Suns vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,882,600 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,119,557 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!