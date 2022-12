Suns 45, Grizzlies 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

#Suns injury update:Devin Booker (groin) back in Phoenix for further evaluation.Landry Shamet (Achilles) was walking gingerly.Cameron Payne (foot) hopes to return during 6-game road trip.Cam Johnson (knee) on road trip.Watched Payne/Johnson workout after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/FgNcYQr8GB

“Injuries suck. Just pray for his health and just hope he comes back healthy and hope he’s OK.” Mikal Bridges. #Suns update: Devin Booker back in Phoenix for further evaluation of left groin strain. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

The Grizzlies game today will go on as planned amid the water problems. The only change to concessions for tonight’s game will be the absence of fountain drinks, but canned/bottled beverages will be sold. – 4:04 PM

During the last home game, Ziaire Williams played 22 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Ziaire Williams

Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflecting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmAilM Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/t7y7BU2DF5

I asked Taylor Jenkins about the possibility of seeing David Roddy tonight. He said his message to Roddy is to stay ready, and he likes what Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are doing. – 6:26 PM

“We’ll see.”Monty Williams on who he’ll start for Devin Booker (groin), who is back in Phoenix for further evaluation.I’m guessing either Damion Lee, but it could be Josh Okogie OR he could play big to match Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.Thoughts? #Suns #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Yk5N7uN08N

“I think we figured it out.”Taylor Jenkins on #Grizzlies matchups vs. #Suns w/o Devin Booker for 2nd time in 3 games.Won in Phoenix by 25 Friday.Will face Suns two more times after tonight: MLK Day in Memphis and Jan. 22 in PHX.Booker (groin) home for further evalation. pic.twitter.com/DaxDnnimNQ

“Better never than now is what you wish for.”Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PiUnsb3rkK

“I thought we saw the grit and the toughness.”Monty Williams on #Suns play in #NBAXmas OT loss at Denver. pic.twitter.com/1JQZ03w8nj

Your officials for tonight’s Suns-Grizzlies game — Scott Foster, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Nate Green. Hey, @badunclep — try to remember the time of the season and be kind to those who are unbiased in calling the fouls and traveling. – 7:44 PM

And here are your starting lineups for the day after Boxing Day: PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Jock Landale.Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM

Fun fact:Ja Morant and Kennedy Chandler wear the same shoe size. So even though you won’t see Ja wearing Kobe 6s and KD IVs anymore, let’s just say those shoes will still be squeaking inside FedExForum. – 8:01 PM

Jock Landale has always been a much more effective 3-point shooter from the corner. Just tough to manufacture looks from that area of the floor as a pick-and-pop big – 8:16 PM

Torrey Craig with the swat on Dillon Brooks and then the two have words after the fact. THAT’S the type of fight we’ve been wanting to see from the Suns with guys out – 8:20 PM

Well deserved long staredown for Torrey Craig anytime you block someone’s shot off them out of bounds that’s cool enough for at least a few extra seconds – 8:20 PM

Halfway through the first quarter, things already getting chippy.And as a shock to everyone, Dillon Brooks was near the ruckus. – 8:21 PM

The Grizzlies and Taylor Jenkins are switching things up.This is the first time this season Ziaire Williams is ahead of John Konchar in the rotation. Williams is in the game midway through the first quarter.Konchar has scored 1 point in the last 3 games. – 8:24 PM

Grizzlies are playing like that Xmas Day loss knocked the wind out of them. – 8:27 PM

Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. #Suns up 16-13. – 8:28 PM

Pretty good start defensively for the Suns. That’s where the work has to really start and there were good signs of some progress in Denver until the closing stretch. – 8:32 PM

After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, the Suns have responded with a 20-5 run. They trailed the Nuggets 26-11 before responding with a 23-3 run last game too – 8:32 PM

Jumping from a Philly game to a Phoenix game is kind of jarring. Basically the same record, but one team is just all sloppy nonsense and the other is crisp and beautiful down to the last detail. – 8:47 PM

Chris Paul talking to Landale.When he came off pick-and-roll, he was looking for Landale, but pass was deflected.Next possession: Paul 3 off ball movement. #Suns 33-29. Timeout Memphis.Paul just gave remaining starters five and saying “Yeah, Yeah. #Grizzlies . – 8:52 PM

Chris Paul was amped after that play leading to a catch-and-shoot 3. Great physicality and hustle followed by selfless ball movement. This game has been ugly, but Suns are showing a ton of fight – 8:53 PM

Paul called for foul on Morant.Being reviewed for flagrant. Morant landed on Paul’s’ foot when coming down on jump shot. #Suns

Brooks on Paul.Landale already set two screens to get Brooks off Paul. #Suns up 38-33 after Landale 3. – 8:58 PM

Suns are OK with Morant taking jumpers and he seems OK with it too. Wonder when he changes his mindset. – 8:58 PM

Josh Okogie is good for at least one absurdly athletic hustle highlight on a nightly basis at this point – 8:59 PM

Foul on Brooks. Then he did a little shuffle in front of referee.Paul bucket. #Suns up 40-33. #Grizzlies

