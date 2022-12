Austin Reaves expects to command more than what Alex Caruso got?

On a recent episode of the Late Night Lake Show podcast, Jovan Buha of The Athletic offered a peek behind the curtain of what free agency could entail for Reaves and the Lakers. “From what I’ve heard on that, it’s going to be more than Caruso money, that’s for sure. It’s going to be double digits.” For reference, the deal that Caruso signed with the Bulls was a 4-year, $36,980,000 contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $9.25 million per year. The “double digits” part would likely mean it’s going to be at least $10 million dollars.Source: Jacob Rude @ Silverscreenandroll.com