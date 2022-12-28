Bradley Beal day-to-day moving forward due to left hamstring injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) will be a game-time decision. – 5:23 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) will be a game-time decision. – 5:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:23 PM
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM
Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Down stretch Wiz going at Niang over and over, and Sixers give up an open look forgetting Beal of all people. get lucky. But Niang as closer may give you these instances. pic.twitter.com/t1kSgL75hD – 4:43 PM
Down stretch Wiz going at Niang over and over, and Sixers give up an open look forgetting Beal of all people. get lucky. But Niang as closer may give you these instances. pic.twitter.com/t1kSgL75hD – 4:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix with left hamstring soreness. Beal went back to the locker room with 4:17 left in the game last night. – 1:54 PM
Bradley Beal is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix with left hamstring soreness. Beal went back to the locker room with 4:17 left in the game last night. – 1:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards vs. Suns tonight.
Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Suns. – 1:31 PM
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards vs. Suns tonight.
Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Suns. – 1:31 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal hurt his left hamstring tonight. He had previously missed time due to a right hamstring issue. Not sure of severity. – 9:57 PM
Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal hurt his left hamstring tonight. He had previously missed time due to a right hamstring issue. Not sure of severity. – 9:57 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. did not have a full update on Bradley Beal but did say it was his left hamstring that caused him to leave the game, not the right that he strained (and missed 6 games for) earlier this month. – 9:57 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. did not have a full update on Bradley Beal but did say it was his left hamstring that caused him to leave the game, not the right that he strained (and missed 6 games for) earlier this month. – 9:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers had some bad fortune from 3 … but also didn’t defend for a half and got zilch from supporting cast. Rough outing for Melton in particular. Nice win for Wizards, gotta hope Beal is okay now. – 9:42 PM
Sixers had some bad fortune from 3 … but also didn’t defend for a half and got zilch from supporting cast. Rough outing for Melton in particular. Nice win for Wizards, gotta hope Beal is okay now. – 9:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.
Porzingis: 24p 10r
Beal: 19p
Kuzma: 14p 8r
Embiid: 48p 9r
Harden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM
Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.
Porzingis: 24p 10r
Beal: 19p
Kuzma: 14p 8r
Embiid: 48p 9r
Harden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 116, 76ers 111
Porzingis: 24 pts., 10 rebs., 3 blocks, 2 steals
Beal: 19 pts., 5 assts., 2 blocks — left game with 4:17 left in 4th Q
Embiid: 48 pts., 9 rebs.
Wizards: won 3 of last 4 – 9:37 PM
Final: Wizards 116, 76ers 111
Porzingis: 24 pts., 10 rebs., 3 blocks, 2 steals
Beal: 19 pts., 5 assts., 2 blocks — left game with 4:17 left in 4th Q
Embiid: 48 pts., 9 rebs.
Wizards: won 3 of last 4 – 9:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal just went to the Wizards’ locker room with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter. – 9:22 PM
Bradley Beal just went to the Wizards’ locker room with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter. – 9:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal went back into the locker room after grabbing his hamstring. He tossed his headband in frustration before going back into the tunnel. – 9:21 PM
Bradley Beal went back into the locker room after grabbing his hamstring. He tossed his headband in frustration before going back into the tunnel. – 9:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal just left for the locker room with an apparent injury and in obvious frustration. Unclear what he hurt. – 9:20 PM
Bradley Beal just left for the locker room with an apparent injury and in obvious frustration. Unclear what he hurt. – 9:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Beal walked straight to the locker room after committing the foul. He injured himself on the play. – 9:20 PM
Beal walked straight to the locker room after committing the foul. He injured himself on the play. – 9:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal’s heading to the locker room after that play. Looked like he grabbed the back of his leg – 9:20 PM
Bradley Beal’s heading to the locker room after that play. Looked like he grabbed the back of his leg – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looks like Beal tweaked a hamstring. Going to locker room. Could be a big swing in this game. – 9:20 PM
Looks like Beal tweaked a hamstring. Going to locker room. Could be a big swing in this game. – 9:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 94-85 Wizards going into the 4th. Embiid has 36 pts, Porzingis has 20, Beal has 19. Wizards are trying to hang on to make it 3 wins in 4 games. – 8:58 PM
It’s 94-85 Wizards going into the 4th. Embiid has 36 pts, Porzingis has 20, Beal has 19. Wizards are trying to hang on to make it 3 wins in 4 games. – 8:58 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 67, Philly 56
Beal: 17p
Porzingis: 14p 6r
Hachimura: 10p
Wiz are shooting 55.8%. Things aren’t going well for Philly when Embiid’s off the floor, but Embiid has 26p. – 8:14 PM
Halftime: Wizards 67, Philly 56
Beal: 17p
Porzingis: 14p 6r
Hachimura: 10p
Wiz are shooting 55.8%. Things aren’t going well for Philly when Embiid’s off the floor, but Embiid has 26p. – 8:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A good first half for Washington, which leads Philadelphia 67-56 despite having 12 first-half turnovers and seeing Joel Embiid score a game-high 26 points. Bradley Beal has a team-high 17 points for Washington. – 8:14 PM
A good first half for Washington, which leads Philadelphia 67-56 despite having 12 first-half turnovers and seeing Joel Embiid score a game-high 26 points. Bradley Beal has a team-high 17 points for Washington. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Wizards lead 32-30 after one quarter. Embiid with 16 points on 6-9 shooting. Beal leads the Wizards with 11 points on 5-7 shooting. – 7:43 PM
Wizards lead 32-30 after one quarter. Embiid with 16 points on 6-9 shooting. Beal leads the Wizards with 11 points on 5-7 shooting. – 7:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wiz weather 9 turnovers in the first quarter to lead Philly 32-30.
Beal: 11p
Porzingis and Avdija have 5 each
Embiid has 16p – 7:42 PM
The Wiz weather 9 turnovers in the first quarter to lead Philly 32-30.
Beal: 11p
Porzingis and Avdija have 5 each
Embiid has 16p – 7:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s not often you see a team turn the ball over 9 times in the 1st quarter, yet have a lead, but the Wizards just did that against the Sixers. It’s 32-30 after one.
Beal has 11 pts, Embiid has 16 to lead their teams. – 7:42 PM
It’s not often you see a team turn the ball over 9 times in the 1st quarter, yet have a lead, but the Wizards just did that against the Sixers. It’s 32-30 after one.
Beal has 11 pts, Embiid has 16 to lead their teams. – 7:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This start by Beal fits my crack theory that he prefers to go against more physical perimeter defenders like Melton rather than super long ones. – 7:28 PM
This start by Beal fits my crack theory that he prefers to go against more physical perimeter defenders like Melton rather than super long ones. – 7:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is feeling it early tonight with 11 pts in 9 min on 5-7 FG. Sixers haven’t found a way to stay in front of him. – 7:27 PM
Bradley Beal is feeling it early tonight with 11 pts in 9 min on 5-7 FG. Sixers haven’t found a way to stay in front of him. – 7:27 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) game time decision, says #Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 28, 2022
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal, who exited the game with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, has left hamstring soreness, Wes Unseld Jr. said. The severity of the injury is unclear at this moment, and the injury will be evaluated, Unseld said. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.