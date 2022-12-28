Domantas Sabonis returns to lineup despite thumb injury

Jason Anderson: Acting Sacramento Kings coach Jordi Fernandez says center Domantas Sabonis (thumb) has been cleared to return for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings play an embarrassing first quarter. Trail the Nuggets 40-24. Sabonis has 8 points. Porter Jr. and Jokic have more combined points than the Kings. – 10:37 PM
Kings play an embarrassing first quarter. Trail the Nuggets 40-24. Sabonis has 8 points. Porter Jr. and Jokic have more combined points than the Kings. – 10:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If DeAndre Jordan isn’t going to contest the jump shot, he better collect the rebound that bounces back to Sabonis. – 10:35 PM
If DeAndre Jordan isn’t going to contest the jump shot, he better collect the rebound that bounces back to Sabonis. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis and Fox are back. Sabonis goes right through Jordan and is up to 8 points. – 10:34 PM
Sabonis and Fox are back. Sabonis goes right through Jordan and is up to 8 points. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordi Fernandez rushes Sabonis and Fox to the table as soon as Jokic subs out of the game. – 10:29 PM
Jordi Fernandez rushes Sabonis and Fox to the table as soon as Jokic subs out of the game. – 10:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis exits the game with his 2nd foul. Richaun Holmes replaces. – 10:26 PM
Domantas Sabonis exits the game with his 2nd foul. Richaun Holmes replaces. – 10:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic each with two fouls now. Richaun Holmes checking in for Domas. – 10:26 PM
Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic each with two fouls now. Richaun Holmes checking in for Domas. – 10:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are going to make Sabonis prove he can still play physical defense even with an injured thumb. All 12 of Denver’s points have come in the paint thus far. Team is attacking inside. – 10:20 PM
#Nuggets are going to make Sabonis prove he can still play physical defense even with an injured thumb. All 12 of Denver’s points have come in the paint thus far. Team is attacking inside. – 10:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis signing autographs after finishing pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/yZ4fdSMpLP – 9:12 PM
Kings center Domantas Sabonis signing autographs after finishing pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/yZ4fdSMpLP – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis warming up for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets with his injured right thumb heavily taped. pic.twitter.com/sl2gWjJbir – 9:07 PM
Kings center Domantas Sabonis warming up for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets with his injured right thumb heavily taped. pic.twitter.com/sl2gWjJbir – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis looking comfortable. pic.twitter.com/dzE4VrDhVd – 9:01 PM
Domantas Sabonis looking comfortable. pic.twitter.com/dzE4VrDhVd – 9:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Thumb isn’t having any noticeable effect on Sabonis’ shooting. Has dribbled with his right hand very little during his warm ups.
The protections are lighter than I expected. Makes me nervous with how physical he plays. – 8:59 PM
Thumb isn’t having any noticeable effect on Sabonis’ shooting. Has dribbled with his right hand very little during his warm ups.
The protections are lighter than I expected. Makes me nervous with how physical he plays. – 8:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/RO48ccWtva – 8:57 PM
Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/RO48ccWtva – 8:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis seems to be catching the ball without issues. pic.twitter.com/PPJmqJUqDJ – 8:56 PM
Sabonis seems to be catching the ball without issues. pic.twitter.com/PPJmqJUqDJ – 8:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/xZmXxGVJMe – 8:54 PM
Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/xZmXxGVJMe – 8:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No glove for Sabonis, but he’s taped up. pic.twitter.com/Dg5TGODTK8 – 8:53 PM
No glove for Sabonis, but he’s taped up. pic.twitter.com/Dg5TGODTK8 – 8:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Thumb is taped up for Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/A9HY3juPNx – 8:53 PM
Thumb is taped up for Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/A9HY3juPNx – 8:53 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Domas Sabonis takes the floor for his pregame work with his right hand wrapped pic.twitter.com/Okt9qvxQgj – 8:53 PM
Domas Sabonis takes the floor for his pregame work with his right hand wrapped pic.twitter.com/Okt9qvxQgj – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Domantas Sabonis will play tonight vs. Denver. Playing through a fractured thumb in his non-shooting hand. – 8:48 PM
Domantas Sabonis will play tonight vs. Denver. Playing through a fractured thumb in his non-shooting hand. – 8:48 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis (thumb) will play tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis (thumb) will play tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Jordi Fernandez, Domantas Sabonis is not on a minutes restriction tonight. – 8:23 PM
According to Jordi Fernandez, Domantas Sabonis is not on a minutes restriction tonight. – 8:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We will see Domantas Sabonis vs Nikola Jokic tonight. The world wins. – 8:23 PM
We will see Domantas Sabonis vs Nikola Jokic tonight. The world wins. – 8:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is available to play tonight against Denver. – 8:18 PM
The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is available to play tonight against Denver. – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) is available tonight Vs Denver, Kings say. – 8:17 PM
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) is available tonight Vs Denver, Kings say. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kings announced that that Domantas Sabonis is available to play vs the Nuggets tonight. – 8:17 PM
The Kings announced that that Domantas Sabonis is available to play vs the Nuggets tonight. – 8:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – what is available versus Denver tonight. – 8:17 PM
Kings say Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – what is available versus Denver tonight. – 8:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is available for tonight’s game and in great spirits and ready to play. – 8:16 PM
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is available for tonight’s game and in great spirits and ready to play. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/28:
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – AVAILABLE – 8:16 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/28:
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – AVAILABLE – 8:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Sacramento Kings coach Jordi Fernandez says center Domantas Sabonis (thumb) has been cleared to return for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:16 PM
Acting Sacramento Kings coach Jordi Fernandez says center Domantas Sabonis (thumb) has been cleared to return for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is officially listed as questionable again for tonight’s game. – 3:35 PM
Domantas Sabonis is officially listed as questionable again for tonight’s game. – 3:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sabonis wants to fight through that thumb injury.
