Devin Booker will miss at least one month with groin strain

Shams Charania: Suns star Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, team says.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star out at least four weeks with groin strain
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 2:55 PM
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star out at least four weeks with groin strain
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 2:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Devin Booker out at least a month with left groin strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/dev… – 2:47 PM
Devin Booker out at least a month with left groin strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/dev… – 2:47 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Devin Booker to be re-evaluated in 4 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/suns-devin-… – 2:39 PM
Suns’ Devin Booker to be re-evaluated in 4 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/suns-devin-… – 2:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Devin Booker will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.
He left the Suns’ Christmas Day game in the first quarter with the injury. es.pn/3vnBzl7 – 2:31 PM
Devin Booker will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.
He left the Suns’ Christmas Day game in the first quarter with the injury. es.pn/3vnBzl7 – 2:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Suns G Devin Booker (groin) will miss at least four weeks, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/tWpgX2urjc – 2:17 PM
Suns G Devin Booker (groin) will miss at least four weeks, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/tWpgX2urjc – 2:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Losing Booker for a month is tough. Suns have relatively spaced-out schedule (13 games in next 28 days) but eight of them are on the road and there are no bottom-feeders in the bunch. Keeping pace with top 3 in West will be a challenge. – 2:11 PM
Losing Booker for a month is tough. Suns have relatively spaced-out schedule (13 games in next 28 days) but eight of them are on the road and there are no bottom-feeders in the bunch. Keeping pace with top 3 in West will be a challenge. – 2:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Phoenix is 2-5 (2-6 if you include the Denver game) in the games Devin Booker has missed.
20-15 overall (including a terrific win last night vs. Memphis).”
3 games out of first
1.5 out of the top 6
3.5 out of the top 10
8 out of the next 10 on the road – 2:10 PM
Phoenix is 2-5 (2-6 if you include the Denver game) in the games Devin Booker has missed.
20-15 overall (including a terrific win last night vs. Memphis).”
3 games out of first
1.5 out of the top 6
3.5 out of the top 10
8 out of the next 10 on the road – 2:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker missing at least 4 weeks seems like a good time for a reminder that the Suns’ 15th roster spot was already open, their 14th is occupied by Jae Crowder, and for the last few weeks, their 13th has been an injured Cam Johnson. May be time for some reinforcements! – 2:06 PM
Devin Booker missing at least 4 weeks seems like a good time for a reminder that the Suns’ 15th roster spot was already open, their 14th is occupied by Jae Crowder, and for the last few weeks, their 13th has been an injured Cam Johnson. May be time for some reinforcements! – 2:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to his left groin strain, per Suns.
Four weeks out would put his absence at 15 games. – 2:03 PM
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to his left groin strain, per Suns.
Four weeks out would put his absence at 15 games. – 2:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Suns say Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks from the groin injury he re-aggravated on Christmas against Denver. A tough blow for an already short handed Suns team. – 2:03 PM
The Suns say Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks from the groin injury he re-aggravated on Christmas against Denver. A tough blow for an already short handed Suns team. – 2:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Suns say Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks – 2:03 PM
The Suns say Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks – 2:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Suns say Devin Booker has a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 2:02 PM
Suns say Devin Booker has a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Devin Booker (left groin strain) is out at least four weeks before he is re-evaluated.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:02 PM
The Suns say Devin Booker (left groin strain) is out at least four weeks before he is re-evaluated.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Whoa: Suns announce Devin Booker out four weeks with a groin strain – 2:02 PM
Whoa: Suns announce Devin Booker out four weeks with a groin strain – 2:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Devin Booker is out at least four weeks with a groin strain, per Suns. – 2:01 PM
Devin Booker is out at least four weeks with a groin strain, per Suns. – 2:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns star Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, team says. – 2:00 PM
Suns star Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, team says. – 2:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards vs. Suns tonight.
Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Suns. – 1:31 PM
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards vs. Suns tonight.
Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Suns. – 1:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson all remain out for tonight’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo is also questionable due to right knee soreness. No Chris Paul on the injury report after his calf got banged up last night – 1:26 PM
Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson all remain out for tonight’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo is also questionable due to right knee soreness. No Chris Paul on the injury report after his calf got banged up last night – 1:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED FOR THE EARLY RISERS: Phoenix #Suns blast Memphis #Grizzles in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker (w/postgame videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:20 AM
UPDATED FOR THE EARLY RISERS: Phoenix #Suns blast Memphis #Grizzles in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker (w/postgame videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:20 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are up to 23rd in defense. That’s big progress. They’re the 10th best defense over their last 10 games — with wins over Portland (twice), Memphis and Phoenix (without Booker). Nuggets are also 11-4 in clutch games with the No. 1 clutch defense. Trending up. – 2:18 AM
Nuggets are up to 23rd in defense. That’s big progress. They’re the 10th best defense over their last 10 games — with wins over Portland (twice), Memphis and Phoenix (without Booker). Nuggets are also 11-4 in clutch games with the No. 1 clutch defense. Trending up. – 2:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re a team with no excuses.”
Deandre Ayton after his 15 and 10 night in #Suns win over #Grizzlies as he gave props to Duane Washington Jr. (career high 26 points) and Jock Landale, who got the start for injured Devin Booker (groin) as Phoenix went big to match Memphis size. pic.twitter.com/bO8vXkqkZS – 12:42 AM
“We’re a team with no excuses.”
Deandre Ayton after his 15 and 10 night in #Suns win over #Grizzlies as he gave props to Duane Washington Jr. (career high 26 points) and Jock Landale, who got the start for injured Devin Booker (groin) as Phoenix went big to match Memphis size. pic.twitter.com/bO8vXkqkZS – 12:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s still funny people really wondered how Devin Booker would’ve liked playing alongside a generational talent if the Suns had drafted him. A championship would take some of the heat off that decision, but that line of reasoning to defend it was always absurdly silly – 12:24 AM
It’s still funny people really wondered how Devin Booker would’ve liked playing alongside a generational talent if the Suns had drafted him. A championship would take some of the heat off that decision, but that line of reasoning to defend it was always absurdly silly – 12:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Already up:
Gamer from #Suns 125-108 win at #Grizzlies w/o Devin Booker (groin) as they led by as many as 25. bit.ly/3QclGrD
Up next?
Postgame video interviews:
Monty Williams
Duane Washington Jr.
Jock Landale
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Updated story. 5 takeaways – 11:59 PM
Already up:
Gamer from #Suns 125-108 win at #Grizzlies w/o Devin Booker (groin) as they led by as many as 25. bit.ly/3QclGrD
Up next?
Postgame video interviews:
Monty Williams
Duane Washington Jr.
Jock Landale
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Updated story. 5 takeaways – 11:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns blast Memphis Grizzles in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:31 PM
Phoenix #Suns blast Memphis Grizzles in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This is the standard for effort, execution and grit the Suns will need to match on a nightly basis with Devin Booker and so many guys out. It takes a lot, but it’s the bar they need to match to climb out of their recent funk – 10:21 PM
This is the standard for effort, execution and grit the Suns will need to match on a nightly basis with Devin Booker and so many guys out. It takes a lot, but it’s the bar they need to match to climb out of their recent funk – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Morant now doing that thing we see Booker do from time to time when he’s got no openings in the half-court so off a miss he is sprinting it up. Crazy and-1 finish there. – 9:40 PM
Morant now doing that thing we see Booker do from time to time when he’s got no openings in the half-court so off a miss he is sprinting it up. Crazy and-1 finish there. – 9:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have played 7 games so far this year where at least one of a team’s top 2 players have been OUT.
They average 111.7 PPG allowed, which is lower than their 114.0 PPG allowed overall.
Didn’t count the Lakers (AD, 126) or Suns (Booker, 125) because those were mid-game. – 9:01 PM
The Nuggets have played 7 games so far this year where at least one of a team’s top 2 players have been OUT.
They average 111.7 PPG allowed, which is lower than their 114.0 PPG allowed overall.
Didn’t count the Lakers (AD, 126) or Suns (Booker, 125) because those were mid-game. – 9:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:
1. In studio with the Sports Junkies @1067theFan at 9 am
Then…
Gonna join @kray1voice and @AnnMeyers in person on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at the start the second quarter of Wizards-Suns.
