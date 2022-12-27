Suns 45, Grizzlies 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (19-15) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-12) at FedExForum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022

Phoenix Suns 45, Memphis Grizzlies 35 (Q2 05:22)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Foul on Brooks. Then he did a little shuffle in front of referee.

Paul bucket. 8:59 PM Foul on Brooks. Then he did a little shuffle in front of referee.Paul bucket. #Suns up 40-33. #Grizzlies

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Josh Okogie is good for at least one absurdly athletic hustle highlight on a nightly basis at this point – Josh Okogie is good for at least one absurdly athletic hustle highlight on a nightly basis at this point – 8:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are OK with Morant taking jumpers and he seems OK with it too. Wonder when he changes his mindset. – Suns are OK with Morant taking jumpers and he seems OK with it too. Wonder when he changes his mindset. – 8:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Brooks on Paul.

Landale already set two screens to get Brooks off Paul.

Brooks on Paul.Landale already set two screens to get Brooks off Paul. #Suns up 38-33 after Landale 3. – 8:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul called for foul on Morant.

Being reviewed for flagrant. Morant landed on Paul’s’ foot when coming down on jump shot. #Grizzlies – 8:55 PM Paul called for foul on Morant.Being reviewed for flagrant. Morant landed on Paul’s’ foot when coming down on jump shot. #Suns

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have made 24 of their last 100 3-point attempts. – The Grizzlies have made 24 of their last 100 3-point attempts. – 8:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul was amped after that play leading to a catch-and-shoot 3. Great physicality and hustle followed by selfless ball movement. This game has been ugly, but Suns are showing a ton of fight – Chris Paul was amped after that play leading to a catch-and-shoot 3. Great physicality and hustle followed by selfless ball movement. This game has been ugly, but Suns are showing a ton of fight – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul talking to Landale.

When he came off pick-and-roll, he was looking for Landale, but pass was deflected.

Next possession: Paul 3 off ball movement.

Paul just gave remaining starters five and saying “Yeah, Yeah. Chris Paul talking to Landale.When he came off pick-and-roll, he was looking for Landale, but pass was deflected.Next possession: Paul 3 off ball movement. #Suns 33-29. Timeout Memphis.Paul just gave remaining starters five and saying “Yeah, Yeah. #Grizzlies . – 8:52 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Bane is starting to find his rhythm a little bit 8:50 PM Bane is starting to find his rhythm a little bit pic.twitter.com/gQp90CB4ti

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Scott Foster is Scott Fostering all over Phoenix again. – Scott Foster is Scott Fostering all over Phoenix again. – 8:49 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

NLE Choppa just helped Brandon Clarke up and the crowd loved it. – NLE Choppa just helped Brandon Clarke up and the crowd loved it. – 8:48 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Jumping from a Philly game to a Phoenix game is kind of jarring. Basically the same record, but one team is just all sloppy nonsense and the other is crisp and beautiful down to the last detail. – Jumping from a Philly game to a Phoenix game is kind of jarring. Basically the same record, but one team is just all sloppy nonsense and the other is crisp and beautiful down to the last detail. – 8:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 23, MEM 22

Bridges: 7 Pts, 2-4 FG

Landale: 5 Pts, 2-2 FG

Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb

Bane: 7 Pts – End of 1Q: PHX 23, MEM 22Bridges: 7 Pts, 2-4 FGLandale: 5 Pts, 2-2 FGAyton: 4 Pts, 2 RebBane: 7 Pts – 8:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, the Suns have responded with a 20-5 run. They trailed the Nuggets 26-11 before responding with a 23-3 run last game too – After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, the Suns have responded with a 20-5 run. They trailed the Nuggets 26-11 before responding with a 23-3 run last game too – 8:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Pretty good start defensively for the Suns. That’s where the work has to really start and there were good signs of some progress in Denver until the closing stretch. – Pretty good start defensively for the Suns. That’s where the work has to really start and there were good signs of some progress in Denver until the closing stretch. – 8:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.

Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. #Suns up 16-13. – 8:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

the art of the ball fakeskiii 🥽

🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/dDNJq4w3EP – 8:27 PM the art of the ball fakeskiii 🥽

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.

Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. #Suns up 13-11. – 8:27 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Grizzlies are playing like that Xmas Day loss knocked the wind out of them. – Grizzlies are playing like that Xmas Day loss knocked the wind out of them. – 8:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies and Taylor Jenkins are switching things up.

This is the first time this season Ziaire Williams is ahead of John Konchar in the rotation. Williams is in the game midway through the first quarter.

Konchar has scored 1 point in the last 3 games. – The Grizzlies and Taylor Jenkins are switching things up.This is the first time this season Ziaire Williams is ahead of John Konchar in the rotation. Williams is in the game midway through the first quarter.Konchar has scored 1 point in the last 3 games. – 8:24 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Halfway through the first quarter, things already getting chippy.

