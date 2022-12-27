Paolo Banchero felt helpless playing against Kevin Durant

Banchero has not looked like a typical rookie this season as he has looked like a veteran with his cool, calm demeanor. His primary matchup was against Durant (who had 45 points and and seven rebounds) and Banchero spoke on what the experience was like on the “Old Man and the Three” show: “Playing against KD (Durant) was my welcome to the NBA moment. I guard him for most of that game and it was really just nothing you can do. Some guys get to the line a bunch or play with the refs and get calls and that’s how they get 14 points from the line. KD was straight business. He wasn’t saying nothing to the refs, he was getting to the line, but he had 45 so most of those were buckets.”
Source: Nets Wire
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan for No. 15 on NBA all-time #NBA scoring list nypost.com/2022/12/27/net… via @nypostsports – 12:16 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant will finish at least 4th all-time in scoring. He’ll pass both Kobe and MJ. – 11:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan, moves into 15th place on NBA’s all-time scoring list
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 125, Cavaliers 117
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Cavs 125-117 to extend the win streak to nine games. KD, Kyrie Irving and T.J. Warren all played well. Nic Claxton with another big block. Team now heads to Atlanta then Charlotte, both very favorable. – 9:34 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Final: Brooklyn 125, Cavs 117. Darius Garland led all scorers with 46 points. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each had 32 points for Nets. – 9:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie and KD guide the Nets to their NINTH straight win 📈 pic.twitter.com/LqkaX2V733 – 9:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets hold on at the end to close out an impressive 125-117 road win over the Cavs. KD and Kyrie each finish with 32 points.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs drop this one to the Nets 125-117. Darius Garland finishes with 46, but it’s not enough to overcome KD and Kyrie combining for 64 points on 56.7% shooting. Nets also made 60% of their 3-point attempts. Cavs finish homestand at 4-2 and now drop to fourth in the East. – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
32 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
5-8 3P
Passes Tim Duncan on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/Uquw9n3Qql – 9:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Durant’s night is done. He fouls out with 1:54 and a 10-point lead for the Nets. He finishes with 32 points on 10-of-18 shooting. – 9:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Kevin Durant has his sixth foul with that one on #Cavs Darius Garland. He is done for the night. – 9:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
KD has his fifth. #Cavs get a stop. Take away a potential 3-point play. BIG. – 9:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant tonight:
— Passed Tim Duncan in all-time points
— Passed Kobe Bryant in all-time threes pic.twitter.com/6NBoGdDrTE – 9:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports, recently: “I get that other people don’t look at our roster as a championship roster, but when we get wins the way we get wins, you gotta pay attention to that.” Putting it on Cleveland right now sports.yahoo.com/nets-run-up-th… – 8:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie coming down the floor knocking down shots from all over now. He’s up to 25. So is KD. The Nets are up 19 on the Cavs and on the verge of completing their most dominant — and impressive — win of the year. – 8:53 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Brooklyn 91, Cavs 79. Kevin Durant has 25 for Nets. Darius Garland 28 for Cavs. – 8:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs down 91-79 to the Nets after three quarters here. Darius Garland has 28 for the Cavs and Donovan Mitchell has 15 but on 14 shot attempts. KD is going to start the fourth quarter on the bench and the Cavs are going to need to make a run here. – 8:46 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Nets close second quarter on 20-6 run and lead 64-49 at halftime. F T.J. Warren is killing Cavs off the bench with 15 points, while Kevin Durant has 16. Darius Garland has 18 for Cavs. – 8:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trailed the Nets 44-43 with 3:54 left in the first half.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant – with 14 points – now has 26,498 points for his career. He moved past Tim Duncan (26,496) into 15th place on the #NBA‘s all-time scoring list. Next up is Dominique Wilkins at 26,668. – 7:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Cavaliers have erased Brooklyn’s 13-point lead and trail the Nets, 44-43, on Darius Garland’s pull-up 3. Nic Claxton and Jarrett Allen are going at it. Kevin Durant is rolling but Kyrie Irving has yet to get going. Garland has 18. Second half is about to be elite. – 7:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kevin Durant just passed Tim Duncan on the all-time scoring list. He’s having an incredible season. – 7:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD just keeps rolling. He’s got 12 more in the first as the Nets get off to another solid start. Royce O’Neale continues his strong stretch with 10 points of his own. The Nets shot 56.5 percent from the field in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead the #Cavs 34-22 after one. They shot .565 and 5-of-9 from deep, getting a dozen from KD and ten from Royce O’Neale. Cleveland hit just .364. – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Brutal first quarter for the #Cavs. They’re down 34-22 to the Nets. Kevin Durant has 12 points and Royce O’Neale has 10 for Brooklyn. Garland has nine to lead the Cavs. – 7:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets‘ starters for tonight’s game at the #Cavs: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. #NBA – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Cleveland:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
With all the talk of the Serge Ibaka/Kendrick Perkins OKC days, here’s the only Ibaka locker room drama I was ever aware of:
The curious case of Serge’s missing water bottle.
Prime suspect: Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WwVoMLRBiA – 5:28 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATE
Brunson, Porzingis, Irving pic.twitter.com/pL5L903yIM – 1:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets star Kevin Durant on facing another contender tonight in Cleveland: “We all look for matchups in the regular season that means something. We all love the playoffs; so as close as we can get to that type of intensity, you want that in a regular season.” #Cavs #NBA – 1:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Kevin Durant the real MVP? 👀
More on this storyline
Serge Ibaka: When KD had a bad game you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game then you criticized him. You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media. I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far. -via Twitter @sergeibaka / December 27, 2022
“Most definitely,” Durant said. “You want to just show up every day, but at some point you got to celebrate some small wins, just like a win [over the Cavaliers]. It’s cool to celebrate that with your team. “So my career, to be able to you know pass an all-time great legend, somebody who shifted and changed the game is it’s something that I’ll call my folks about tonight and talk over and just reminisce on how we got here. So it’s pretty cool to do stuff like that and I want to celebrate those small things, but you know, keep pressing forward. I know I got more to do.” -via New York Post / December 27, 2022
Michael Scotto: Kevin Durant has passed Tim Duncan for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 26,498 points and counting. Dominique Wilkins is next on the list with 26,668 points. pic.twitter.com/3SVKxDNB1x -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 26, 2022
StatMuse: Paolo Banchero last 7 games: 31 PTS | 6 REB | 6 3P, 20 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST, 20 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST, 20 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST, 23 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST, 23 PTS | 5 REB | 2 STL, 20 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST .Give him the award already. pic.twitter.com/HjLKtqsyEw -via Twitter @statmuse / December 18, 2022
StatMuse: Paolo today: 31 PTS 6 REB 2 STL 6-7 3P (!) That’s 6 straight wins. Tied for most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/VH4mhnVMfq -via Twitter @statmuse / December 18, 2022
Dan Savage: Paolo Banchero said Eddie House’s comments made the team’s group chat, and while it’s never great to hear someone talk about your team that way, they’re not really concerned about what others think and just focused on getting better day by day. -via Twitter @Dan_Savage / December 18, 2022
