Bucks 61, Bulls 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (19-19) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 61, Chicago Bulls 57 (Q3 09:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Quick timeout by Billy Donovan after Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton extended a possession with offensive rebounds (leading to Giannis layup). Bucks up to 12 of those. – 9:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks up to 12 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points after that sequence – 9:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brutal defensive series for the Bulls, who allowed the Bucks to reset themselves with two offensive rebounds before Antetokounmpo finally scored.
61-57 Bucks lead. – 9:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević pick up their third fouls in the opening 1:09 of the third quarter for the #Bulls – 9:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Giannis opens the half by being Giannis. Big dunk, plus the foul, over Zach LaVine. – 9:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks still shot just 23.5% from behind the three-point line in the first half. – 9:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 57-55 at half. Bulls Nation- what’s going on? Thoughts on 2nd half….Giannis 20-10-4. DeRozan with 16.@670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 9:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Bulls PR, Coby White will not return – left leg injury. – 9:14 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Coby White has a left leg injury and will not return tonight, per Bulls PR – 9:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Coby White sustained a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Coby White injured his left leg at some point in 1st half and will not return, #Bulls say – 9:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White is out for the rest of the night with a left leg injury, per Bulls PR. – 9:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White (left leg injury) will not return, according to Bulls PR. – 9:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls lead the #Bucks 57-55 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20 for Milwaukee. DeMar DeRozan has 16 for Chicago. – 9:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Entertaining first half for a late-December game. Bulls up 2 on Bucks, looking to hand the Eastern Conference powerhouse a fourth-straight loss. – 9:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up a bucket after two.
DeRozan: 16pts / 2reb / 1ast
Dragic: 12pts / 2reb / 1ast
LaVine: 10pts / 1reb / 1ast pic.twitter.com/N4lbc1oHx9 – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls head into the locker room with a 57-55 lead.
DeMar DeRozan leads with 16 points. Dragic has 12 off the bench and LaVine adds 10.
Felt like a good defensive half against Giannis, yet he still scored 20 points. – 9:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 57, Bucks 55.
Giannis only needs 40 points and six assists in the second half to get to 60/20/10. – 9:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 57, Bucks 55
DeMar DeRozan has 16 pts, Zach LaVine has 10 and Goran Dragic has 12 in 12 minutes off the bench.
Giannis has 20-10-4 for Milwaukee, which has 10 off. rebounds but is 4-17 from 3P range. – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 57, Bucks 55 at half
DeRozan 16 pts
Dragic 12 pts
LaVIne 10 pts
Giannis 20 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Goran Dragic, doing his best Luka Doncic impression, has 10 points in 10 minutes. – 9:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
brook lopez just shimmied past wesley matthews and demar derozan while singing along to ‘dancing queen’ on his way out of that timeout, never a dull moment – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Game of swings here at the United Center. #Bucks back ahead 52-50 with 3:13 to go in the first half. – 8:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen doing Grayson Allen things, but that looked more like LaVine initiating the physicality. I like it. LaVine vs. Allen would be a sneaky good fight! – 8:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry gets into his second-straight game in the second quarter, then heads back out a minute later as DeMar takes his place. – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
What Alex Caruso does defensively is cut up on film for all his teammates to see. So why can’t they duplicate it more often? Coach Billy Donovan explains … plus, some key injury updates.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dalen Terry has checked in.
Coby White left after just 6 minutes and went back to locker room. Awaiting word on status. – 8:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
11-1 run to start second quarter for Bulls, who lead Bucks 39-33
DeMar DeRozan already has 6 points in the quarter, 14 for the game – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks 10-point lead has flipped to a 6-point #Bulls lead.
39-36 Chicago early in the second quarter. – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls surge ahead to regain a 39-33 lead on the back of a fearsome series of plays by DeMar DeRozan.
Andre Drummond pushed into transition to get a 1v1 under the basket on Giannis, who was called for goal-tending while attempting to block the ensuing shot. – 8:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s making it look easy.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/NdInZMCtfj – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp checks in for the #Bucks early in the second quarter. – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looked like Coby White headed to the locker room for the #Bulls – 8:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Yeah I don’t think the Bucks are worried about the Bulls’ “shooters.” pic.twitter.com/ZhkKNYYrWL – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A lot of time left.
DeRozan: 8pts / 2reb
LaVine 6pts pic.twitter.com/6VRv8ezKcK – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bucks take a 32-28 lead out of the first quarter after the Bulls initially took a 7-point lead.
DeMar DeRozan leads with eight points, LaVine had a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter. – 8:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bucks 32, Bulls 28
DeRozan has 8 pts, LaVine 6.
Giannis has 9-6-3, Bobby Portis 8 pts (2-2 3P) – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks got up 10, but four #Bulls free throws in the final 27 seconds cut that down to 32-28 after one at the United Center. – 8:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bobby Portis loves playing in Chicago. 8 points in five minutes and has made first three shots. – 8:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green enters for the Bulls for the first time in five games.
He’s under a minutes restriction tonight, but still a huge addition for the Bulls to get back. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two fouls on Zach LaVine in the first quarter, but he remains in the game. – 8:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green is in to make his return from five-game injury absence – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bucks quickly surge back into the lead with an 11-0 run — fueled, of course, by 3-point shooting.
19-16 lead with 4:21 left in the first quarter. – 8:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green will check in after this timeout. This is Green’s first action since Dec. 16 vs. Knicks. He missed 5 games. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill gets his first action in a handful of games for the #Bucks – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & Wesley Matthews are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – 8:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine starts tonight’s game 2-for-2 from 3-point range to get the Bulls going early against the Bucks.
