Suns 45, Grizzlies 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (19-15) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-12) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Phoenix Suns 45, Memphis Grizzlies 35 (Q2 05:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Foul on Brooks. Then he did a little shuffle in front of referee.
Paul bucket. #Suns up 40-33. #Grizzlies – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie is good for at least one absurdly athletic hustle highlight on a nightly basis at this point – 8:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are OK with Morant taking jumpers and he seems OK with it too. Wonder when he changes his mindset. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brooks on Paul.
Landale already set two screens to get Brooks off Paul.
#Suns up 38-33 after Landale 3. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul called for foul on Morant.
Being reviewed for flagrant. Morant landed on Paul’s’ foot when coming down on jump shot. #Suns #Grizzlies – 8:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was amped after that play leading to a catch-and-shoot 3. Great physicality and hustle followed by selfless ball movement. This game has been ugly, but Suns are showing a ton of fight – 8:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG GUARD 🦄
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/ApWNzCn7ea – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul talking to Landale.
When he came off pick-and-roll, he was looking for Landale, but pass was deflected.
Next possession: Paul 3 off ball movement. #Suns 33-29. Timeout Memphis.
Paul just gave remaining starters five and saying “Yeah, Yeah. #Grizzlies. – 8:52 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Bane is starting to find his rhythm a little bit pic.twitter.com/gQp90CB4ti – 8:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NLE Choppa just helped Brandon Clarke up and the crowd loved it. – 8:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jumping from a Philly game to a Phoenix game is kind of jarring. Basically the same record, but one team is just all sloppy nonsense and the other is crisp and beautiful down to the last detail. – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-1 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/CXbkoCBNFc – 8:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 23, MEM 22
Bridges: 7 Pts, 2-4 FG
Landale: 5 Pts, 2-2 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Bane: 7 Pts – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
read that junt like a safety @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/FwHE8pNs7D – 8:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Ayton with the reverse finish. 💪
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/8QeElDflZe – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Clear path foul on Washington Jr.
Jones splits FTs. #Suns up 23-16. – 8:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal from deep. 👌
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/OMXBK72Srm – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, the Suns have responded with a 20-5 run. They trailed the Nuggets 26-11 before responding with a 23-3 run last game too – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns trailed 8-0 early.
Answered with 9-0 run.
Now up 20-13. Have scored seven points off five #Grizzlies turnovers.
Bridges 7. Memphis 1-of-5 from 3. – 8:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pretty good start defensively for the Suns. That’s where the work has to really start and there were good signs of some progress in Denver until the closing stretch. – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.
Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. #Suns up 16-13. – 8:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the art of the ball fakeskiii 🥽
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/dDNJq4w3EP – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Washington Jr. in for Paul. Guarding Morant.
Morant drove by him, but stepped out of bounds. #Suns up 13-11. – 8:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies are playing like that Xmas Day loss knocked the wind out of them. – 8:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies and Taylor Jenkins are switching things up.
This is the first time this season Ziaire Williams is ahead of John Konchar in the rotation. Williams is in the game midway through the first quarter.
Konchar has scored 1 point in the last 3 games. – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns team huddle before taking court at #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/QK3Uor6spH – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Dillon Brooks. #Suns #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/2Y530oK3wp – 8:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Halfway through the first quarter, things already getting chippy.
And as a shock to everyone, Dillon Brooks was near the ruckus. – 8:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Shoot the rock, Jock. Five early points for Landale. pic.twitter.com/S2R54zH9VN – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well deserved long staredown for Torrey Craig anytime you block someone’s shot off them out of bounds that’s cool enough for at least a few extra seconds – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig with the swat on Dillon Brooks and then the two have words after the fact. THAT’S the type of fight we’ve been wanting to see from the Suns with guys out – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale has always been a much more effective 3-point shooter from the corner. Just tough to manufacture looks from that area of the floor as a pick-and-pop big – 8:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/8edul7Vb7K – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Another slow start for the Suns, down 8-0 early after Ja Morant’s 3 – 8:15 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Scott Foster just called a shot clock violation against the Grizzlies with 0.3 left on the shot clock pic.twitter.com/u4hz7LH1Nm – 8:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Did the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies set the tone for this eight-game homestand?
We’re about to find out nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fun fact:
Ja Morant and Kennedy Chandler wear the same shoe size. So even though you won’t see Ja wearing Kobe 6s and KD IVs anymore, let’s just say those shoes will still be squeaking inside FedExForum. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE vs. @Phoenix Suns
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/APUofpMnlq – 7:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starting lineups for the day after Boxing Day: PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Jock Landale.
Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for tonight’s Suns-Grizzlies game — Scott Foster, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Nate Green. Hey, @badunclep — try to remember the time of the season and be kind to those who are unbiased in calling the fouls and traveling. – 7:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big memphis. big 12. let’s get right. pic.twitter.com/g9avF9jmA3 – 7:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Suns-Grizzlies! Join us for the pregame show here:
https://t.co/si3qyaUaPh pic.twitter.com/d38HDrqTty – 7:28 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:
1. In studio with the Sports Junkies @1067theFan at 9 am
Then…
Gonna join @kray1voice and @AnnMeyers in person on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at the start the second quarter of Wizards-Suns.
How to get the book amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr… – 7:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
back at crib we got a new aquamane shirt 〽️ pic.twitter.com/wWmkA4bqCX – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I thought we saw the grit and the toughness.”
Monty Williams on #Suns play in #NBAXmas OT loss at Denver. pic.twitter.com/1JQZ03w8nj – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Better never than now is what you wish for.”
Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.
Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PiUnsb3rkK – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tie dye x man.
@Xavier Tillman | @cintronworld pic.twitter.com/ZngCALIMB6 – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think we figured it out.”
Taylor Jenkins on #Grizzlies matchups vs. #Suns w/o Devin Booker for 2nd time in 3 games.
Won in Phoenix by 25 Friday.
Will face Suns two more times after tonight: MLK Day in Memphis and Jan. 22 in PHX.
Booker (groin) home for further evalation. pic.twitter.com/DaxDnnimNQ – 6:55 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 38, Utah State 10
Nine straight years in which Tiger football has finished with a record that’s .500 or better. – 6:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on who he’ll start for Devin Booker (groin), who is back in Phoenix for further evaluation.
I’m guessing either Damion Lee, but it could be Josh Okogie OR he could play big to match Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.
Thoughts? #Suns #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Yk5N7uN08N – 6:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Taylor Jenkins about the possibility of seeing David Roddy tonight. He said his message to Roddy is to stay ready, and he likes what Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are doing. – 6:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflecting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmAilM Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/t7y7BU2DF5 – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflects ting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmzKwe Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/SakqejTf4I – 5:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first team all staring contest 👀 @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/CpjBBWnNfJ – 5:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 12: @skinwade joins to discuss the possibility of a Christian Wood extension (and how the Mavs should proceed if it doesn’t happen), whether the Grizzlies are indeed fine in the West and the Nuggets perhaps having some say in that. m.youtube.com/watch?v=79Ms_U… – 5:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Cameron Payne looks to return during six-game road trip https://t.co/S2H9ERomyu via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpOPt2U8ma – 5:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 16-18. Next seven games:
vs. Charlotte
vs. Utah
vs. Portland
vs. Atlanta
vs. Detroit
vs. Orlando
vs. Phoenix
What’s their record by Jan. 11? – 5:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game day poster 🔥 download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:
🔹Top of grand lobby stairs
🔹Top of north escalator
🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/BjDn8NAnjx pic.twitter.com/Lgy30rjQLq – 4:50 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Most complete half of football Memphis has played against an FBS team since … the first half against Houston?
(It’s only a jinx if you let it become one)
Regardless, very encouraging performance. Memphis making an overmatched Utah St. team look overmatched. – 4:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Ziaire Williams played 22 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/w2sXMDhnjf – 4:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Before arrive for the game tonight:
📱Update your Memphis Grizzlies app
📱Log into your Ticketmaster account on the app to access your tickets – 4:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
run it back.
🆚 @suns
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
⏰ 7pm
📱 Make sure to have updated your Grizzlies app – 4:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis looks pretty sharp aside from the OL issues the first few drives. – 4:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies game today will go on as planned amid the water problems. The only change to concessions for tonight’s game will be the absence of fountain drinks, but canned/bottled beverages will be sold. – 4:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
You would never know Ryan Silverfield was a very successful OL coach at Memphis while watching this version of Memphis football. Tigers having to roll Henigan out of the pocket regularly facing a 4 man Utah St rush because they’re so leaky up front. – 3:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr this season:
— 1st in BPG
— 1st in SPG + BPG
— Best defender on a top 3 defense
+250 @PointsBetUSA to win DPOY. pic.twitter.com/uBFGPkZpBz – 3:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Injuries suck. Just pray for his health and just hope he comes back healthy and hope he’s OK.” Mikal Bridges.
#Suns update: Devin Booker back in Phoenix for further evaluation of left groin strain. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury update:
Devin Booker (groin) back in Phoenix for further evaluation.
Landry Shamet (Achilles) was walking gingerly.
Cameron Payne (foot) hopes to return during 6-game road trip.
Cam Johnson (knee) on road trip.
Watched Payne/Johnson workout after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/FgNcYQr8GB – 2:36 PM
