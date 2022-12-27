Rockets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,443,305 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Alperen Sengun sometimes makes us think if he should be a point guard instead 😳

🎥 @NBATV 2:45 AM Alperen Sengun sometimes makes us think if he should be a point guard instead 😳🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/tyISieLpBL