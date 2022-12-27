Rockets 62, Celtics 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-23) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Houston Rockets 62, Boston Celtics 67 (Q3 06:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
the rockets are so young they're basically all juniors. Just need to put tyty in pic.twitter.com/85sCc7QHhl – 9:00 PM
the rockets are so young they’re basically all juniors. Just need to put tyty in pic.twitter.com/85sCc7QHhl – 9:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Flagrant 1 foul after the review. 2 shots and the ball for Boston. JB at the line – 8:59 PM
Flagrant 1 foul after the review. 2 shots and the ball for Boston. JB at the line – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Rockets are so fun. Basically anything can, and often does, happen any game. Great plays, very funny bad plays and everything in between.
And when you watch enough, you catch little incremental improvements from earlier in the season. – 8:57 PM
The Rockets are so fun. Basically anything can, and often does, happen any game. Great plays, very funny bad plays and everything in between.
And when you watch enough, you catch little incremental improvements from earlier in the season. – 8:57 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr clubbing Jaylen Brown is not helping the recruiting process – 8:57 PM
Kevin Porter Jr clubbing Jaylen Brown is not helping the recruiting process – 8:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Assistant Coach Aaron Miles wants us to keep it simple and not overthink things in the second half.
Catch all the action on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/bEc88zeffL – 8:57 PM
Assistant Coach Aaron Miles wants us to keep it simple and not overthink things in the second half.
Catch all the action on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/bEc88zeffL – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. smashes Jaylen Brown in the face on a blocked shot attempt. Was a bit out of control. A flagrant foul could be coming. – 8:57 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. smashes Jaylen Brown in the face on a blocked shot attempt. Was a bit out of control. A flagrant foul could be coming. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. scored or set up 21 of the Rockets 28 second quarter points. He opened the second half with a pass to a Jalen Green 3. Porter with 17 points, six assists and no turnovers. – 8:51 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. scored or set up 21 of the Rockets 28 second quarter points. He opened the second half with a pass to a Jalen Green 3. Porter with 17 points, six assists and no turnovers. – 8:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The lob was deflected. @KJ Martin still slams it down.
The athleticism 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JzkVDf30u4 – 8:42 PM
The lob was deflected. @KJ Martin still slams it down.
The athleticism 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JzkVDf30u4 – 8:42 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Talking live about the game in Boston, Rockets down 56-49 at half. KPJ (17 points, 5 assists) and KJ (11 points) playing well, Jalen, Jabari both struggling.

playback.tv/rocketswatch – 8:40 PM
playback.tv/rocketswatch – 8:40 PM
Talking live about the game in Boston, Rockets down 56-49 at half. KPJ (17 points, 5 assists) and KJ (11 points) playing well, Jalen, Jabari both struggling.
playback.tv/rocketswatch – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 56-49 at the half
Brown – 19 points
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 6 points
Celtics – 40% FGs
Celtics – 8-28 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Porter – 17 points
Martin – 11 points
Green – 8 points
Rockets – 38.3% FGs
Rockets – 6-20 3Ps
Rockets – 9 TOs – 8:37 PM
Celtics lead 56-49 at the half
Brown – 19 points
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 6 points
Celtics – 40% FGs
Celtics – 8-28 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Porter – 17 points
Martin – 11 points
Green – 8 points
Rockets – 38.3% FGs
Rockets – 6-20 3Ps
Rockets – 9 TOs – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 56, Rockets 49 at half. Brown, Tatum combine for 35. Rest of Celtics 6 of 20. Rockets having all kinds of trouble with the Celtics defense. Rockets up to nine turnovers. KPJ with 17, his top scoring first half of season. Had 24 in second half last night. – 8:36 PM
Celtics 56, Rockets 49 at half. Brown, Tatum combine for 35. Rest of Celtics 6 of 20. Rockets having all kinds of trouble with the Celtics defense. Rockets up to nine turnovers. KPJ with 17, his top scoring first half of season. Had 24 in second half last night. – 8:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics with an 8-2 spurt to end the first half, now lead the Rockets 56-49 at halftime. Jaylen Brown has 19 points; Jayson Tatum has 16. Of all the halves I've watched this season, that was certainly one of them. – 8:35 PM
