Austin Reaves expects to command more than what Alex Caruso got?

On a recent episode of the Late Night Lake Show podcast, Jovan Buha of The Athletic offered a peek behind the curtain of what free agency could entail for Reaves and the Lakers. “From what I’ve heard on that, it’s going to be more than Caruso money, that’s for sure. It’s going to be double digits.” For reference, the deal that Caruso signed with the Bulls was a 4-year, $36,980,000 contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $9.25 million per year. The “double digits” part would likely mean it’s going to be at least $10 million dollars.
Source: Jacob Rude @ Silverscreenandroll.com
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green will be available on limited minutes against the Bucks tonight.
Derrick Jones Jr. and Alex Caruso still unavailable, although Caruso has cleared concussion protocol. – 6:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. out vs. Bucks. Javonte Green in, will be limited to shorter stints
Caruso cleared concussion protocol, so is now just dealing with shoulder sprain. Billy Donovan said Caruso is feeling better, but still enough discomfort + reinjury risk to hold out – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso is out vs. Bucks. Derrick Jones Jr. too.
Javonte Green is back. – 6:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and DJ out, Javonte Green is in against the Bucks tonight. – 6:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves (right ankle soreness) and Dennis Schröder (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Miami.
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE. – 6:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announce Austin Reaves (right ankle soreness) and Dennis Schröder (left foot soreness) are available tonight in Miami. – 6:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves (right ankle soreness) and Dennis Schröder (left foot soreness) are both available to play tonight at Miami.
LeBron is still warming up; should have an update on him soon. – 6:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
No Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday for the Bucks tonight.
Leveling things out a bit as the Bulls could be missing Javonte Green (questionable), Alex Caruso (questionable) and DJJ (doubtful). – 1:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso getting in the mix at the end of shoot-around this morning.
It was a light activity morning for the Bulls ahead of tonight’s game, but Caruso participated with the team. He is still listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/5zVDZIK7y4 – 12:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Not much clarity on LeBron tonight, he’s questionable.
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder on track to play the Heat, and the Lakers add that Juan Toscano-Anderson will be available to play: pic.twitter.com/QNWoVJhg2T – 12:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves just drew his 11th charge of the season, tying him for 4th in the NBA (Brunson).
Puts his body on the line every night.
His teammate Patrick Beverley ranks 6th with 10. – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another strong game from Austin Reaves, who’s been consistent all season. He has 6 points, 5 assists and 3 boards in 15 minutes, including a corner 3 and alley-oop to LeBron in the last few minutes.
LAL lead 82-73. – 8:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Patrick Beverley picked up a T after arguing a previous foul call. He has two PFs. Austin Reaves checks in for him. – 7:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Caruso and Green questionable and Jones Jr. doubtful vs. Bucks.
Caruso had hurdles to clear to play. To say Bulls could use him vs. Bucks qualifies as understatement. – 5:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report : Bulls: Ball- Out. Jones- Doubtful. Caruso and Green- Questionable . 6:45 pre vs Milwaukee @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy app Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me . Fired up – 4:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso (concussion protocol/shoulder sprain), Javonte Green (knee soreness) scrimmaging a bit after Bulls practice.
Billy Donovan said yesterday Caruso’s final step of concussion protocol was facing contact, which had been delayed by shoulder. pic.twitter.com/LlSoKyHbJr – 1:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is scrimmaging with the non-rotation players and development coaches after Bulls practice. – 1:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are ready to roll @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio
Update Injury Report: Out: Ball, Caruso, Green and Jones.
6:45 pre.
Billy Donovan on Rockets
Half: HOF writer Sam Smith talks Bulls-Rockets..with MJ could they have won 8 straight tiles supplanting Rockets b/b titles. – 7:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Asked about turning to Vucevic/Drummond frontcourt for first time vs. NYK, Billy Donovan pointed to PF injuries — Caruso, Javonte, DJJ — and Knicks’ second unit dominating offensive glass in first two matchups.
Made it sound like a purely matchup/injury-based play… – 6:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso has passed several elements of concussion protocol but shoulder injury remains – 6:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury report for tonight vs. Houston: Alex Caruso (shoulder, concussion protocol) out; Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) doubtful; Javonte Green (knee) questionable.
For Rockets, Eric Gordon (thumb) is questionable – 1:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
A little drive-by wave from Alex Caruso at this morning’s shoot-around.
Caruso remains out for tonight’s game against Houston with that AC sprain. He is also still under concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Ow84S7rjDH – 12:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Ball and Caruso: Out. Green and Jones: Doubtful. Houston: Gordon: Questionable.
6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 7:52 AM
