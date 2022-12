Jazz 54, Warriors 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Klay Thompson is OUT for the Warriors tonight vs. the Jazz. He joins Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on the sideline. – 4:18 PM

Veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, who’s missed four games with a sprained ankle, has been cleared to return to action for Wednesday’s game vs. Golden State. https://t.co/yl7IvaPTu6

Klay Thompson is out tonight against the Jazz. Played 38 minutes last night on front side of a back to back. Draymond Green (right foot soreness) and Donte DiVincenzo (right knee soreness) are questionable.

Klay Thompson joins Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and JaMychal Green as being out for tonight’s game — second night of a back-to-back. Donte DiVincenzo (right knee soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) are questionable. – 4:33 PM

One year ago today, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 career threes.Changed the gameFOR GOOD.

Before being ejected on Christmas day against the Grizzlies, Jordan Poole tallied a team-high 32 points. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/26/hig…

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a loss to the Nuggets, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 3P made.Curry also tied his NBA record for most consecutive games with at least one 3P made (157).More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Patty Mills and Seth Curry sharing the floor does not look good.As you would expect. – 8:08 PM

33-25 Heat after one.A three-point play with 5.5 seconds left denied Miami what would have been its first double-digit lead after one quarter of the season.Led Warriors by 9 after 1 quarter on Nov. 1. – 8:08 PM

Nets have had some very not good defensive sequences to begin 2nd. Rough return to action for Curry so far. 2-way PG Trent Forrest providing a spark for Atlanta. Hawks lead 41-33. – 8:09 PM

Patty Mills sharing the floor with Seth Curry with Edmond Sumner on the bench is a strange decision from Jacque Vaughn.And there’s a sizable gap between Joe Harris and Curry btw.That’s been apparent. – 8:10 PM

Patty Mills sharing the floor with Seth Curry while Edmond Sumner sits is a strange decision from Jacque Vaughn.And there's a sizable gap between Joe Harris and Curry btw.That's been apparent.

Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo — both listed as questionable — will play for the Warriors tonight vs. the Jazz. – 8:19 PM

Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo, both listed as questionable, are good to go tonight, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:19 PM

Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are expected to play tonight, per Steve Kerr. Both were listed as questionable — Green with right foot soreness and DiVincenzo with right knee soreness. – 8:19 PM

Andrew Wiggins is feeling better — “a great sign,” Kerr said. Warriors were targeting him to play tonight but he got sick Monday. – 8:29 PM

Andrew Wiggins is back at Chase Center tonight. Kerr said he’s feeling a lot better after missing Tuesday’s game against Charlotte because of an illness. – 8:30 PM

Nets trail the Hawks 63-56 at the Half.Atlanta went on a 17-5 run with a five of Mills, Curry, Watanabe, Warren, Simmons in for Brooklyn.Very strange decision by Jacque Vaughn. Definitely feels like Nets would be winning otherwise. – 8:33 PM

“I got ‘WTFs’ with exclamation points texts. I still got a ton of texts like I did if I would have gotten a head coaching job. But it was all, ‘What the F?’ From everybody,” Jazz associate GM David Fizdale on leaving coaching for the front office @andscape

Forgot to do my tweet. Jazz won the tip though and basketball is indeed being played. – 10:12 PM

Lauri Markkanen may have tweaked his right thigh a bit on that miss over Green. But then came down and hit a three so he appears to be ok – 10:14 PM

Lauri Markkanen limping, kind of holding on to his hip/quad area. Just hit a three, but something to watch. – 10:15 PM

Lauri Markkanen has hit a trio of early threes and has nine points in six minutes. The Jazz lead the Warriors 15-10…..6:21 remaining in the first quarter – 10:18 PM

Another crazy corner-3s stat:Jordan Poole is now 1-for-26 on corner threes this season. Last season he was 34-for-96 (35.4 percent) – 10:22 PM

Kessler went only 1:23 before picking up his first foul. Won’t be as much of an issue tonight with Olynyk back, but still … – 10:23 PM

Was looking for something else and just stumbled upon this story I wrote five years ago with former Ute Hanno Mottola talking about then-rookie Lauri Markkanen deseret.com/2017/11/22/206…

I think this has been the game Rudy looked/felt most like Utah Rudy – 10:26 PM

Jazz are 6/11 from 3-point range. They lead the Warriors 28-20 with 2:28 left in the first quarter. – 10:26 PM

The Warriors pull within 28-23 of the Jazz and Will Hardy calls time. He’s upset at the transition defense, mainly not getting back, tagging correctly and allowing Moses Moody to walk into a practice level 3…. – 10:28 PM

Collin Sexton got away with an 8 second violation on that last possession…. – 10:36 PM

End 1Q: Jazz 37, Warriors 27. Great opening period by Utah — 48% FGs, 50% on 14 attempts from 3, 6-6 at the line. Markkanen 14p. They controlled the boards. Transition defense still iffy — 7 FB points for GSW. – 10:36 PM

The Jazz are in the penalty and they are in the penalty for 7:48…that’s a long time to be in the penalty – 10:46 PM

Collin Sexton, riding his horse all the way down the court after feeding Lauri for an and-1. Playmaking Collin is fun. – 10:47 PM

That was a really good pass from Sexton to Olynyk on the seal. Shows growth. Earlier in the season, Sexton would’ve tried to take Looney off the dribble on iso…Jazz lead Golden State 50-41 – 10:49 PM

Collin Sexton’s game is so much better when he makes a few extra passes.He’s probably not going to make that pass that leads to the pass, but he can make the one pass assist that will give him an extra offensive dynamic. – 10:50 PM

Kuminga, having played 10 minutes, picks up his third foul. To the bench to watch the remaining 6:58 in the half – 10:51 PM

Just noticed Jordan Poole has his right thumb taped. He was stretching out his thumb on the bench. – 10:53 PM

If you were able to round out the rough edges on Collin Sexton, there’s so much there. His finishing package is pretty impressive for his size, great first step, great defensive attitude… Just offensive decision making and cleaning up the defensive finishing a little. – 10:59 PM

Curious how much of Sexton’s inconsistency is related to his injury recovery and how much is just his game.When he plays like this, he really is a problem for opposing defense.His energy is terrific and he’s play some nice plays in the paint. – 10:59 PM

Curious how much of Sexton's inconsistency is related to his injury recovery and how much is just his game.When he plays like this, he really is a problem for opposing defense.His energy is terrific and he's made some nice plays in the paint.

