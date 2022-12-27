Spurs 53, Thunder 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (11-22) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-19) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 53, Oklahoma City Thunder 61 (Q2 03:00)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good Isaiah Joe game and some of the best defense we have seen him play in OKC, staying absolutely attached to his man. – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is very animated and pleading with the refs that he did not travel. – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort is not having his best offensive night so far. Mike Muscala just hit another mobile three though after Kenrich Williams scrapped to create the possession. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New chance for the Spurs to end their double digit losing streak.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 62% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-20 when trailing by double digits – 8:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on triple double watch.
5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists halfway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
11 assists on the night, as the Thunder continues to share the ball! 💥
For our team, for our city. Vote Thunder: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/zwn1EBrrw5 – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I could watch Josh Giddey pass all day, what a great job to get that t oWiggins who gets an and-one off a goal tend. – 8:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is shooting just 43 percent at the rim so far tonight, still hold a seven point lead. OKC is shooting 85 percent from beyond the arc. – 8:47 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Gregg Popovich just picked up back-to-back techs and was ejected. Fun fact: The Thunder are now +17 in technical foul points this season. Hat tip to @ParisNLawson. – 8:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey starting the second quarter with Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley. Let’s see if the stagger works to grow this lead. – 8:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Moose knocks down the three at the buzzer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c3ngj6i6i9 – 8:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tough way to end 1Q, with Muscala draining a step-back 3 over Richardson to give OKC a 38-33 lead.
Muscala’s 3 made OKC 5 of 6 from deep. Overall, they shot 66.7 (12 of 18) from floor.
Nice yeoman’s work by Collins with 6 pts in 6 minutes on 3 of 3 (two putbacks & a hook). – 8:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Thunder by 5
Vassell 10 pts
SGA 12 pts
OKC +8 from the FT line pic.twitter.com/oTj7BbXRLk – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Playing “All Star” by Smash Mouth in 2022 is peak Thunder 💀 – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are playing a remixed version of hit Smash Mouth song “All-Star” to promote voting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into the all-star game. Now that is what I call marketing. Give everyone a raise. – 8:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 38, Spurs 33
SGA – 12 points, 4 assists
Giddey – 5 points, 3 assists
Vassell – 10 points
Collins – 6 points – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala just popped a three with .6 seconds left in the quarter to give OKC a 38-33 lead heading into the second. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The 1st quarter isn’t even over and SGA is already 6-of-7 from the FT line – 8:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Back-to-back triples for the boys in blue 👌 pic.twitter.com/ydcrvKcRrC – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins just made a great bounce pass to a cutting Isaiah Joe who got hacked. OKC extends their lead to 33-31. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley since I started wearing New Balances: 5 points in seven minutes of action including that corner triple. – 8:31 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Isaiah Joe is required to carry this with him at all times pic.twitter.com/ffikUpNLjc – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe gets in and splashes a three. interesting lineup for OKC:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Isaiah Joe
Tre Mann
Darius Bazley
Mike Muscala – 8:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs up 20-19 after trailing by 7 a few times.
Vassell with 8 points on 3 of 3 (2 of 2 from deep). – 8:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Amazing dump off pass by Josh Giddey to set up the electric dunk by Jalen Williams which is becoming a nightly thing. – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Hot footwork gets the Thunder going early! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mB9A9AcMLS – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey became the second youngest player (20 years and 78 days) to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, behind only LeBron James (19 years and 326 days old.)
Big time. – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley brings the ball up, bounces it back to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trailing, who fires it over to Giddey in the slot for 3, perfect possession. Giddey is up to five points. – 8:17 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Via @ThunderPR: Josh Giddey is the second youngest player (20 years and 78 days) to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, behind only LeBron James (19 years and 326 days old.) – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey became the second youngest player (20 years and 78 days) to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, behind only LeBron James (19 years and 326 days old.) Per Thunder PR – 8:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Josh Giddey became the second youngest player (20 years and 78 days) to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, behind only LeBron James (19 years and 326 days old.) – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is helped off the floor, and is taken straight to the locker room. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is really hurt, he has not gotten up off the floor and immediately called to the bench for help. – 8:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Prior to tonight’s tip, Jalen Williams received his Western Conference Rookie of the Month award for October and November. pic.twitter.com/FwifaHs8Ns – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley and Jalen Williams just hit a cool dance move during the starting lineups, earlier Mark Daigneault complimented Bazley’s ability to sing, we know Bazley can rap, a true entertainer. – 8:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the Digital Arena during the game for a shot at a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack! 💪 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/YPURn0S2HA – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley and Jalen Williams just hit a cool dance move during the starting lineups, earlier Mark Daigneault complimented Bazley’s ability to sing, we know Bazley can wrap, a true entertainer. – 8:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thunder starters: Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, J. Williams, Pokusevski. – 8:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams finally receives his award for Oct/Nov Western Conference Rookie of the Month: pic.twitter.com/W3JX774UTs – 8:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is awarded his Western Conference Rookie of the Month award for Oct/Nov before the start of Tonight’s spurs game. pic.twitter.com/hb2FEbuJXh – 7:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski
Spurs starters:
Johnson
Sochan
Poeltl
Vassell
Jones – 7:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated Spurs injury report:
Keldon Johnson (lower back tightness) has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Doug McDermott (right knee soreness) has been downgraded from questionable to out. – 7:44 PM
Updated Spurs injury report:
Keldon Johnson (lower back tightness) has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Doug McDermott is out tonight per Spurs.
