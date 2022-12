Jayson Tatum on partnership with Jaylen Brown: 'Last year y’all wanted to trade one of us, now you’re saying Mike and Scottie'

For most of the 2022-23 NBA season, Smart has liked what he’s seen. Not only do the Celtics (23-10) enter their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) on Christmas Day (5 ET, ABC/ESPN) with the Eastern Conference’s best record, Tatum has averaged a career-high 30.9 points while Brown has posted career highs in points per game (26.2), shooting percentage (49%), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.5). “This is the best they’ve played as a tandem and individually,” Smart told NBA.com. “It’s just with the way they’re reading the game and letting the game come to them more.” -via NBA.com / December 24, 2022