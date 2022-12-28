Jazz vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $7,596,730 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $11,374,947 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
Before being ejected on Christmas day against the Grizzlies, Jordan Poole tallied a team-high 32 points. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/26/hig… – 4:00 AM
@anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is emerging into a defensive force for the Warriors
Draymond Green: “He fucking locks up now.” theathletic.com/4039560/2022/1… – 3:48 AM
@PeterVecsey1
The ABA community is mourning the death of Al Smith. The 75-year-old shot himself after wounding a woman, who then escaped his Sarasota apartment. An ABA (5 seasons with Denver & Utah) & Viet Nam vet (between junior & senior year at Bradley), Smith led league (73-74) in assists. – 2:14 AM
@warriors
Dime ➡️ buckets
@statefarm || Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/8c5Eb5Xtea – 2:01 AM