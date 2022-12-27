Rising belief that Kyle Kuzma will be traded

There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
There is rising belief leaguewide that Kyle Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline per @Marc Stein.
Stein says Kuzma is viewed as unlikely to re-sign with Washington when his contract expires this Summer, making a trade increasingly likely. – 6:18 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Imagine being Jordan Poole. Has Steph to mentor every night lol cheat code!!!! – 8:35 PM
Based on the rumbles I’ve heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation’s capital beyond this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 27, 2022
Some of the strongest sentiments circulating at the recent G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas pertained to Washington’s Kyle Kuzma. Among them: Kuzma (averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds) is widely regarded as a lock to become a free agent at season’s end after completing Year 2 of his three-year, $39 million contract. And: There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing. Based on the rumbles I’ve heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation’s capital beyond this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2022
Veteran players acknowledged that if they don’t build on Friday’s victory — and do it soon — that the front office may make significant moves at the deadline. The next six weeks indeed amount to an audition of sorts for a team that, until now, can cite its avalanche of injuries as an excuse for its struggles. Now that almost everyone is healthy, the clock is ticking. “That’s very clear,” Kuzma told The Athletic after the win. “I’m just speaking as a business right now. It’s tough for you to make decisions without a healthy team, and we’ve got to make up some ground. We’ve been injured a lot, but we’ve got a chance to rewrite some things. The trade deadline is in six weeks, and everyone in this locker room knows about that.” -via The Athletic / December 26, 2022
