Domantas Sabonis returns to lineup despite thumb injury

Key to tonight will be the Nuggets balancing offensive rebounding with transition defense. The Kings are a fantastic defensive rebounding team…with Domantas Sabonis. If Denver can earn some extra possessions and points, I doubt the Kings can keep pace without their star. – 10:01 PM

Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.Don’t think that’s what I’d do with Sabonis out. – 10:23 PM

With Domantas Sabonis watching from the sidelines and Mike Brown home with Covid, the Kings battled the Nuggets from start to finish Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Denver got hot late and polished off the Kings for a 113 -106 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:24 AM

Lot of solid stat lines out there for the Kings tonight:Fox: 26 pointsHuerter: 21 pointsBarnes: 13 points, 8 reboundsLyles: 11 points, 11 reboundsMurray: 11 pointsSimply not enough without Domantas Sabonis. – 12:24 AM

We are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!Lets go over the highs and lows of the Kings loss, Sabonis’ injury and wild night in the NBA:

The 8-0 run by Denver would be the downfall of the Kings tonight, a 113-106 loss to the Nuggets. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for Mike Brown, taking the blame for that stretch, but liked the energy from his team without Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/ZMEdBN1BEC

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight’s loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday’s game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zEEykPxLo8

Kevin Huerter discusses Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets, facing them again tomorrow night, playing without Domantas Sabonis & the costly 8-0 run late in the game that proved costly for his Kings.FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/JE1JHjQUmk

After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he’s been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Zhvd6S5A7t

Sabonis wants to fight through that thumb injury.We talked about that and the highs and lows from the Kings home loss to the Nuggets:🔊: https://t.co/kZFqiZ7Q4u 📺: https://t.co/Kwh9MgpKg8

Acting Sacramento Kings coach Jordi Fernandez says center Domantas Sabonis (thumb) has been cleared to return for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:16 PM

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is available for tonight’s game and in great spirits and ready to play. – 8:16 PM

The Kings announced that that Domantas Sabonis is available to play vs the Nuggets tonight. – 8:17 PM

Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/xZmXxGVJMe

Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/RO48ccWtva

Thumb isn’t having any noticeable effect on Sabonis’ shooting. Has dribbled with his right hand very little during his warm ups.The protections are lighter than I expected. Makes me nervous with how physical he plays. – 8:59 PM

Kings center Domantas Sabonis warming up for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets with his injured right thumb heavily taped. pic.twitter.com/sl2gWjJbir

Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic each with two fouls now. Richaun Holmes checking in for Domas. – 10:26 PM

Jordi Fernandez rushes Sabonis and Fox to the table as soon as Jokic subs out of the game. – 10:29 PM

Sabonis and Fox are back. Sabonis goes right through Jordan and is up to 8 points. – 10:34 PM

If DeAndre Jordan isn’t going to contest the jump shot, he better collect the rebound that bounces back to Sabonis. – 10:35 PM

Kings play an embarrassing first quarter. Trail the Nuggets 40-24. Sabonis has 8 points. Porter Jr. and Jokic have more combined points than the Kings. – 10:37 PM

