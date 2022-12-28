Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $10,760,343 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Urbodo
Most points scored in a single NBA game by a European player:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 60 (2022)
🇫🇷 Tony Parker 55 (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki 53 (2004)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 52 (2019) – 3:14 AM