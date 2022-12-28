Cam Reddish on trade rumors: I don't have control over s***, you all probably know more than me

“I don’t have control over s–t. So I can’t do too much thinking [about my DNP status],” Cam Reddish, who was acquired by the Knicks for a first-round pick last season, said. “I’ll think myself into misery. You know how that goes. That’s just human nature. I just try to stay in the gym. Work out. And go from there.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Fred Katz @FredKatz
An all-Knicks mailbag touching on…
• The collapse in Dallas
• Randle’s & Brunson’s All-Star cases
• The Reddish situation
• The grand plan
And more…
Story here (with a $1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/KaBofDAWjE pic.twitter.com/JB1WIlBxLv – 1:01 PM
An all-Knicks mailbag touching on…
• The collapse in Dallas
• Randle’s & Brunson’s All-Star cases
• The Reddish situation
• The grand plan
And more…
Story here (with a $1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/KaBofDAWjE pic.twitter.com/JB1WIlBxLv – 1:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish feel in dark about their futures as Knicks injuries mount: ‘I don’t have control over s–t’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:13 AM
Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish feel in dark about their futures as Knicks injuries mount: ‘I don’t have control over s–t’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:13 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
No Jalen Brunson tonight and RJ Barrett now out for game with a first-quarter injury. Going to be fascinating to see how Thibs uses the bench with Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish all available for minutes. – 9:08 PM
No Jalen Brunson tonight and RJ Barrett now out for game with a first-quarter injury. Going to be fascinating to see how Thibs uses the bench with Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish all available for minutes. – 9:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is out. RJ Barrett is out. Julius Randle has three fouls in the first quarter.
If Cam Reddish or Evan Fournier don’t play today, they never will. – 9:06 PM
Jalen Brunson is out. RJ Barrett is out. Julius Randle has three fouls in the first quarter.
If Cam Reddish or Evan Fournier don’t play today, they never will. – 9:06 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The Knicks’ bench has been so impressive over the past few weeks. They’ve played above expectations and it’s been inspiring.
But it might be time to think about using Rose, Reddish or Fournier for some offense on that 2nd unit. – 1:00 PM
The Knicks’ bench has been so impressive over the past few weeks. They’ve played above expectations and it’s been inspiring.
But it might be time to think about using Rose, Reddish or Fournier for some offense on that 2nd unit. – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
Reddish, a free agent after the season, said there’s been no communication from the Knicks about what’s needed to return to the rotation. “I’m going to be 1000% honest with you — you probably know more about that than me,” he said. “I have no idea. None.” -via New York Daily News / December 28, 2022
There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV. League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip. -via Los Angeles Times / December 22, 2022
As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently expanded upon, New York has been discussing trade scenarios around several players, including Derrick Rose, Quickley, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, an aspect that does not phase Rose. “The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don’t think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team,” Rose said. “I’m not in the locker room trying to f— up the vibe of the team by having a messed up attitude like that. I’ve had so many lives in the NBA that now I’m in the position where I can sit back, teach the young guys, and if Thibs needs me, I can catch a rhythm and play the way I want to.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.