Keldon Johnson is available to play – 7:38 PM
Doug McDermott is out tonight per Spurs.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When I think of Thunder basketball, I think of My Chemical Romance pic.twitter.com/74Rl295NrD – 7:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on #Spurs fans buying more than 50,000 tickets so far for the Alamodome game next month: “The Alamodome has a special place in their heart…It’s like a once a once in a lifetime sort of event for the fans and they have really warmed up to the idea, so it’s pretty cool.” – 7:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the security guard hold a pen for him for after his warm ups, he takes it back and gets to work signing for fans. pic.twitter.com/PDECpdXCkG – 6:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pop calls new Thunder Assistant “a piece of work…he quickly becomes beloved” – 6:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the team was really into Aleksej Pokusevski’s birthday. He said the rookies had to sing happy birthday but the rookies this year “hearts aren’t in it…they’re flat.” and complimented Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Darius Bazley’s singing ability. – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on his communication with Kameron Woods and an injury update on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “he is still a ways away…he isn’t moving like a basketball player right now.” Said JRE is still “week to week” pic.twitter.com/GmkViZCAcp – 6:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Spursday! 🏀 Call Your Shot for a chance at 2 Plaza Level tickets to a Spurs Game!
🔗 https://t.co/8mi9I9KuVO pic.twitter.com/io2LWAFc88 – 6:23 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Watching some Jazz-Spurs & have rewound this play 5 times. Wish there was a baseline view to see how Clarkson got faked out so badly. pic.twitter.com/Wtaz4kUYi3 – 6:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort on Jaylin Williams triple-double and experience in the G-League pic.twitter.com/kTFAADAD37 – 5:55 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will look to notch their second straight victory tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-thunder-… – 5:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is adjusting to the adjustments
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/27/jos… – 5:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs announced a little while ago they’ve surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for the Jan. 13 game against the Warriors at the Alamodome, the most tickets ever sold for a Spurs game. – 4:50 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Malaki Branham has finally started to connect from the outside as of late, but that’s really only part of the story.
Over the last few games the Spurs have trusted the rookie enough to give him ball-handling responsibilities, and so far it’s paying off.
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-malaki… – 4:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs say they’ve sold 50,000-plus tickets for their return to the Alamodome on Jan. 13 vs. GSW.
The club is striving to draw more than 62,046 to set an NBA record set by Atlanta when it hosted Chicago in 1998. Only 3 games in league history been attended by more than 50,000. – 4:30 PM
Spurs say they’ve sold 50,000-plus tickets for their return to the Alamodome on Jan. 13 vs. GSW.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I am fascinated by the process of the Thunder assigning players to the G-League and how it works so well, so I wrote this story about the planned assignments and why they are effective:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/27/pro… – 4:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Warriors game on Jan. 13 in return to the Alamodome during 50th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/AKn6vEAlrE – 4:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have sold 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 home game against Golden State at the Alamodome. They need a crowd that tops 62,046 to set an NBA record.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:20 PM
The Spurs say they have sold 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 home game against Golden State at the Alamodome. They need a crowd that tops 62,046 to set an NBA record.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods what the dialog between him and Mark Daigneault is like when these planned assignments like Tre Mann pop up “It is cohesive, always a plan, me and Mark talk pretty regularly so those conversations are free flowing and in the normal day-to-day.” – 3:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kameron Woods told me of Jaylin Williams triple-double “I was really impressed. He does such a good job vocally leading us, the big thing for him as much as we throw the ball to him he did not have any turnovers.” – 3:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams with the Blue today
21 points
14 rebounds
12 assists
3 steals
JWill showing off his playmaking chops to notch his first triple double. pic.twitter.com/qdvWh9Kqzb – 3:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Connecting and celebrating young change makers 🙌
Last night, we were honored to have Mikey and his family at the game! Mikey’s commitment to serving and supporting the members of his community through his annual blanket and food drive is amazing and admirable! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NB6dqAMaUp – 3:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Blue 112, Skyforce 108
Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists
Lindy Waters III: 21 points, 3/7 from 3
Eugene Omoruyi: 13 points, 5 rebounds – 3:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Story on Jaylin Williams first career triple-double and all the little things he does that can really help the NBA club in the future:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/27/jay… – 3:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a few days off, the Thunder returns to action to take on the San Antonio Spurs. OKC will look to apply high-pressure defense and efficient offensive possessions, against a disciplined Spurs squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/0lTHDUWkzB – 2:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams collects a triple double in his G League game today:
15 points – 11 rebounds – 10 assists – 2:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams checks back in to start the fourth quarter on triple-double watch. He has 13 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. – 2:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Why did the Utah Jazz drop one in San Antonio last night?
I try to explain in the story below. Please read – theathletic.com/4037302/2022/1… – 2:27 PM
Why did the Utah Jazz drop one in San Antonio last night?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Devin Vassell on Tre Jones’ helping the Spurs secure a 4-point win over the Jazz with back-to-back driving baskets in the final 35 seconds:
“He’s probably one of the fastest people in the NBA. Good luck trying to stay in front of him.” – 2:21 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tonight in OKC:
OUT
– Blake Wesley (on assignment)
– Dominick Barlow (Two-Way)
QUESTIONABLE
– Keldon Johnson (back tightness)
– Doug McDermott (knee soreness) – 2:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs injury report for tonight at OKC:
Barlow (G League/two-way, out)
Wesley (G League, out)
K. Johnson (lower back tightness, questionable)
McDermott (right knee soreness, questionable) – 2:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for tonight @ OKC:
Questionable
Keldon Johnson (low back tightness)
Doug McDermott (right knee soreness)
Out in G-League
Barlow
Wesley – 2:13 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Blake Wesley has been assigned to the Austin Spurs, per team.
Unclear at this point if he’ll be called back up when San Antonio returns from this quick roadie to OKC, but at the very least he’ll be getting some practices under his belt in the meantime. – 2:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blake Wesley has been assigned to the Austin Spurs per SA Spurs – 2:04 PM
