James Harden wants short deals only moving forward?

Harden was also a free agent last offseason and signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Sixers that contains a player option for 23-24. At the age of 33, Harden could continue signing shorter term deals in order to maintain flexibility. “There are a lot of whispers around the league that he wants to continue cycling through one-plus-one kind of deals,” said Zach Lowe.
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
From @ESPNStatsInfo
Most Points in a Triple-Double
Opp
Luka Doncic 60 Knicks
2018 James Harden 60 Magic
2017 Russell Westbrook 57 Magic
1st game in NBA history with 60 pts, 20 reb, 10 ast – 11:18 PM
From @ESPNStatsInfo
Most Points in a Triple-Double
Opp
Luka Doncic 60 Knicks
2018 James Harden 60 Magic
2017 Russell Westbrook 57 Magic
1st game in NBA history with 60 pts, 20 reb, 10 ast – 11:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
60-point triple doubles …
James Harden, 1/30/18
60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists
Luka Doncic, 12/27/22
60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:17 PM
60-point triple doubles …
James Harden, 1/30/18
60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists
Luka Doncic, 12/27/22
60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
There are two 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history.
Luka has double the amount of rebounds as Harden. pic.twitter.com/iNMGYAbICP – 11:15 PM
There are two 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history.
Luka has double the amount of rebounds as Harden. pic.twitter.com/iNMGYAbICP – 11:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum asked to remember the Harden/Smart charge game in 2017-18: “Man, I was just 19.” – 11:11 PM
Tatum asked to remember the Harden/Smart charge game in 2017-18: “Man, I was just 19.” – 11:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has 60 points, matching James Harden for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. – 11:10 PM
Luka Doncic has 60 points, matching James Harden for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. – 11:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden last 3 games:
20 PTS | 21 AST | 11 REB
29 PTS | 13 AST | 4 STL
26 PTS | 13 AST | 7 REB
Leading the NBA in APG. pic.twitter.com/YBLBFaxPve – 9:46 PM
Harden last 3 games:
20 PTS | 21 AST | 11 REB
29 PTS | 13 AST | 4 STL
26 PTS | 13 AST | 7 REB
Leading the NBA in APG. pic.twitter.com/YBLBFaxPve – 9:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers win this game easily with some basic shooting. But that happens. It’s the coaching stuff that doesn’t have to happen. Not challenging Embiid’s 4th, 2 guys in 1 corner spotting up, many def. Break downs. Not running harden Embiid PnRs rolls? Wonky lineups – 9:41 PM
The Sixers win this game easily with some basic shooting. But that happens. It’s the coaching stuff that doesn’t have to happen. Not challenging Embiid’s 4th, 2 guys in 1 corner spotting up, many def. Break downs. Not running harden Embiid PnRs rolls? Wonky lineups – 9:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.
Porzingis: 24p 10r
Beal: 19p
Kuzma: 14p 8r
Embiid: 48p 9r
Harden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM
Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.
Porzingis: 24p 10r
Beal: 19p
Kuzma: 14p 8r
Embiid: 48p 9r
Harden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Would need to rewatch, but I only remember one Harden-Embiid two-man game play in the last six minutes or so.
It was an alley-oop dunk, and yet, that was the only one. – 9:31 PM
Would need to rewatch, but I only remember one Harden-Embiid two-man game play in the last six minutes or so.
It was an alley-oop dunk, and yet, that was the only one. – 9:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I think the Sixers are still a bit quick to go away from a Harden led offense when Embiid checks back in. I understand there’s a pecking order but…. – 9:14 PM
I think the Sixers are still a bit quick to go away from a Harden led offense when Embiid checks back in. I understand there’s a pecking order but…. – 9:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Turns out the Sixers are better with one of Embiid or Harden out there. – 9:03 PM
Turns out the Sixers are better with one of Embiid or Harden out there. – 9:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.
Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – 8:17 PM
Sixers trail by 11 at the half. They were down as many as 14 Sunday in New York, as many as 20 Friday vs. the Clippers.
Joel Embiid’s got 26 of their 56 points (on 10-for-15 shooting). Sixers besides James Harden are 0 for 8 from 3-point range. – 8:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden just made the Sixers’ second three-point attempt. They’re shooting 2-for-12 (16.7%). – 8:07 PM
Harden just made the Sixers’ second three-point attempt. They’re shooting 2-for-12 (16.7%). – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis checks in after banging knees with James Harden and taking a brief trip back to the locker room. – 8:05 PM
Kristaps Porzingis checks in after banging knees with James Harden and taking a brief trip back to the locker room. – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis exited for the locker room after banging knees on a play defending James Harden. We’ll see if he can walk it off. – 7:58 PM
Kristaps Porzingis exited for the locker room after banging knees on a play defending James Harden. We’ll see if he can walk it off. – 7:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis is being subbed out after he tweaked his left leg defending James Harden, and Porzingis is now going to the Wizards’ locker room. – 7:54 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is being subbed out after he tweaked his left leg defending James Harden, and Porzingis is now going to the Wizards’ locker room. – 7:54 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Opening segment on Nets + the remarkable KD, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets, Mavs in trade season/Wood extension, MIN/Gobert, trash-talkin’ Grizz, surging Clips, more:
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU – 7:31 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Opening segment on Nets + the remarkable KD, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets, Mavs in trade season/Wood extension, MIN/Gobert, trash-talkin’ Grizz, surging Clips, more:
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU – 7:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.