Celtics with an 8-2 spurt to end the first half, now lead the Rockets 56-49 at halftime. Jaylen Brown has 19 points; Jayson Tatum has 16. Of all the halves I’ve watched this season, that was certainly one of them. – 8:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM
Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have shot 8-28 from 3, but it feels like all but maybe 1 have come after a paint touch. Celtics lead by 7 heading into the break, but they could easily be up by much, much more – 8:34 PM
Celtics have shot 8-28 from 3, but it feels like all but maybe 1 have come after a paint touch. Celtics lead by 7 heading into the break, but they could easily be up by much, much more – 8:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown-Tatum P&R, Tatum dish to Horford on the short roll for 3. Great finish to the half as #Celtics' drive and kick game picked up. 56-49 BOS. – 8:34 PM
Brown-Tatum P&R, Tatum dish to Horford on the short roll for 3. Great finish to the half as #Celtics‘ drive and kick game picked up. 56-49 BOS. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Silas is going to age double or triple the amount of years he coaches the Rockets. Some of their turnovers are hilariously awful. – 8:34 PM
Stephen Silas is going to age double or triple the amount of years he coaches the Rockets. Some of their turnovers are hilariously awful. – 8:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
gets engaged, gets buckets 💍
shoutout @Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/Rmhy4xdei4 – 8:34 PM
gets engaged, gets buckets 💍
shoutout @Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/Rmhy4xdei4 – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Rockets won't/don't/can't defend multiple actions from teams. That's a common thing with young teams. Celtics have to stay committed to attacking the paint and moving the ball. – 8:31 PM
The Rockets won’t/don’t/can’t defend multiple actions from teams. That’s a common thing with young teams. Celtics have to stay committed to attacking the paint and moving the ball. – 8:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon's weird season struggling around the rim continues. He entered tonight 52.1% from the field and 48.5% in the paint. #Celtics – 8:27 PM
Brogdon’s weird season struggling around the rim continues. He entered tonight 52.1% from the field and 48.5% in the paint. #Celtics – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics and Rockets have played a million weird games over the years. It used to be Boston trying to muck the game up to throw Houston out of rhythm.

This isn't that. This is just a mess. – 8:26 PM
This isn’t that. This is just a mess. – 8:26 PM
Celtics and Rockets have played a million weird games over the years. It used to be Boston trying to muck the game up to throw Houston out of rhythm.
This isn’t that. This is just a mess. – 8:26 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford and Smart always get so mad when the refs don't hurry up and give them the ball after an opponent turns it over out of bounds lol – 8:25 PM
Horford and Smart always get so mad when the refs don’t hurry up and give them the ball after an opponent turns it over out of bounds lol – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three turnovers in a row for Boston. Getting really, really sloppy here in Q2. – 8:24 PM
Three turnovers in a row for Boston. Getting really, really sloppy here in Q2. – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
At least once or twice per game, Jabari Smith jumps up on a driving player and shocks them with his length. He's really figuring stuff out pretty quickly now. Rockets have a good one in him. – 8:22 PM
At least once or twice per game, Jabari Smith jumps up on a driving player and shocks them with his length. He’s really figuring stuff out pretty quickly now. Rockets have a good one in him. – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through more than seven second-quarter minutes, every Rockets point in the quarter was scored by Kevin Porter Jr. or off his assists. Green at the table to return for several minutes. – 8:22 PM
Through more than seven second-quarter minutes, every Rockets point in the quarter was scored by Kevin Porter Jr. or off his assists. Green at the table to return for several minutes. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
17-2-4 for Kevin Porter Jr., showing out and keeping the #Rockets within a possession for most of this first half in Boston. – 8:21 PM
17-2-4 for Kevin Porter Jr., showing out and keeping the #Rockets within a possession for most of this first half in Boston. – 8:21 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
what in god's name is this wonderwall remix playing in the celtics arena – 8:20 PM
