Rising belief that Kyle Kuzma will be traded

Veteran players acknowledged that if they don’t build on Friday’s victory — and do it soon — that the front office may make significant moves at the deadline. The next six weeks indeed amount to an audition of sorts for a team that, until now, can cite its avalanche of injuries as an excuse for its struggles. Now that almost everyone is healthy, the clock is ticking. “That’s very clear,” Kuzma told The Athletic after the win. “I’m just speaking as a business right now. It’s tough for you to make decisions without a healthy team, and we’ve got to make up some ground. We’ve been injured a lot, but we’ve got a chance to rewrite some things. The trade deadline is in six weeks, and everyone in this locker room knows about that.” -via The Athletic / December 26, 2022