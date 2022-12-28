Jayson Tatum on partnership with Jaylen Brown: 'Last year y’all wanted to trade one of us, now you’re saying Mike and Scottie'

Jared Weiss: Tatum asked about how the Jays are putting up numbers comparable to MJ and Pippen: “Last year y’all wanted to trade one of us, now you’re saying Mike and Scottie. We’re not as bad as you said but we’re not as good as Mike and Scottie.”
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
The amount of must watch players in the NBA right now is crazy. I can’t stop watching Luka and Jokic. I want to see every play. There is still LeBron at almost 38. Giannis’s juice every night is must watch. Durant is a marvel. Tatum in unreal right now. What about Ja, Zion – 1:46 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown casually dominate young Rockets trying to measure up bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/28/kar… – 1:22 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 126, Rockets 102 – Tatum, Brown combine for 76 as C’s pull away bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/28/bsj… – 12:26 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Funny exchange on Joe’s gum chewing tonight with Tatum, then some thoughts on ranking #2 all-time in 30PT games between teammates w/ Brown: “We’re not as bad as you guys said we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie — yet.” #Celtics
Funny exchange on Joe’s gum chewing tonight with Tatum, then some thoughts on ranking #2 all-time in 30PT games between teammates w/ Brown: “We’re not as bad as you guys said we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie — yet.” #Celtics
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Funny exchange on Joe’s gum chewing tonight with Tatum, then some thoughts on tanking #2 all-time in 30PT games between teammates w/ Brown: “We’re not as bad as you guys said we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie — yet.”
Funny exchange on Joe’s gum chewing tonight with Tatum, then some thoughts on tanking #2 all-time in 30PT games between teammates w/ Brown: “We’re not as bad as you guys said we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie — yet.”
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Feels like every night a star does something special. Luka. Embiid. Jokic. Giannis. Tatum. Durant. Stars old and new. What a time to be an NBA fan. – 11:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Six 3’s for Jayson Tatum tonight.
48 hours after Jaylen Brown passed Ray Allen into the top five, Tatum has reached 2nd in the Celtics’ all-time list.
Six 3’s for Jayson Tatum tonight.
48 hours after Jaylen Brown passed Ray Allen into the top five, Tatum has reached 2nd in the Celtics’ all-time list.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum asked to remember the Harden/Smart charge game in 2017-18: “Man, I was just 19.” – 11:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum said everyone, including the assistant coaching staff, grew closer during the coaching change just before training camp. – 11:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on Damon Stoudamire: “He just keeps everything balanced, everything in perspective. He played in the league a long time. … Just kind of having that older perspective, he has a calm demeanor, but he knows what he’s talking about.” – 11:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tatum what it’s like to be up there with Kobe/Shaq, Jordan/Pippen in terms of 30PT games with Brown: “A year ago y’all wanted to trade one of us, and now you’re saying, Michael and Scottie … we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie – yet.” – 11:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum asked about how the Jays are putting up numbers comparable to MJ and Pippen: “Last year y’all wanted to trade one of us, now you’re saying Mike and Scottie. We’re not as bad as you said but we’re not as good as Mike and Scottie.” – 11:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum on what he knew about Damon Stoudamire: “I knew he was the first pick for Toronto, I knew he was the rookie of the year … I knew his nickname, Mighty Mouse, and I knew he had game.” – 11:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum on the difference between Joe Mazzulla and Damon Stoudemire: “The only difference is that Joe wasn’t over there chewing the shit out of some gum.” – 11:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on getting smacked upside the head again: “Sometimes you get smacked in the face and it’s exactly what you need in the middle of the game. Sometimes you’re like “Jaylen, what the hell are you doing?” – 10:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown, out of context: “Sometimes getting smacked in the face is exactly what you need.” – 10:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Rob is special for us. He was special for us last year. So having him confident, comfortable will be key.” – 10:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “I don’t know what the hell happened to Joe before the game, but Damon stepped up…I’m still not quite sure what happened. But Joe’s a tough guy. He’ll be aight.” – 10:35 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown said he still hasn’t seen what happened to Mazzulla’s eye but “Joe’s a tough guy, he’ll be alright.” – 10:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown on Stoudemire: Damon is one of my favorite people in the organization – 10:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “Damon’s one of my favorite people in the organization.” – 10:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Damon’s one of my favorite people in the organization, Just a veteran, a lot of experiences in different places — playing, coaching, assistant coaching. It was fun to go out there and get a win for him.” – 10:33 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 126, Rockets 102. Rockets hit a bit of a wall in the fourth quarter, but were hit by a whole lot of Tatum and Brown, who combined to 77. Green and Porter combine for 50, but Sengun went 0 for 3. – 9:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum’s final 3 also tied him with Antoine Walker (937) for 2nd on the Celtics all-time list.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum’s averages over his last six games:
37.5 points
7.3 rebounds
4.5 assists
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics down the Rockets 126-102 to win their 3rd straight game, improve to 25-10 on the season. Next up is the Clippers on Thursday to close out the 2022 calendar year. Jaylen Brown had 39 points while Jayson Tatum put up 38 in the victory. – 9:42 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics were ice cold from 3-point range most of the night but still finished with 20 made 3-pointers. With 56 3-point attempts, they finished one shy of the franchise record. Jaylen Brown led the Cs with 39 points while Jayson Tatum added 38. 126-102 win for Boston. – 9:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brown and Tatum finish the night with 39 and 38 points for the game. It’s the second time Celtics teammates have both dropped 38 in the game in the past 40 years, per @Stathead. Bird and Parish had 48 and 38 back in March 1985. – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown hits 39. Tatum tried and air-balled. Still a few minutes left for them to meet at 40. – 9:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grant Williams III with 15 rebounds has been a difference maker. Not quite Tatum and Brown, who each have 36m the eighth time have combined for 70 this season, but a load. – 9:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another 30 PTS each for Brown and Tatum tonight.