what in god’s name is this wonderwall remix playing in the celtics arena – 8:20 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
find yourself a big that can dish it like this 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jert17DdZU – 8:20 PM
find yourself a big that can dish it like this 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jert17DdZU – 8:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are 4-20 from 3, 8-13 from 2. I think the 2-pointers are there for the taking – 8:19 PM
Celtics are 4-20 from 3, 8-13 from 2. I think the 2-pointers are there for the taking – 8:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are 1-12 on 3s since starting 3-8, which is keeping the Rockets in the game. C's shooting 8-13 on 2s. – 8:18 PM
Celtics are 1-12 on 3s since starting 3-8, which is keeping the Rockets in the game. C’s shooting 8-13 on 2s. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Trip to Boston brings memories of late dad for Rockets coach Stephen Silas ift.tt/ueDZfjb – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Trip to Boston brings memories of late dad for Rockets coach Stephen Silas ift.tt/ueDZfjb – 8:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
tough bucket 💪
@Kevin Porter | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/tpFg3lrkZT – 8:17 PM
tough bucket 💪
@Kevin Porter | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/tpFg3lrkZT – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
KPJ keeping the Rockets in the game. He has 15, 10 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter. Mathews hit a couple 3s but that its for the bench so far. – 8:16 PM
KPJ keeping the Rockets in the game. He has 15, 10 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter. Mathews hit a couple 3s but that its for the bench so far. – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great pass by Rob on a nice cut by Tatum.
More off-ball cutting please. The Rockets aren’t going to have those covered very often. – 8:16 PM
Great pass by Rob on a nice cut by Tatum.
More off-ball cutting please. The Rockets aren’t going to have those covered very often. – 8:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What an assist by Robert Williams above the break to Tatum cutting baseline. Easily his best pass since returning from injury. – 8:14 PM
What an assist by Robert Williams above the break to Tatum cutting baseline. Easily his best pass since returning from injury. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Porter Jr is getting calls on drives that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would love to get. – 8:14 PM
Kevin Porter Jr is getting calls on drives that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would love to get. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics not named Jaylen Brown are 1 for 13 from three.
But it’s the Rockets so game is tied anyway. – 8:14 PM
Celtics not named Jaylen Brown are 1 for 13 from three.
But it’s the Rockets so game is tied anyway. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
7 rebounds in 6 minutes for Robert Williams. Been really active. – 8:12 PM
7 rebounds in 6 minutes for Robert Williams. Been really active. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Silas is trying stuff now. Bruno Fernando and Josh Christopher haven't played much non-garbage time recently, but getting some minutes here. – 8:12 PM
Stephen Silas is trying stuff now. Bruno Fernando and Josh Christopher haven’t played much non-garbage time recently, but getting some minutes here. – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of my first @BostonSportsBSJ features was about former #Celtics C Bruno Fernando, the loudest in every locker room he's been in. Unsurprisingly, as he returned with the #Rockets today, he was getting a loud pre-game workout in outside Houston's LR: bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/09/04/cel… – 8:12 PM
One of my first @BostonSportsBSJ features was about former #Celtics C Bruno Fernando, the loudest in every locker room he’s been in. Unsurprisingly, as he returned with the #Rockets today, he was getting a loud pre-game workout in outside Houston’s LR: bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/09/04/cel… – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don't know if enough people will appreciate how hard it is to challenge a floater and then still get back in the play to grab the rebound like Rob Williams just did.

He's such a ceiling raiser for Boston. – 8:10 PM
He’s such a ceiling raiser for Boston. – 8:10 PM
I don’t know if enough people will appreciate how hard it is to challenge a floater and then still get back in the play to grab the rebound like Rob Williams just did.
He’s such a ceiling raiser for Boston. – 8:10 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics shot 58.8 percent Sunday; Bucks shot an even 50 pct.
Two minutes into 2nd quarter tonight, Celts are at 33.3 pct; Rockets are 34.5.