And as a shock to everyone, Dillon Brooks was near the ruckus. – Halfway through the first quarter, things already getting chippy.And as a shock to everyone, Dillon Brooks was near the ruckus. – 8:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Well deserved long staredown for Torrey Craig anytime you block someone’s shot off them out of bounds that’s cool enough for at least a few extra seconds – Well deserved long staredown for Torrey Craig anytime you block someone’s shot off them out of bounds that’s cool enough for at least a few extra seconds – 8:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Torrey Craig with the swat on Dillon Brooks and then the two have words after the fact. THAT’S the type of fight we’ve been wanting to see from the Suns with guys out – Torrey Craig with the swat on Dillon Brooks and then the two have words after the fact. THAT’S the type of fight we’ve been wanting to see from the Suns with guys out – 8:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jock Landale has always been a much more effective 3-point shooter from the corner. Just tough to manufacture looks from that area of the floor as a pick-and-pop big – Jock Landale has always been a much more effective 3-point shooter from the corner. Just tough to manufacture looks from that area of the floor as a pick-and-pop big – 8:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Another slow start for the Suns, down 8-0 early after Ja Morant’s 3 – Another slow start for the Suns, down 8-0 early after Ja Morant’s 3 – 8:15 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Scott Foster just called a shot clock violation against the Grizzlies with 0.3 left on the shot clock 8:14 PM Scott Foster just called a shot clock violation against the Grizzlies with 0.3 left on the shot clock pic.twitter.com/u4hz7LH1Nm

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Did the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies set the tone for this eight-game homestand?

We’re about to find out 8:07 PM Did the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies set the tone for this eight-game homestand?We’re about to find out nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Fun fact:

Ja Morant and Kennedy Chandler wear the same shoe size. So even though you won’t see Ja wearing Kobe 6s and KD IVs anymore, let’s just say those shoes will still be squeaking inside FedExForum. – Fun fact:Ja Morant and Kennedy Chandler wear the same shoe size. So even though you won’t see Ja wearing Kobe 6s and KD IVs anymore, let’s just say those shoes will still be squeaking inside FedExForum. – 8:01 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

And here are your starting lineups for the day after Boxing Day: PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Jock Landale.

Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.

Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – And here are your starting lineups for the day after Boxing Day: PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Jock Landale.Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your officials for tonight’s Suns-Grizzlies game — Scott Foster, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Nate Green. Hey, Your officials for tonight’s Suns-Grizzlies game — Scott Foster, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Nate Green. Hey, @badunclep — try to remember the time of the season and be kind to those who are unbiased in calling the fouls and traveling. – 7:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Suns-Grizzlies! Join us for the pregame show here:

https://t.co/si3qyaUaPh pic.twitter.com/d38HDrqTty – 7:28 PM We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Suns-Grizzlies! Join us for the pregame show here:

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:

1. In studio with the Sports Junkies

Then…

Gonna join

How to get the book 7:10 PM Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:1. In studio with the Sports Junkies @1067theFan at 9 amThen…Gonna join @kray1voice and @AnnMeyers in person on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at the start the second quarter of Wizards-Suns.How to get the book amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr…

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

back at crib we got a new aquamane shirt 〽️ 7:08 PM back at crib we got a new aquamane shirt 〽️ pic.twitter.com/wWmkA4bqCX

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I thought we saw the grit and the toughness.”

Monty Williams on #Suns play in #NBAXmas OT loss at Denver. 7:02 PM “I thought we saw the grit and the toughness.”Monty Williams on #Suns play in #NBAXmas OT loss at Denver. pic.twitter.com/1JQZ03w8nj

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Better never than now is what you wish for.”

Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.

Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies 6:59 PM “Better never than now is what you wish for.”Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PiUnsb3rkK

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think we figured it out.”

Taylor Jenkins on #Grizzlies matchups vs. #Suns w/o Devin Booker for 2nd time in 3 games.

Won in Phoenix by 25 Friday.

Will face Suns two more times after tonight: MLK Day in Memphis and Jan. 22 in PHX.

Booker (groin) home for further evalation. 6:55 PM “I think we figured it out.”Taylor Jenkins on #Grizzlies matchups vs. #Suns w/o Devin Booker for 2nd time in 3 games.Won in Phoenix by 25 Friday.Will face Suns two more times after tonight: MLK Day in Memphis and Jan. 22 in PHX.Booker (groin) home for further evalation. pic.twitter.com/DaxDnnimNQ

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

FINAL: Memphis 38, Utah State 10

Nine straight years in which Tiger football has finished with a record that’s .500 or better. – FINAL: Memphis 38, Utah State 10Nine straight years in which Tiger football has finished with a record that’s .500 or better. – 6:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll see.”

