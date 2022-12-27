Nuggets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $7,756,846 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $7,930,191 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: KKSE 950AM