Can’t say for sure, but from where I’m sitting, the rims appear to be in the same place. – 8:10 PM
Celtics shot 58.8 percent Sunday; Bucks shot an even 50 pct.
Two minutes into 2nd quarter tonight, Celts are at 33.3 pct; Rockets are 34.5.
Can’t say for sure, but from where I’m sitting, the rims appear to be in the same place. – 8:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Nice job by Derrick White of attacking the last couple of possessions. C's got a little 3 happy after a few early ones fell and they needed some easier scores – 8:09 PM
Nice job by Derrick White of attacking the last couple of possessions. C’s got a little 3 happy after a few early ones fell and they needed some easier scores – 8:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams just completely bit on a pump fake and got left in the dust, then just caught up and hung in the air for 5 minutes to somehow block the shot by the same guy. That's wild. – 8:08 PM
Rob Williams just completely bit on a pump fake and got left in the dust, then just caught up and hung in the air for 5 minutes to somehow block the shot by the same guy. That’s wild. – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I feel like Robert Williams has bitten on every pump fake since his return – 8:08 PM
I feel like Robert Williams has bitten on every pump fake since his return – 8:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes in
Rockets: 21
Celtics: 22
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xiRwDFCPXA – 8:05 PM
12 minutes in
Rockets: 21
Celtics: 22
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xiRwDFCPXA – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston shot like crap from deep in Q1 at just 4-of-16. They did make 5-of-9 inside the arc. – 8:05 PM
Boston shot like crap from deep in Q1 at just 4-of-16. They did make 5-of-9 inside the arc. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 22-21 after one
Brown – 15 points
Tatum – 5 points
White – 4 rebounds
Celtics – 36% FGs
Celtics – 4-16 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Green – 5 points
Porters – 5 points
Martin – 5 points
Rockets – 34.8% FGs
Rockets – 5-14 3Ps
Rockets – 5 TOs – 8:04 PM
Celtics lead 22-21 after one
Brown – 15 points
Tatum – 5 points
White – 4 rebounds
Celtics – 36% FGs
Celtics – 4-16 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Green – 5 points
Porters – 5 points
Martin – 5 points
Rockets – 34.8% FGs
Rockets – 5-14 3Ps
Rockets – 5 TOs – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 22, Rockets 21 after one. After a good start, Rockets had made 2 of 15 shots over seven plus minutes before a Mathews 3. Sengun took just one shot with the Celtics sending double teams. Jaylen Brown with 15. – 8:03 PM
Celtics 22, Rockets 21 after one. After a good start, Rockets had made 2 of 15 shots over seven plus minutes before a Mathews 3. Sengun took just one shot with the Celtics sending double teams. Jaylen Brown with 15. – 8:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 22-21 on the Rockets after the first quarter. C's shot 36% while the Rockets were at 34.8%. No free throws and only 4 fouls called so far, so I expect that to change quickly in the second. – 8:03 PM
Celtics up 22-21 on the Rockets after the first quarter. C’s shot 36% while the Rockets were at 34.8%. No free throws and only 4 fouls called so far, so I expect that to change quickly in the second. – 8:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First quarter playing time for Garrison Mathews with Eric Gordon out. TyTy Washington Jr. also in. Silas said he made that switch, rather than just for the recent games, and wants to look at it for a while. – 8:01 PM
First quarter playing time for Garrison Mathews with Eric Gordon out. TyTy Washington Jr. also in. Silas said he made that switch, rather than just for the recent games, and wants to look at it for a while. – 8:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Rockets going ultra small with Usman Garuba as their tallest player vs. Rob, Tatum and Grant. – 8:01 PM
#Rockets going ultra small with Usman Garuba as their tallest player vs. Rob, Tatum and Grant. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is getting his shots up (11 attempts already), but he’s made over half of them. So, I guess it’s working?
I’d like to see him do a little more off-ball cutting. He’s an elite cutter when he sets his mind to it. And Boston has the passers to get him shots at the rim. – 7:59 PM
Jaylen Brown is getting his shots up (11 attempts already), but he’s made over half of them. So, I guess it’s working?