We talked about that and the highs and lows from the Kings home loss to the Nuggets:
🔊: https://t.co/kZFqiZ7Q4u
📺: https://t.co/Kwh9MgpKg8 pic.twitter.com/mZ5JKpznMq – 4:02 AM
Sabonis wants to fight through that thumb injury.
We talked about that and the highs and lows from the Kings home loss to the Nuggets:
🔊: https://t.co/kZFqiZ7Q4u
📺: https://t.co/Kwh9MgpKg8 pic.twitter.com/mZ5JKpznMq – 4:02 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he’s been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Zhvd6S5A7t pic.twitter.com/YWLJIl7exN – 2:43 AM
After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he’s been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Zhvd6S5A7t pic.twitter.com/YWLJIl7exN – 2:43 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter discusses Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets, facing them again tomorrow night, playing without Domantas Sabonis & the costly 8-0 run late in the game that proved costly for his Kings.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/JE1JHjQUmk pic.twitter.com/803JpWgzqt – 2:35 AM
Kevin Huerter discusses Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets, facing them again tomorrow night, playing without Domantas Sabonis & the costly 8-0 run late in the game that proved costly for his Kings.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/JE1JHjQUmk pic.twitter.com/803JpWgzqt – 2:35 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight’s loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday’s game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zEEykPxLo8 pic.twitter.com/a9nMDJaWjH – 2:29 AM
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight’s loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday’s game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zEEykPxLo8 pic.twitter.com/a9nMDJaWjH – 2:29 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The 8-0 run by Denver would be the downfall of the Kings tonight, a 113-106 loss to the Nuggets. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for Mike Brown, taking the blame for that stretch, but liked the energy from his team without Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/ZMEdBN1BEC – 1:59 AM
The 8-0 run by Denver would be the downfall of the Kings tonight, a 113-106 loss to the Nuggets. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for Mike Brown, taking the blame for that stretch, but liked the energy from his team without Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/ZMEdBN1BEC – 1:59 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Lets go over the highs and lows of the Kings loss, Sabonis’ injury and wild night in the NBA:
https://t.co/8MXGLvAfDK pic.twitter.com/C8NzUNHQUJ – 1:30 AM
We are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Lets go over the highs and lows of the Kings loss, Sabonis’ injury and wild night in the NBA:
https://t.co/8MXGLvAfDK pic.twitter.com/C8NzUNHQUJ – 1:30 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lot of solid stat lines out there for the Kings tonight:
Fox: 26 points
Huerter: 21 points
Barnes: 13 points, 8 rebounds
Lyles: 11 points, 11 rebounds
Murray: 11 points
Simply not enough without Domantas Sabonis. – 12:24 AM
Lot of solid stat lines out there for the Kings tonight:
Fox: 26 points
Huerter: 21 points
Barnes: 13 points, 8 rebounds
Lyles: 11 points, 11 rebounds
Murray: 11 points
Simply not enough without Domantas Sabonis. – 12:24 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With Domantas Sabonis watching from the sidelines and Mike Brown home with Covid, the Kings battled the Nuggets from start to finish Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Denver got hot late and polished off the Kings for a 113 -106 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:24 AM
With Domantas Sabonis watching from the sidelines and Mike Brown home with Covid, the Kings battled the Nuggets from start to finish Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Denver got hot late and polished off the Kings for a 113 -106 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Injured Kings center Domantas Sabonis in street clothes but wearing a glove on his injured right hand. pic.twitter.com/Tv7dfpDW9E – 10:30 PM
Injured Kings center Domantas Sabonis in street clothes but wearing a glove on his injured right hand. pic.twitter.com/Tv7dfpDW9E – 10:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.
Don’t think that’s what I’d do with Sabonis out. – 10:23 PM
Jordi Fernandez sticking with Mike Brown’s rotation of subbing De’Aaron Fox out first.
Don’t think that’s what I’d do with Sabonis out. – 10:23 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Well Sabonis is out tonight … podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/j-s… – 10:08 PM
Well Sabonis is out tonight … podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/j-s… – 10:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Key to tonight will be the Nuggets balancing offensive rebounding with transition defense. The Kings are a fantastic defensive rebounding team…with Domantas Sabonis. If Denver can earn some extra possessions and points, I doubt the Kings can keep pace without their star. – 10:01 PM
Key to tonight will be the Nuggets balancing offensive rebounding with transition defense. The Kings are a fantastic defensive rebounding team…with Domantas Sabonis. If Denver can earn some extra possessions and points, I doubt the Kings can keep pace without their star. – 10:01 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Anderson: The Sacramento Kings are listing Domantas Sabonis (thumb) as questionable again for tonight’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. Jamal Murray (knee), Aaron Gordon (shoulder) and Bruce Brown (ankle) are questionable for Denver. Jeff Green (finger) remains out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 28, 2022
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (right thumb – avulsion fracture) has been ruled out vs. the Nuggets tonight. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 27, 2022
James Ham: Domantas Sabonis, who is listed as questionable with an avulsion fracture of the UCL in the right thumb, is not on the practice court at shoot around this morning. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / December 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.