Becoming the norm. – 9:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant has no problem throwing lobs to Tatum, even if Tatum won’t throw lobs to Grant. – 9:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown now with another game with 30-plus points each. – 9:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
On the 3rd anniversary (12/27/19) of the first time it happened, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each score 30 in a game for the 18th time as the Celtics beat the John Beilein-coached Cavaliers 129-117. pic.twitter.com/WClVjtsY3C – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. What a 3Q battle between Jalen Green (left) and Jaylen Brown (right). #Celtics edge out #rockets 34-29. pic.twitter.com/IVqyDMAD7k – 9:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 90, Rockets 81 after 3. Celtics lose a dunk on a dubious call of a shot clock violation before Jalen Green beats the buzzer with a 3. He has 26, 18 in the third quarter; Porter with19 and nine assists. Brown and Tatum combine for 59. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown and Tatum have combined for 59 of the #Celtics 82 points. Rest of the team is 7 for 24 FG for 23 points. #Rockets – 9:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brown/Tatum tonight: 59 points, 19/36 FG
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green have looked really good. They’ve combined for 40.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr clubbing Jaylen Brown is not helping the recruiting process – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. smashes Jaylen Brown in the face on a blocked shot attempt. Was a bit out of control. A flagrant foul could be coming. – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 56, Rockets 49 at half. Brown, Tatum combine for 35. Rest of Celtics 6 of 20. Rockets having all kinds of trouble with the Celtics defense. Rockets up to nine turnovers. KPJ with 17, his top scoring first half of season. Had 24 in second half last night. – 8:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics with an 8-2 spurt to end the first half, now lead the Rockets 56-49 at halftime. Jaylen Brown has 19 points; Jayson Tatum has 16. Of all the halves I’ve watched this season, that was certainly one of them. – 8:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown-Tatum P&R, Tatum dish to Horford on the short roll for 3. Great finish to the half as #Celtics‘ drive and kick game picked up. 56-49 BOS. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great pass by Rob on a nice cut by Tatum.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What an assist by Robert Williams above the break to Tatum cutting baseline. Easily his best pass since returning from injury. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Porter Jr is getting calls on drives that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would love to get. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics not named Jaylen Brown are 1 for 13 from three.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 22, Rockets 21 after one. After a good start, Rockets had made 2 of 15 shots over seven plus minutes before a Mathews 3. Sengun took just one shot with the Celtics sending double teams. Jaylen Brown with 15. – 8:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Rockets going ultra small with Usman Garuba as their tallest player vs. Rob, Tatum and Grant. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is getting his shots up (11 attempts already), but he’s made over half of them. So, I guess it’s working?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Don’t even wait for summer 2024, the Rockets should just start recruiting Jaylen Brown right now – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man. It’s easy to forget sometimes how ridiculous of a dunker Jaylen Brown is. Maybe the best in #Celtics history? – 7:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown has the Celtics’ first 7 points before that Tatum 3. Marcus Smart assisted on a couple of Brown’s buckets, too. – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
So far, Celtics have had Horford on Sengun only briefly. Mostly Smart, Brown and Tatum, with doubles when he gets it inside. Rockets looking for him but having trouble getting the ball to the post against quick defenders. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
StatMuse @statmuse
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