I’d like to see him do a little more off-ball cutting. He’s an elite cutter when he sets his mind to it. And Boston has the passers to get him shots at the rim. – 7:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Don't even wait for summer 2024, the Rockets should just start recruiting Jaylen Brown right now – 7:59 PM
Don’t even wait for summer 2024, the Rockets should just start recruiting Jaylen Brown right now – 7:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Four steals already for the Celtics in the first quarter against the Rockets. C's currently on a 17-6 run to lead 22-18. – 7:58 PM
Four steals already for the Celtics in the first quarter against the Rockets. C’s currently on a 17-6 run to lead 22-18. – 7:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Many a great look missing on both ends. But the Rockets up to five turnovers, Celtics none. Rockets have made 2 of their past 11 shots as Celtics on 17-5 run in six minutes. – 7:58 PM
Many a great look missing on both ends. But the Rockets up to five turnovers, Celtics none. Rockets have made 2 of their past 11 shots as Celtics on 17-5 run in six minutes. – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
1st quarter Jaylen is back… 15 points so far. Boston 8 points off 5 Rockets turnovers. – 7:57 PM
1st quarter Jaylen is back… 15 points so far. Boston 8 points off 5 Rockets turnovers. – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man. It's easy to forget sometimes how ridiculous of a dunker Jaylen Brown is. Maybe the best in #Celtics history? – 7:56 PM
Oh man. It’s easy to forget sometimes how ridiculous of a dunker Jaylen Brown is. Maybe the best in #Celtics history? – 7:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari from the corner 🎯
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/KGNxrKmbkq – 7:55 PM
Bari from the corner 🎯
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/KGNxrKmbkq – 7:55 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With his son Stephen here coaching Houston, the Celtics run a Paul Silas tribute video during the game's first timeout. Nice touch. – 7:54 PM
With his son Stephen here coaching Houston, the Celtics run a Paul Silas tribute video during the game’s first timeout. Nice touch. – 7:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot throwing the oop‼️
@Kevin Porter 🤝 @KJ Martin pic.twitter.com/bzQ0ks6YkZ – 7:53 PM
Scoot throwing the oop‼️
@Kevin Porter 🤝 @KJ Martin pic.twitter.com/bzQ0ks6YkZ – 7:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics honor the late Paul Silas as his son Stephen takes the floor tonight to coach the Rockets. The team handed out Silas pins before the game. pic.twitter.com/vXhiA9O4xJ – 7:52 PM
Celtics honor the late Paul Silas as his son Stephen takes the floor tonight to coach the Rockets. The team handed out Silas pins before the game. pic.twitter.com/vXhiA9O4xJ – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics honoring Paul Silas with his son
Celtics honoring Paul Silas with his son Stephen here coaching the Rockets pic.twitter.com/uNalJC06hk – 7:52 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Part of #Rockets game plan is to take advantage of lack of rim protection for Celtics. Clearly looking for Sengun early in the possession. Houston has taken advantage of Sengun getting deep post position, creating some open corner and above-the-break 3s. – 7:52 PM
Part of #Rockets game plan is to take advantage of lack of rim protection for Celtics. Clearly looking for Sengun early in the possession. Houston has taken advantage of Sengun getting deep post position, creating some open corner and above-the-break 3s. – 7:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics with a Paul Silas tribute video during the first time out. Very nicely done. He was, as Johnny Most put it, “Big Paul” here, with Westphal, “Small Paul.” – 7:51 PM
Celtics with a Paul Silas tribute video during the first time out. Very nicely done. He was, as Johnny Most put it, “Big Paul” here, with Westphal, “Small Paul.” – 7:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
wasting no time
@Jalen Green 🤝 @Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/zfbwdI4bJp – 7:51 PM
wasting no time
@Jalen Green 🤝 @Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/zfbwdI4bJp – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When the ball moves, Boston is getting great shots. When it’s a one or no-pass possession, they don’t get good looks.
