opportunity to make an impact off the #Nuggets bench. “I just want to feel Zeke’s energy out there,” Michael Malone said.
denverpost.com/2022/12/27/nug… – 9:19 PM
Talked w/ Zeke prior to the Christmas game. With Jeff out for an extended period (& AG out tonight), he knows he’s got a genuine opportunity to make an impact off the #Nuggets bench. “I just want to feel Zeke’s energy out there,” Michael Malone said.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Aaron Gordon is out tonight vs. Kings with a shoulder strain. – 9:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Michael Malone on his ties to Kings coaches Mike Brown and Jordi Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/jZ9ST0owsD – 9:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon (right shoulder strain) is out tonight. Wasn’t on the injury report until this afternoon – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have played 7 games so far this year where at least one of a team’s top 2 players have been OUT.
They average 111.7 PPG allowed, which is lower than their 114.0 PPG allowed overall.
Didn’t count the Lakers (AD, 126) or Suns (Booker, 125) because those were mid-game. – 9:01 PM
The Nuggets have played 7 games so far this year where at least one of a team’s top 2 players have been OUT.
They average 111.7 PPG allowed, which is lower than their 114.0 PPG allowed overall.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alex Len and Kevin Huerter getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Nuggets game. pic.twitter.com/r9mZggMAFw – 8:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jordi Fernandez said Domantas Sabonis received treatment today and got a few shots up. His spirits are high and the Kings will see where he’s at tomorrow before the second of two straight with the Nuggets. – 8:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings guard play needs to be elite with Domantas Sabonis out. And that goes beyond De’Aaron Fox.
Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk need to step up and REBOUND, not just score.
Going to need Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray crashing the glass too. All hands on deck. – 8:42 PM
Kings guard play needs to be elite with Domantas Sabonis out. And that goes beyond De’Aaron Fox.
Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk need to step up and REBOUND, not just score.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says not much changes for their game plan with the Kings playing without Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/GomKPy3TDZ – 8:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone extremely complimentary of his former assistant coach Jordi Fernandez who will coach the Kings in place of Mike Brown tonight. Malone believes he will be a head coach in the NBA in the future. pic.twitter.com/DyK71venGL – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, the Suns have responded with a 20-5 run. They trailed the Nuggets 26-11 before responding with a 23-3 run last game too – 8:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pretty good start defensively for the Suns. That’s where the work has to really start and there were good signs of some progress in Denver until the closing stretch. – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is in good spirits and will be reevaluated tomorrow. – 8:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – OUT – 8:19 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Jordi Fernandez says Alex Len will start in place of Domantas Sabonis. – 8:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis is officially out tonight vs Denver.
Kings are going to have to try something a little different. Sabonis simply isn’t replaceable. – 8:13 PM
Domantas Sabonis is officially out tonight vs Denver.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) is out tonight Vs Nuggets – 8:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (right thumb – avulsion fracture) has been ruled out vs. the Nuggets tonight. – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – OUT – 7:59 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/27:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kings just announced that Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight due to his right thumb injury. – 7:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I wanted to give it a few days before sharing this full quote from Michael Malone on Bones Hyland’s recent struggles.
In his last 11 games, Bones is averaging 10.6 points on 9.8 FGAs, 38.0 FG%, 32.2 3P%.
Nuggets are -60 in his 209 minutes.
Malone wants more passing/defense. pic.twitter.com/CW0wy6TWOk – 7:59 PM
I wanted to give it a few days before sharing this full quote from Michael Malone on Bones Hyland’s recent struggles.
In his last 11 games, Bones is averaging 10.6 points on 9.8 FGAs, 38.0 FG%, 32.2 3P%.
Nuggets are -60 in his 209 minutes.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has been playing like an all-star, but some have dismissed it because he hasn’t needed to put up massive numbers.
If Domantas Sabonis is out, those numbers become a necessity. But it’s on the whole team, not just Fox, to make up for that absence. – 7:44 PM
De’Aaron Fox has been playing like an all-star, but some have dismissed it because he hasn’t needed to put up massive numbers.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kelly Olynyk said he’s gonna have to see how his ankle responds to some extended run and scrimmaging today. Plan is to get him back either tomorrow vs. Golden State, or Friday against the Kings. – 7:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s going to be the final score?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QhA6IoSUpI – 7:10 PM
What’s going to be the final score?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I thought we saw the grit and the toughness.”
