Serge Ibaka to Kendrick Perkins: 'You cheated and didn't respect the game'

Serge Ibaka: If I was 30 in OKC I guess I am 45 now? The truth is I never lied about my age and I work extremely hard everyday without cheating and I have never been suspended. Everyone in the league knows that. You cheated and didn’t respect the game. Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ.
Source: Twitter @sergeibaka
Source: Twitter @sergeibaka
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
2 words… Jacque Vaughn. That locker room is competing for him and the Brooklyn Nets are serious ladies and gentlemen. Maybe he should’ve been the guy all along! Carry on… – 10:24 PM
2 words… Jacque Vaughn. That locker room is competing for him and the Brooklyn Nets are serious ladies and gentlemen. Maybe he should’ve been the guy all along! Carry on… – 10:24 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
TJ Warren out here looking like he did doing Bubble Season!!!! God Bless America. – 8:03 PM
TJ Warren out here looking like he did doing Bubble Season!!!! God Bless America. – 8:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
With all the talk of the Serge Ibaka/Kendrick Perkins OKC days, here’s the only Ibaka locker room drama I was ever aware of:
The curious case of Serge’s missing water bottle.
Prime suspect: Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WwVoMLRBiA – 5:28 PM
With all the talk of the Serge Ibaka/Kendrick Perkins OKC days, here’s the only Ibaka locker room drama I was ever aware of:
The curious case of Serge’s missing water bottle.
Prime suspect: Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WwVoMLRBiA – 5:28 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Did you say spreading lies at @Serge Ibaka ? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho… – 4:09 PM
Did you say spreading lies at @Serge Ibaka ? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho… – 4:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Perk taking an “in all seriousness” tone when he spoke and now hiding behind “it was a joke” is pathetic. Perpetuating garbage. – 4:01 PM
Perk taking an “in all seriousness” tone when he spoke and now hiding behind “it was a joke” is pathetic. Perpetuating garbage. – 4:01 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jokic stole Christmas Day and represented for all the Wack Bodies around the world… serving the Suns a casual 41-15-15 with the W!!! Carry the hell on… – 1:42 AM
Jokic stole Christmas Day and represented for all the Wack Bodies around the world… serving the Suns a casual 41-15-15 with the W!!! Carry the hell on… – 1:42 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
The Warriors pulled a Memphis on Memphis tonight. They whooped that ass and talked shit to them while doing it. God Bless America – 10:53 PM
The Warriors pulled a Memphis on Memphis tonight. They whooped that ass and talked shit to them while doing it. God Bless America – 10:53 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jayson Tatum kicked Giannis ass today!!!! I mean smoked Deer Meat. Carry on… – 7:40 PM
Jayson Tatum kicked Giannis ass today!!!! I mean smoked Deer Meat. Carry on… – 7:40 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Merry Christmas from The Perkins Family!!!! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/t8XzrLrHga – 4:24 PM
Merry Christmas from The Perkins Family!!!! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/t8XzrLrHga – 4:24 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
And people really have the nerve to say that Lebron ain’t that damn Skilled 🤣🤣🤣 Merry Christmas and Carry on… – 3:25 PM
And people really have the nerve to say that Lebron ain’t that damn Skilled 🤣🤣🤣 Merry Christmas and Carry on… – 3:25 PM
More on this storyline
During an ESPN broadcast, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins made a tasteless joke at the expense of Milwaukee Bucks big man Serge Ibaka. Perkins was discussing his time in Oklahoma City with Ibaka and other former teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. He noted how each player was either 23 years or younger before the 2011-12 campaign. He then alleged that Ibaka was “probably 30 at the time” because “certain individuals lie” about their age. -via For The Win / December 27, 2022
Serge Ibaka: Hey @KendrickPerkins , I count my blessings every day and I don’t usually react to comments about me. But It’s disappointing to hear someone I shared a locker room with spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media. You can talk about my game If I don’t play well, I will never have a problem with that. But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation. -via Twitter @sergeibaka / December 27, 2022
Serge Ibaka: When KD had a bad game you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game then you criticized him. You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media. I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far. -via Twitter @sergeibaka / December 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.