Basketball is a pretty simple game sometimes. – 7:50 PM
When the ball moves, Boston is getting great shots. When it’s a one or no-pass possession, they don’t get good looks.
Basketball is a pretty simple game sometimes. – 7:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re looking to build off of Sunday’s performance against the Bucks.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/e8c25MQZiL – 7:49 PM
We’re looking to build off of Sunday’s performance against the Bucks.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/e8c25MQZiL – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This looks like the night the #Celtics will get their turnovers up. #Rockets tossing away entry after entry to Boston defenders. – 7:49 PM
This looks like the night the #Celtics will get their turnovers up. #Rockets tossing away entry after entry to Boston defenders. – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Confidence goes a long way for Houston, and the Celtics are giving the Rockets confidence by giving them wide open looks from 3. – 7:48 PM
Confidence goes a long way for Houston, and the Celtics are giving the Rockets confidence by giving them wide open looks from 3. – 7:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown has the Celtics’ first 7 points before that Tatum 3. Marcus Smart assisted on a couple of Brown’s buckets, too. – 7:48 PM
Jaylen Brown has the Celtics’ first 7 points before that Tatum 3. Marcus Smart assisted on a couple of Brown’s buckets, too. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This was the worry for the Celtics. Coming off a big, emotional win and a young, bad team in town on a B2B. Boston just isn’t locked in at all yet. – 7:48 PM
This was the worry for the Celtics. Coming off a big, emotional win and a young, bad team in town on a B2B. Boston just isn’t locked in at all yet. – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
So far, Celtics have had Horford on Sengun only briefly. Mostly Smart, Brown and Tatum, with doubles when he gets it inside. Rockets looking for him but having trouble getting the ball to the post against quick defenders. – 7:47 PM
So far, Celtics have had Horford on Sengun only briefly. Mostly Smart, Brown and Tatum, with doubles when he gets it inside. Rockets looking for him but having trouble getting the ball to the post against quick defenders. – 7:47 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Celtics announce Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game against #Rockets due to eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the team in his absence. @SportsTalk790 – 7:45 PM
Celtics announce Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game against #Rockets due to eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the team in his absence. @SportsTalk790 – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
All these years later, I still see Al Horford and think about how close the Rockets came to signing him in 2016. Moved on to Ryan Anderson when the didn’t get Horford. Would they have won a championship had they landed him? – 7:42 PM
All these years later, I still see Al Horford and think about how close the Rockets came to signing him in 2016. Moved on to Ryan Anderson when the didn’t get Horford. Would they have won a championship had they landed him? – 7:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game against Houston due to eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the team in his absence. – 7:41 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game against Houston due to eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the team in his absence. – 7:41 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Joe Mazzulla’s eyes looked insanely uncomfortable in his pre-game interview with Abby Chin on NBC Sports Boston. – 7:37 PM
Joe Mazzulla’s eyes looked insanely uncomfortable in his pre-game interview with Abby Chin on NBC Sports Boston. – 7:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics say Joe Mazzulla will not be on the sidelines tonight due to eye irritation. Damon Stoudemire will coach the team tonight. – 7:37 PM
Celtics say Joe Mazzulla will not be on the sidelines tonight due to eye irritation. Damon Stoudemire will coach the team tonight. – 7:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will NOT coach this evening because of eye irritation. (He was squinting badly during his pre-game media session). Damon Stoudamire will coach in his place. #Rockets – 7:34 PM
#Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will NOT coach this evening because of eye irritation. (He was squinting badly during his pre-game media session). Damon Stoudamire will coach in his place. #Rockets – 7:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla won’t coach tonight due to eye irritation and Damon Stoudamire will take over tonight, Celtics announce. Mazzulla was squinting and looked like he was struggling with something pregame. – 7:34 PM
Joe Mazzulla won’t coach tonight due to eye irritation and Damon Stoudamire will take over tonight, Celtics announce. Mazzulla was squinting and looked like he was struggling with something pregame. – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics announce that Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight against the Rockets because of an eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics. – 7:33 PM
Celtics announce that Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight against the Rockets because of an eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics. – 7:33 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics tonight in place of Joe Mazzulla, who has eye irritation. – 7:33 PM
Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics tonight in place of Joe Mazzulla, who has eye irritation. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics just announced that Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game due to eye irritation. Damon Stoudamire will coach tonight. – 7:33 PM
The Celtics just announced that Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game due to eye irritation. Damon Stoudamire will coach tonight. – 7:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla won’t coach tonight because of an eye irritation, per the Celtics. Damon Stoudamire takes his place now. – 7:32 PM
Joe Mazzulla won’t coach tonight because of an eye irritation, per the Celtics. Damon Stoudamire takes his place now. – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Robert Williams III, who was questionable with an illness, cleared to play for the Celtics against the Rockets. Payton Pritchard, who was also questionable, out with a bruised right thigh. – 7:26 PM
Robert Williams III, who was questionable with an illness, cleared to play for the Celtics against the Rockets. Payton Pritchard, who was also questionable, out with a bruised right thigh. – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trip to Boston brings memories of late dad for Rockets coach Stephen Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:24 PM
Trip to Boston brings memories of late dad for Rockets coach Stephen Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 in Boston tonight!
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MX09QDabJE – 7:16 PM
Starting 5 in Boston tonight!
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MX09QDabJE – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Rockets starters:
Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith Jr.
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr. – 7:06 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Rockets starters:
Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith Jr.
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr. – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics starters: Tatum, Brown, Horford, White, Smart. – 7:06 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics starters: Tatum, Brown, Horford, White, Smart. – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rockets at Celtics – TD Garden – December 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Houston – Jalen Green, Kevin Porter, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
OUT: Boston: Pritchard, Gallinari Houston – Tate, Gordon pic.twitter.com/v6GBeUaGub – 7:02 PM
Rockets at Celtics – TD Garden – December 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Houston – Jalen Green, Kevin Porter, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
OUT: Boston: Pritchard, Gallinari Houston – Tate, Gordon pic.twitter.com/v6GBeUaGub – 7:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Question from Grant Williams as he and Blake Griffin kicked a soccer ball around in the locker room pre-game: Who’s the best #Celtics media soccer player? – 6:56 PM
Question from Grant Williams as he and Blake Griffin kicked a soccer ball around in the locker room pre-game: Who’s the best #Celtics media soccer player? – 6:56 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Stats:
– Jalen Green has played in 100 games in his career, scoring 20+ points in 45 games.
– Over the past four games, Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 5.5 APG while
shooting 74.4%. – 6:50 PM
#Rockets Stats:
– Jalen Green has played in 100 games in his career, scoring 20+ points in 45 games.
– Over the past four games, Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 5.5 APG while
shooting 74.4%. – 6:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back-to-back hoops means back-to-back fire fits 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ibbHZ88Ppl – 6:10 PM
back-to-back hoops means back-to-back fire fits 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ibbHZ88Ppl – 6:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: His first words were “Jo Jo.” When he got into coaching, Red Auerbach tried to talk him out of it. Rockets coach Stephen Silas returns to Boston, where his family ties remain strong si.com/nba/2022/12/27… – 6:09 PM
NEW: His first words were “Jo Jo.” When he got into coaching, Red Auerbach tried to talk him out of it. Rockets coach Stephen Silas returns to Boston, where his family ties remain strong si.com/nba/2022/12/27… – 6:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics created a commemorative pin for Paul Silas for tonight’s game and his son Stephen, the #Rockets coach, is wearing the pin along with his Bill Russell pin. pic.twitter.com/rzwO8Kb727 – 6:06 PM