Monty Williams on who he’ll start for Devin Booker (groin), who is back in Phoenix for further evaluation.

I’m guessing either Damion Lee, but it could be Josh Okogie OR he could play big to match Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

Thoughts? #Suns #Grizzlies 6:38 PM “We’ll see.”Monty Williams on who he’ll start for Devin Booker (groin), who is back in Phoenix for further evaluation.I’m guessing either Damion Lee, but it could be Josh Okogie OR he could play big to match Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.Thoughts? #Suns #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Yk5N7uN08N

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I asked Taylor Jenkins about the possibility of seeing David Roddy tonight. He said his message to Roddy is to stay ready, and he likes what Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are doing. – I asked Taylor Jenkins about the possibility of seeing David Roddy tonight. He said his message to Roddy is to stay ready, and he likes what Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are doing. – 6:26 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflecting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at 6:00 PM Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflecting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmAilM Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/t7y7BU2DF5

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Many thanks to ⁦@SteveAndJohnnie⁩ ⁦@WGNRadio⁩ for the invite -reflects ting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at 5:55 PM Many thanks to ⁦@SteveAndJohnnie⁩ ⁦@WGNRadio⁩ for the invite -reflects ting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmzKwe Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/SakqejTf4I

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. 5:48 PM Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. m.youtube.com/watch?v=79Ms_U…

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are 16-18. Next seven games:

vs. Charlotte

vs. Utah

vs. Portland

vs. Atlanta

vs. Detroit

vs. Orlando

vs. Phoenix

What’s their record by Jan. 11? – Warriors are 16-18. Next seven games:vs. Charlottevs. Utahvs. Portlandvs. Atlantavs. Detroitvs. Orlandovs. PhoenixWhat’s their record by Jan. 11? – 5:15 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

game day poster 🔥 download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:

🔹Top of grand lobby stairs

🔹Top of north escalator

🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7

@SylvamoCo | Download: pic.twitter.com/Lgy30rjQLq – 4:50 PM game day poster 🔥 download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:🔹Top of grand lobby stairs🔹Top of north escalator🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/BjDn8NAnjx

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Most complete half of football Memphis has played against an FBS team since … the first half against Houston?

(It’s only a jinx if you let it become one)

Regardless, very encouraging performance. Memphis making an overmatched Utah St. team look overmatched. – Most complete half of football Memphis has played against an FBS team since … the first half against Houston?(It’s only a jinx if you let it become one)Regardless, very encouraging performance. Memphis making an overmatched Utah St. team look overmatched. – 4:46 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last home game, Ziaire Williams played 22 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | pic.twitter.com/w2sXMDhnjf – 4:40 PM During the last home game, Ziaire Williams played 22 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Ziaire Williams

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Before arrive for the game tonight:

📱Update your Memphis Grizzlies app

📱Log into your Ticketmaster account on the app to access your tickets – Before arrive for the game tonight:📱Update your Memphis Grizzlies app📱Log into your Ticketmaster account on the app to access your tickets – 4:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

run it back.

🆚 @suns

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn

⏰ 7pm

📱 Make sure to have updated your Grizzlies app – run it back.🆚 @suns⏰ 7pm📱 Make sure to have updated your Grizzlies app – 4:15 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Memphis looks pretty sharp aside from the OL issues the first few drives. – Memphis looks pretty sharp aside from the OL issues the first few drives. – 4:15 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies game today will go on as planned amid the water problems. The only change to concessions for tonight’s game will be the absence of fountain drinks, but canned/bottled beverages will be sold. – The Grizzlies game today will go on as planned amid the water problems. The only change to concessions for tonight’s game will be the absence of fountain drinks, but canned/bottled beverages will be sold. – 4:04 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

You would never know Ryan Silverfield was a very successful OL coach at Memphis while watching this version of Memphis football. Tigers having to roll Henigan out of the pocket regularly facing a 4 man Utah St rush because they’re so leaky up front. – You would never know Ryan Silverfield was a very successful OL coach at Memphis while watching this version of Memphis football. Tigers having to roll Henigan out of the pocket regularly facing a 4 man Utah St rush because they’re so leaky up front. – 3:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaren Jackson Jr this season:

— 1st in BPG

— 1st in SPG + BPG

— Best defender on a top 3 defense

+250 @PointsBetUSA to win DPOY. 3:19 PM Jaren Jackson Jr this season:— 1st in BPG— 1st in SPG + BPG— Best defender on a top 3 defense+250 @PointsBetUSA to win DPOY. pic.twitter.com/uBFGPkZpBz

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Injuries suck. Just pray for his health and just hope he comes back healthy and hope he’s OK.” Mikal Bridges.

3:12 PM “Injuries suck. Just pray for his health and just hope he comes back healthy and hope he’s OK.” Mikal Bridges. #Suns update: Devin Booker back in Phoenix for further evaluation of left groin strain. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral