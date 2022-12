Serge Ibaka to Kendrick Perkins: 'You cheated and didn't respect the game'

Serge Ibaka: When KD had a bad game you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game then you criticized him. You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media. I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far. -via Twitter @sergeibaka / December 27, 2022