The #Celtics created a commemorative pin for Paul Silas for tonight’s game and his son Stephen, the #Rockets coach, is wearing the pin along with his Bill Russell pin. pic.twitter.com/rzwO8Kb727 – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. Robert Williams remains questionable. – 5:58 PM
Payton Pritchard has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. Robert Williams remains questionable. – 5:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard is OUT tonight. Robert Williams remains questionable for now. – 5:57 PM
Payton Pritchard is OUT tonight. Robert Williams remains questionable for now. – 5:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
No Payton Pritchard tonight because of a thigh contusion, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
No Payton Pritchard tonight because of a thigh contusion, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Payton Pritchard is out tonight and Rob Williams is questionable, per Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Payton Pritchard is out tonight and Rob Williams is questionable, per Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla was asked about presumably eventually getting Rob Williams back in the starting lineup:
“Umm…are we gonna do that? It depends on what’s best for the team at the time and what’s best for him.” – 5:55 PM
Joe Mazzulla was asked about presumably eventually getting Rob Williams back in the starting lineup:
“Umm…are we gonna do that? It depends on what’s best for the team at the time and what’s best for him.” – 5:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla says we’re turning teams over at a higher rate because we’re playing with “more active hands,” and because we’re playing more aggressively thanks to Rob Williams’ return to the lineup. – 5:54 PM
Joe Mazzulla says we’re turning teams over at a higher rate because we’re playing with “more active hands,” and because we’re playing more aggressively thanks to Rob Williams’ return to the lineup. – 5:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the higher field goal percentage in the first half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:27 PM
Which team will have the higher field goal percentage in the first half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Rockets are as bad of a team as the #Celtics will see this year. 27th in offense, 28th in defense. Still, some intriguing things happening in DEC
14th in defense. Only -3.3 per 100
Alperen Sengun: 14 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.9 APG (consider the offense, role) 1.8 TO
Jabari Smith 44.4% FG – 5:03 PM
#Rockets are as bad of a team as the #Celtics will see this year. 27th in offense, 28th in defense. Still, some intriguing things happening in DEC
14th in defense. Only -3.3 per 100
Alperen Sengun: 14 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.9 APG (consider the offense, role) 1.8 TO
Jabari Smith 44.4% FG – 5:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard (thigh) who was present at shootaround, but sitting on the side is questionable tonight, as is Robert Williams (illness), who I didn’t see.
Eric Gordon (groin) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) are out for Houston. #Celtics #Rockets – 4:02 PM
Payton Pritchard (thigh) who was present at shootaround, but sitting on the side is questionable tonight, as is Robert Williams (illness), who I didn’t see.
Eric Gordon (groin) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) are out for Houston. #Celtics #Rockets – 4:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Headed to the east coast vs. Celtics tonight 🛫
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/bsDMg5xnhs – 3:30 PM
Headed to the east coast vs. Celtics tonight 🛫
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/bsDMg5xnhs – 3:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Re-upping this from Sunday; if the Celtics can win the homestand’s final two games (Houston tonight, LA Clippers Thursday), they’ll win an NBA-best 60 in the calendar year 2022.
It would be just the 3rd time since 1987 they’ve done that.
(They needed 87 games to win 62 in 2017) pic.twitter.com/ULONvfv5Qa – 2:18 PM
Re-upping this from Sunday; if the Celtics can win the homestand’s final two games (Houston tonight, LA Clippers Thursday), they’ll win an NBA-best 60 in the calendar year 2022.
It would be just the 3rd time since 1987 they’ve done that.
(They needed 87 games to win 62 in 2017) pic.twitter.com/ULONvfv5Qa – 2:18 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Houston rockets past the Bulls; produces their largest margin of victory for the season. Kids, I don’t know what’s wrong with these kids today. Why can’t they be like us, perfect in every way.
bit.ly/3YOd9yO – 1:52 PM
Houston rockets past the Bulls; produces their largest margin of victory for the season. Kids, I don’t know what’s wrong with these kids today. Why can’t they be like us, perfect in every way.
bit.ly/3YOd9yO – 1:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon out vs. Celtics tonight in the second half of the back-to-back. – 1:37 PM
Rockets guard Eric Gordon out vs. Celtics tonight in the second half of the back-to-back. – 1:37 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.