How to get the book amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr… – 7:10 PM
Tomorrow’s a big day for SPACED OUT and yours truly:
1. In studio with the Sports Junkies @1067theFan at 9 am
Then…
Gonna join @kray1voice and @AnnMeyers in person on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at the start the second quarter of Wizards-Suns.
How to get the book amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr… – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Better never than now is what you wish for.”
Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.
Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PiUnsb3rkK – 6:59 PM
“Better never than now is what you wish for.”
Monty Williams when asked is it better Devin Booker (groin) is out with injury now than later.
Booker went back to Phoenix after #NBAXmas loss at Denver for further evaluation. #Suns continue 6-game road trip tonight vs. #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PiUnsb3rkK – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think we figured it out.”
Taylor Jenkins on #Grizzlies matchups vs. #Suns w/o Devin Booker for 2nd time in 3 games.
Won in Phoenix by 25 Friday.
Will face Suns two more times after tonight: MLK Day in Memphis and Jan. 22 in PHX.
Booker (groin) home for further evalation. pic.twitter.com/DaxDnnimNQ – 6:55 PM
“I think we figured it out.”
Taylor Jenkins on #Grizzlies matchups vs. #Suns w/o Devin Booker for 2nd time in 3 games.
Won in Phoenix by 25 Friday.
Will face Suns two more times after tonight: MLK Day in Memphis and Jan. 22 in PHX.
Booker (groin) home for further evalation. pic.twitter.com/DaxDnnimNQ – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on who he’ll start for Devin Booker (groin), who is back in Phoenix for further evaluation.
I’m guessing either Damion Lee, but it could be Josh Okogie OR he could play big to match Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.
Thoughts? #Suns #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Yk5N7uN08N – 6:38 PM
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on who he’ll start for Devin Booker (groin), who is back in Phoenix for further evaluation.
I’m guessing either Damion Lee, but it could be Josh Okogie OR he could play big to match Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.
Thoughts? #Suns #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Yk5N7uN08N – 6:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflecting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmAilM Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/t7y7BU2DF5 – 6:00 PM
Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflecting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmAilM Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/t7y7BU2DF5 – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflects ting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmzKwe Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/SakqejTf4I – 5:55 PM
Many thanks to @SteveAndJohnnie @WGNRadio for the invite -reflects ting on so many wonderful memories at the station and promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure.” Available at https://t.co/lrCCwmzKwe Portion of the proceeds go to CHICAGO Bulls Charities . pic.twitter.com/SakqejTf4I – 5:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Injuries suck. Just pray for his health and just hope he comes back healthy and hope he’s OK.” Mikal Bridges.
#Suns update: Devin Booker back in Phoenix for further evaluation of left groin strain. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:12 PM
“Injuries suck. Just pray for his health and just hope he comes back healthy and hope he’s OK.” Mikal Bridges.
#Suns update: Devin Booker back in Phoenix for further evaluation of left groin strain. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury update:
Devin Booker (groin) back in Phoenix for further evaluation.
Landry Shamet (Achilles) was walking gingerly.
Cameron Payne (foot) hopes to return during 6-game road trip.
Cam Johnson (knee) on road trip.
Watched Payne/Johnson workout after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/FgNcYQr8GB – 2:36 PM
#Suns injury update:
Devin Booker (groin) back in Phoenix for further evaluation.
Landry Shamet (Achilles) was walking gingerly.
Cameron Payne (foot) hopes to return during 6-game road trip.
Cam Johnson (knee) on road trip.
Watched Payne/Johnson workout after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/FgNcYQr8GB – 2:36 PM
More on this storyline
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out for the Suns in today’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo (right knee soreness) has been added to the injury report and is questionable. No Chris Paul on there. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 28, 2022
Phoenix: Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness) have been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Memphis. -via HoopsHype / December 27, 2022
Duane Rankin: #Suns injury report: Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness), Cameron Payne (right foot strain) and Cam Johnson (knee) OUT for Tuesday’s game at Memphis #Grizzlies. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.