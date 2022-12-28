Jazz 54, Warriors 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (19-17) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Utah Jazz 54, Golden State Warriors 49 (Q2 02:28)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler apology to Will Hardy incoming

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

here’s the link for #NBAAllStar voting in case y’all were looking for it 👀

🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma

here's the link for #NBAAllStar voting in case y'all were looking for it 👀

🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma

#TakeNote

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Curious how much of Sexton’s inconsistency is related to his injury recovery and how much is just his game.

When he plays like this, he really is a problem for opposing defense.

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Curious how much of Sexton’s inconsistency is related to his injury recovery and how much is just his game.

When he plays like this, he really is a problem for opposing defense.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

If you were able to round out the rough edges on Collin Sexton, there’s so much there. His finishing package is pretty impressive for his size, great first step, great defensive attitude… Just offensive decision making and cleaning up the defensive finishing a little. – If you were able to round out the rough edges on Collin Sexton, there’s so much there. His finishing package is pretty impressive for his size, great first step, great defensive attitude… Just offensive decision making and cleaning up the defensive finishing a little. – 10:59 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Just noticed Jordan Poole has his right thumb taped. He was stretching out his thumb on the bench.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

This lineup the Warriors have out there …

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Kuminga, having played 10 minutes, picks up his third foul. To the bench to watch the remaining 6:58 in the half – Kuminga, having played 10 minutes, picks up his third foul. To the bench to watch the remaining 6:58 in the half – 10:51 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Collin Sexton’s game is so much better when he makes a few extra passes.

StatMuse @statmuse

First 35 games of the season

Jazz: 19 wins

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz are in the penalty and they are in the penalty for 7:48…that’s a long time to be in the penalty – The Jazz are in the penalty and they are in the penalty for 7:48…that’s a long time to be in the penalty – 10:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Another crazy corner-3s stat:

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

GSW wants a timeout, trailing 15-10, 6:21 Q1.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Eric Walden @tribjazz

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Golden State Warriors @warriors

With tonight’s game, Draymond passes Jeff Mullins for fourth most games played in franchise history 👏 10:10 PM With tonight’s game, Draymond passes Jeff Mullins for fourth most games played in franchise history 👏 pic.twitter.com/8llnaTkWBa

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

No Warriors coverage for me tonight. Back at it on Friday

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Kelly’s back!

📺 Don’t forget to tune into the Jazz Pregame Show on

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Eric Walden @tribjazz

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Erik Slater @erikslater_

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the

Curry also tied his NBA record for most consecutive games with at least one 3P made (157).

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Golden State Warriors @warriors

One year ago today, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 career threes.

Changed the game

FOR GOOD.

» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH

Golden State Warriors @warriors

‘Tis the season for Dubs’ basketball.

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, who's missed four games with a sprained ankle, has been cleared to return to action for Wednesday's game vs. Golden State.