Monty Williams on #Suns play in #NBAXmas OT loss at Denver. pic.twitter.com/1JQZ03w8nj – 7:02 PM
“I thought we saw the grit and the toughness.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Better never than now is what you wish for.”
Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.
Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PiUnsb3rkK – 6:59 PM
“Better never than now is what you wish for.”
Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered COVID-19 health & safety protocols. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, on his birthday, will assume head coaching duties tonight vs. Denver. – 6:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown Enters Health and Safety Protocols
📝⏩ https://t.co/Vqpr8QsMWJ pic.twitter.com/ZgRpMQuL9T – 6:39 PM
Coach Brown Enters Health and Safety Protocols
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown out vs. Nuggets after entering NBA health and safety protocols; Jordi Fernandez named acting head coach
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:34 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown out vs. Nuggets after entering NBA health and safety protocols; Jordi Fernandez named acting head coach
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Christmas is over. Which means we are in the grind of the NBA season.
Domantas Sabonis is hurt.
Mike Brown is in health & safety protocols.
Kings just had 2 bad losses.
This is the true test for the Kings. How they play now to All-Star Break will make or break their season. – 6:19 PM
Christmas is over. Which means we are in the grind of the NBA season.
Domantas Sabonis is hurt.
Mike Brown is in health & safety protocols.
Kings just had 2 bad losses.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kings say Coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Denver. Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach in Brown’s place tonight.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:18 PM
The Kings say Coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Denver. Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach in Brown’s place tonight.
Sean Highkin @highkin
We’re into year three of Nikola Jokic somehow both being an MVP frontrunner and “not getting his flowers.” – 6:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordi Fernandez will coach tonight’s game for the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Mike Brown has entered health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus Denver. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines.
Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach tonight’s game. – 6:03 PM
Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus Denver. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered NBA health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus the Denver Nuggets. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. – 6:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s last five games vs. the Kings (Nuggets are 4-1):
– 38 pts, 18 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W
– 18 pts, 10 rebs, 11 asts, W
– 25 pts, 12 rebs, 9 asts, 4 stls, W
– 33 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W
– 50 pts, 8 rebs, 12 asts, 3 blks, L – 6:01 PM
Nikola Jokic’s last five games vs. the Kings (Nuggets are 4-1):
– 38 pts, 18 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W
– 18 pts, 10 rebs, 11 asts, W
– 25 pts, 12 rebs, 9 asts, 4 stls, W
– 33 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts, 2 blks, W
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. m.youtube.com/watch?v=79Ms_U… – 5:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
They don’t call him Swipa for no reason 😤
Fox has been a menace in the passing lanes and is putting up his best DefRating since the 2019-20 season 🦊🔒
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/DV6OmIrZSF pic.twitter.com/2vkft2K4mY – 5:00 PM
They don’t call him Swipa for no reason 😤
Fox has been a menace in the passing lanes and is putting up his best DefRating since the 2019-20 season 🦊🔒
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
You rarely see Nikola Jokic give out this level or type of praise, but it tells you exactly how much Aaron Gordon means to the Nuggets. Jokic said this about Gordon after Denver’s Christmas Day win:
“He’s the soul of this team.” pic.twitter.com/r5ElB4e0wf – 5:00 PM
You rarely see Nikola Jokic give out this level or type of praise, but it tells you exactly how much Aaron Gordon means to the Nuggets. Jokic said this about Gordon after Denver’s Christmas Day win:
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got two tickets to six games at Ball Arena and a couple beanies up for grabs in our Holiday Pack giveaway!
Enter to win now ⬇️
We’ve got two tickets to six games at Ball Arena and a couple beanies up for grabs in our Holiday Pack giveaway!
Enter to win now ⬇️ – 4:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Feliz Cumpleaños, Coach Jordi! 🎈🥳 pic.twitter.com/9uu1HCTBbL – 4:14 PM
