Rockets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,443,305 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Ball movement proves to be the key ift.tt/ad8D7ig3:18 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
The #NBA Night of double-doubles, with Valanciunas, Nurkic, Sengun, and Zubac recording one each
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:17 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
The #NBA Night of double-doubles, with Valanciunas, Nurkic, Sengun, and Zubac with one each
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:16 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Alperen Sengun sometimes makes us think if he should be a point guard instead 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/tyISieLpBL2:45 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Alperen Sengun couldn’t do anything wrong tonight 😁
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/khIbv9EMj11:34 AM