14-7 lead at the first Bucks timeout. – 8:18 PM
Zach LaVine starts tonight’s game 2-for-2 from 3-point range to get the Bulls going early against the Bucks.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Solid first five minutes for Bulls, who lead 14-7. Doing a good job at collectively defending Giannis drives (he’s 2-6). Patrick Williams has a block and a steal. And Zach LaVine has made first two 3s. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Chicago #Bulls have blocked three Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts and lead the #Bucks 14-7 in the early going at the United Center. Antetokounmpo is 2-for-6. – 8:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
A few weeks ago, Patrick Williams described what he’s learned from defensive matchups with Giannis: “You may block his shot a couple of times, he may get a charge a couple times, but he just keeps attacking. You can’t break his confidence.”
Seeing that challenge already tonight. – 8:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Unfortunately, it’s too late to put the short-handed Bucks on bum-team alert. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton gets his second straight start for the #Bucks.
Jevon Carter starts for Jrue Holiday. They join Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez & Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets picked up their two most impressive wins of the season to date against Bucks/Cavs in last few days — but they’ve done a good job handling business against teams missing their best players during this streak. They can make it 10 against a Hawks team playing without Trae Young – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bring on the Bucks.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Z5gpBHpQjF – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/tWqaDRnaU6 – 7:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I feel significantly better about the Wolves odds on Friday in Milwaukee than I do tonight in New Orleans
Still intrigued by this one. Particularly curious to see if we get both Naz and Rudy in the starting lineup. Think I’d go 2 bigs all night, including playing Knight at the 4 – 7:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook scored a season-high 28 points, and the Bucks secured their fourth straight Central Division title with a 127-106 victory over the Bulls.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/3FEqMYWkBq – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What pair of shoes are you rocking to your pregame tunnel walk-in?
📍Chicago: Bulls vs Bucks pic.twitter.com/mFoGsc3cAI – 7:05 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s @lockedonlions Podcast: Can #Lions take advantage of very young Chi secondary? New Mock which is SO on point. Injuries and more. #firstlisten. DEC 28.
Audio: https://t.co/q90a6Qcdrw
Video: https://t.co/CqilOLqbfF pic.twitter.com/ULewTR8nOr – 6:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Injury-riddled teams across league
– Who *IS* Playing Tonight?
– Nets streaking
– Bulls referendum
– Lakers quicksand
– Picks
– Q&A
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Uqii4dZJlY pic.twitter.com/NuxDWVKMvV – 6:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan, reflecting on Monday’s loss to HOU, said he doesn’t think he did enough at shootaround to prepare Bulls to not overlook opponent. It was addressed, but not, in his opinion, well enough.
He evaluates himself after every gameday. Will share full quote shortly. – 6:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green will be available on limited minutes against the Bucks tonight.
Derrick Jones Jr. and Alex Caruso still unavailable, although Caruso has cleared concussion protocol. – 6:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final game of the roadtrip.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2nMv3TFtE8 – 6:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. out vs. Bucks. Javonte Green in, will be limited to shorter stints
Caruso cleared concussion protocol, so is now just dealing with shoulder sprain. Billy Donovan said Caruso is feeling better, but still enough discomfort + reinjury risk to hold out – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso is out vs. Bucks. Derrick Jones Jr. too.
Javonte Green is back. – 6:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and DJ out, Javonte Green is in against the Bucks tonight. – 6:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s shirt giveaway from @goaawol 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/y7DAEqfMgG – 6:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A brutal schedule and roster fluctuations highlight #Bucks‘ rough December
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:31 PM
A brutal schedule and roster fluctuations highlight #Bucks‘ rough December
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night @Chicago Bulls @UnitedCenter @Milwaukee Bucks @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network featuring @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me . Bucks w/o Middleton and Holiday. 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/6e8ZBz8wOZ – 4:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Audiencias televisivas solo en EEUU y en inglés en la Navidad:
NFL:
– Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M
– Broncos-Rams: 22.57M
– Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M
NBA:
– 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M
– Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M
– Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M
– Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M
– Suns-Nuggets: 2.49M……. pic.twitter.com/7qCc1q6nAj – 3:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
One of them won’t be an All-Star starter:
Giannis —
31/11/5
53.6 FG%
Durant —
30/7/5
56.3 FG%
Embiid —
34/10/4
52.9 FG%
Tatum —
31/8/4
47.7 FG%
Who gets cut? pic.twitter.com/aC8IJVq10S – 3:16 PM
One of them won’t be an All-Star starter:
Giannis —
31/11/5
53.6 FG%
Durant —
30/7/5
56.3 FG%
Embiid —
34/10/4
52.9 FG%
Tatum —
31/8/4
47.7 FG%
Who gets cut? pic.twitter.com/aC8IJVq10S – 3:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the Holiday brothers — Jrue (Pelicans), Aaron (Pacers), and Justin (Pacers) — all played in the Pelicans’ 120-98 win over the Pacers. They became the first trio of brothers in NBA history to appear in the same game.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bucks without Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton tonight vs Bulls. Join us 6:45 pre @670TheScore – 2:57 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago jumps two spots in this week’s ESPN NBA Power Ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/28/bul… – 2:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Statement night at the UC.
RT for a chance to win a signed Ayo Dosunmu Statement Edition Jersey!
@zennioptical | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/GAdaqogdtQ – 2:30 PM
Statement night at the UC.
RT for a chance to win a signed Ayo Dosunmu Statement Edition Jersey!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 60 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/4Zv68snJoP – 2:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the #Bulls with a non-COVID illness.
He was initially on the #Bucks injury report with a thigh bruise, but that designation was removed. – 2:18 PM