He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM
Joel Embiid has passed Manute Bol for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list.
He’s also got eight early points in D.C. on 4-for-5 shooting, plus a highlight dunk off of a James Harden between-the-legs dished erased by an offensive foul call on Harden. – 7:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V – 7:19 PM
The Wizards might want to take Gafford off Embiid. The big fella has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. And his best shot a dunk from a between-the-leg-pass from Harden was disallowed due to an offensive foul by Harden. #EatingHimUpFlow pic.twitter.com/Nrbzutxv0V – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.
Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM
NBA really needs some sort of “that was cool” foul waiver.
Harden just passed through his legs on the move to Embiid for a monster jam and it got waved off for a charge. – 7:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was probably a good call, but from Harden’s standpoint, worth the highlight. – 7:17 PM
That was probably a good call, but from Harden’s standpoint, worth the highlight. – 7:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden. – 7:14 PM
The Sixers’ other basket came on a Harris alley-oop from Harden. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs two steals to tie Dennis Johnson for 51st on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,477. – 6:59 PM
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs two steals to tie Dennis Johnson for 51st on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,477. – 6:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:32 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: Miles Bridges and the Hornets, James Harden and the Rockets, Trae Young and (______)? Plus some more ideas for CBA tweaks. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:32 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD – 3:42 PM
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Derek Bodner is up now on @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Talked Sixers streak, James Harden and the Rockets, Shake Milton’s growth, trade talk and more: callin.com/link/YegClhWTqD – 3:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:40 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden and Joel Embiid after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ft5QWnY57A – 11:22 AM
James Harden and Joel Embiid after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ft5QWnY57A – 11:22 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at 3ET, pleased to be joined by @Derek Bodner on @getcallin to talk all things Sixers, James Harden and take your questions: callin.com/link/UimWNRWYpX – 9:40 AM
Coming up at 3ET, pleased to be joined by @Derek Bodner on @getcallin to talk all things Sixers, James Harden and take your questions: callin.com/link/UimWNRWYpX – 9:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “We just know how to play, we just know what to do. I think the biggest thing that we’ve gotten better at is the timing. He’s such a good playmaker that he just finds me and sees the plays that not everyone else might see.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 7:30 AM
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “We just know how to play, we just know what to do. I think the biggest thing that we’ve gotten better at is the timing. He’s such a good playmaker that he just finds me and sees the plays that not everyone else might see.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 7:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 AM
Joel Embiid and James Harden could become first teammates to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in 41 years inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Discussing James Harden considering to re-sign with Rockets, Tyrese Maxey’s return and can the Sixers avoid a letdown vs. Wizards’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3133030014 – 4:37 AM
‘Discussing James Harden considering to re-sign with Rockets, Tyrese Maxey’s return and can the Sixers avoid a letdown vs. Wizards’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3133030014 – 4:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Discussing James Harden considering to re-sign with Rockets, Tyrese Maxe… youtu.be/eEK-lA_VFSU via @YouTube – 4:31 AM
Discussing James Harden considering to re-sign with Rockets, Tyrese Maxe… youtu.be/eEK-lA_VFSU via @YouTube – 4:31 AM
More on this storyline
Would Harden do it? MacMahon: It was interesting to me. When Harden was asked about this after their Christmas Day win, he basically said, Hey, things are going well in Philly, I don’t know where that came from. He didn’t say, “It ain’t happening.” He didn’t shoot it down. [It was] “I don’t know where that came from, and I didn’t want this out there yet.” -via Rockets Wire / December 28, 2022
Is a Harden reunion impossible? MacMahon: I would call it emotional and impatient, but impossible I would not call it. Lowe: Oh, they’ll consider it. 100 percent. MacMahon: 100 percent, they will consider it. -via Rockets Wire / December 28, 2022
Would Rockets keep Eric Gordon around to help pursue Harden? MacMahon: We’ve been keeping an eye on Eric Gordon, for what feels like forever, in the trade market. If he’s not traded, I think he’s on the team next year, and I think that’s an indication they are going all-in on Harden. Eric Gordon is a guy who Harden would want to play with. -via Rockets Wire / December 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.